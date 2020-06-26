PM Modi launches Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 26 launched Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Yojana. The programme has been designed to provide employment to 1.25 crore people in Uttar Pradesh amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme launched by PM Modi will cover 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh, which has seen more than 30 lakh migrant workers returning home because of the government announced lockdown in the country. UP CM, Yogi Adityanath also attended the virtual launch of the scheme.

As per the officials, the Atmanirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyaan will focus on promoting local entrepreneurship, providing jobs, and creating partnerships with Industrial associations to create employment opportunities.

PM Modi on the launch of Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Yojana:

While launching the scheme through video conference, PM Modi mentioned that Atmanirbhar Abhiyaan will benefit Uttar Pradesh the most. He added that UP has shown extraordinary success in controlling the spread of coronavirus. He appreciated the efforts and leadership of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and mentioned that he has done a wonderful job.

PM Modi praised CM Yogi Adityanath on his strtegies of using all the resources to contain the spread of corona in the state. PM modi added that the campaign will generate approximately 35 lakh new jobs in the agricultural sector.

On the occassion, Prime Minister also interacted with the members of the Self Help Groups and the beneficiaries of different state and central government schemes. Under Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Yojana, an amount of Rs. 5,900 crore will be distributed to 2.40 lakh units.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath has also asked the authorities to do skill mapping of the labourers so that the work can be provided to them in accordance with their skills.

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan:

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan has been recently launched by PM Modi on June 20, 2020. The scheme was launched in six states and it aims at boosting livelihood opportunities in rural India, specifically for migrants and rural citizens who have been returning to their states.

Uttar Pradesh is also among the six states which have been chosen for the campaign. The Abhiyaan involves the implementation of 25 different types of skills or activities that will help workers to find employment. UP CM, Yogi Adityanath had also attended the virtual launch of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan.