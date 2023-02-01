Budget 2023 in Pictures: Important Facts and Numbers Explained in Charts and Graphs
Budget 2023 in Pictures: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on February 1. Here are the key highlights of Union Budget 2023-24 in pictures explaining important facts and numbers through charts.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 on February 01 (Wednesday). In the Union Budget 2023-24, she unveiled a big relief for taxpayers and a mega push for capital spending and infrastructure. The government has outlined seven priority areas in the Budget 2023-24 which include development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power, and the financial sector.
In the financial year 2023-24, the government will spend a record ₹ 10 lakh crore on longer-term capital expenditure, an increase of 33 percent, extending its strategy to revive growth after Covid. This will be 3.3 percent of the GDP in 2023-2024.
1. Union Budget 2023: Vision for Amrit Kaal
2. Union Budget 2023: Saptarishi
3. Union Budget 2023: Key Numbers
4. Union Budget 2023: Budget at a Glance
5. Union Budget 2023: Journey to India
6. Union Budget 2023: From 10th TO 5th Largest Economy in the World Within 9 Years
7. Union Budget 2023: Trends in Deficit
8. Union Budget 2023: Tax Receipits
9. Union Budget 2023: Sources of Deficit Financing
10. Union Budget 2023: Resources Transferred
11. Union Budget 2023: Railway Budget at a Glance
12. Union Budget 2023: Central Revenue and Expenditure
13. Union Budget 2023: Central Govt Expenditure
14. Union Budget 2023: Direct Tax Proposals
15. Union Budget 2023: In Direct Tax Proposals
16. Union Budget 2023: Youth Power
17. Union Budget 2023: Financial Sector
18. Union Budget 2023: Ensuring Last Mile
19. Union Budget 2023: Towards a Transparent and Accountable Administration
20. Union Budget 2023: Trust Based Governance
21. Union Budget 2023: Change of tax structure in New Personal Income Tax
22. Union Budget 2023: Indian Economy backed by strong macroeconomic fundamentals
23. Union Budget 2023: Benefiting our Hard- working Middle Class
24. Union Budget 2023: Moving forward to achieve the climate goals
25. Union Budget 2023: Accessible Education and Skilling
26. Union Budget 2023: Investment in Infrastructure and Productive Capacity
27. Union Budget 2023: Reaching the Last Mile
28. Union Budget 2023: Affordable Health for All
29. Union Budget 2023: Agriculture and Cooperatives
Also Read - Budget 2023 Highlights PDF
Important facts and numbers are explained in charts to comprehend and understand the Union Budget 2023-24. Check below the Budget 2023 in Pictures to understand the Budget at a glance.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS