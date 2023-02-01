Budget 2023: What is the National Digital Library for Children?

Budget 2023: The Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, presented the Union Budget 2023 today. Among the ton of consequential announcements, one that missed the eye of many was the setting up of a National Digital Library for Children.

The library will be aimed mainly at youngsters, provide educational resources in all languages, and develop financial literacy. The establishment of the National Digital Library for Children is a welcome step by the Government of India, especially at a time when digital education has become one of the primary mediums of education. Read on to know more about the National Digital Library for Children and its significance.

Related: Important Glossary Related to Union Budget| terminology of budget

Budget 2023: National Digital Library for Children and Adolescents

The Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, announced to cheers and applause the establishment of a National Digital Library for Children and Adolescents while presenting the Union Budget 2023. Here’s what she said:

"A National Digital Library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres and levels and device-agnostic accessibility. States will be encouraged to set up physical libraries for them at panchayat and ward levels and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources."

She continued,

"Additionally, to build a culture of reading and to make up for pandemic time learning loss, the National book trust, the Children’s Book Trust and other sources will be encouraged to provide and replenish non curricular titles in regional languages and in English to these physical libraries. Collaboration with NGOs that work with literacy will also be part of this initiative. To inculcate financial literacy, financial sector regulators and organizations will be encourages to provide age-appropriate reading material to these libraries"

You can watch her full speech in the following video.

Related: HRD Minister launches National Digital Library

Related: [Latest] What is the new Income Tax slab rate 2023?

Related: Union Budget 2023: What is Green Growth?