Budget 2023 in Pictures: Important Facts and Numbers Explained in Charts and Graphs

Budget 2023 in Pictures:  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on February 1. Here are the key highlights of Union Budget 2023-24 in pictures explaining important facts and numbers through charts.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 on February 01 (Wednesday). In the Union Budget 2023-24, she unveiled a big relief for taxpayers and a mega push for capital spending and infrastructure. The government has outlined seven priority areas in the Budget  2023-24 which include development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power, and the financial sector. 

In the financial year 2023-24, the government will spend a record ₹ 10 lakh crore on longer-term capital expenditure, an increase of 33 percent, extending its strategy to revive growth after Covid. This will be 3.3 percent of the GDP in 2023-2024.

1. Union Budget 2023: Vision for Amrit Kaal 

2. Union Budget 2023: Saptarishi

3. Union Budget 2023: Key Numbers

4. Union Budget 2023: Budget at a Glance

5. Union Budget 2023: Journey to India

6. Union Budget 2023: From 10th TO 5th Largest Economy in the World Within 9 Years

7. Union Budget 2023:  Trends in Deficit

8. Union Budget 2023:  Tax Receipits

9. Union Budget 2023: Sources of Deficit Financing

10. Union Budget 2023: Resources Transferred

11. Union Budget 2023: Railway Budget at a Glance

12. Union Budget 2023: Central Revenue and Expenditure

13. Union Budget 2023: Central Govt Expenditure

14. Union Budget 2023: Direct Tax Proposals 

15. Union Budget 2023: In Direct Tax Proposals

16. Union Budget 2023: Youth Power

17. Union Budget 2023: Financial Sector

18. Union Budget 2023: Ensuring Last Mile

19. Union Budget 2023: Towards a Transparent and Accountable Administration

20. Union Budget 2023: Trust Based Governance

21. Union Budget 2023: Change of tax structure in New Personal Income Tax

22. Union Budget 2023: Indian Economy backed by strong macroeconomic fundamentals

23. Union Budget 2023: Benefiting our Hard- working Middle Class

24. Union Budget 2023: Moving forward to achieve the climate goals

25. Union Budget 2023: Accessible Education and Skilling

26. Union Budget 2023: Investment in Infrastructure and Productive Capacity

27. Union Budget 2023: Reaching the Last Mile

28. Union Budget 2023: Affordable Health for All

29. Union Budget 2023: Agriculture and Cooperatives

Important facts and numbers are explained in charts to comprehend and understand the Union Budget 2023-24. Check below the Budget 2023 in Pictures to understand the Budget at a glance.

