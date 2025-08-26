PUBDET 2025: WBJEEB to Release Counselling Schedule Soon, Check Expected Dates and Other Details Here

PUBDET 2025 Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will soon start the PUBDET Counselling 2025 and seat allotment process on its official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Before announcing the counselling dates, the board will share the list of seats available for different courses at Presidency University.

The PUBDET Result 2025 was declared on August 25 on the WBJEEB website. Students who wanted to ask questions about their scores were allowed to send an email to info@wbjeeb.in till August 26, 12:00 p.m.

PUBDET Counselling 2025: Key Highlights

Check the table below for detailed information about PUBDET Counselling 2025 details: