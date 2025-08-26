Schools Holiday on 27th August
PUBDET 2025: WBJEEB to Release Counselling Schedule Soon, Check Expected Dates and Other Details Here

Aug 26, 2025, 16:53 IST

PUBDET 2025: WBJEEB will soon begin the PUBDET 2025 counselling and seat allotment on its official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The PUBDET Result 2025 was declared on August 25, and students could raise score queries till August 26. For counselling, candidates must carry original documents, follow printing rules, and keep admit cards, rank cards, and OMR sheets safe, as duplicates are limited. Get more details here.

PUBDET 2025 Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will soon start the PUBDET Counselling 2025 and seat allotment process on its official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Before announcing the counselling dates, the board will share the list of seats available for different courses at Presidency University.

The PUBDET Result 2025 was declared on August 25 on the WBJEEB website. Students who wanted to ask questions about their scores were allowed to send an email to info@wbjeeb.in till August 26, 12:00 p.m.

PUBDET Counselling 2025: Key Highlights

Check the table below for detailed information about PUBDET Counselling 2025 details:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)

Official Website

wbjeeb.nic.in

Result Declaration

August 25, 2025

Query Window for Result

Till August 26, 2025 (12:00 p.m.) via email (info@wbjeeb.in)

Counselling & Seat Allotment

To be announced soon

Seat Availability

Course-wise list for Presidency University will be shared before counselling

Required Documents

Confirmation page, admit card, rank card, caste/category certificate, domicile certificate, income certificate

Document Rules

Only original documents accepted

Must print from official ‘PRINT’ link

Screenshots/mobile photos not allowed

Duplicate Documents

Available up to 60 days after result or till counselling ends

Fee for Duplicate Copy

Rs. 500 per document (via bank draft in name of WBJEEB, payable at Kolkata)

PUBDET 2025 Counselling: Rules for Documents

Students who want admission through PUBDET 2025 counselling must keep some important rules in mind while preparing their documents:

  • Candidates must carry all original documents like confirmation page, admit card, rank card, caste/category certificate, domicile certificate, and income certificate.

  • Documents given on the official portal must be printed only using the official ‘PRINT’ link.

  • Screenshots, mobile photos, or scanned images are not accepted in counselling.

Important Points for PUBDET 2025 Counselling Process

Check these important points all candidates must know:

  • The confirmation page, admit card, and rank card will show the same details candidates need to enter during the online form. If you made a mistake while filling the form, the board will not fix it.

  • All personal details will be checked by the allotted college during admission.

  • If a candidate faces any problem later because of wrong details in their form, the board will not provide correction or help letters.

  • After counselling ends, candidates cannot download their rank card or OMR sheet again. So, keep them safe for future use.

  • If you lose your admit card or rank card, you can apply for a duplicate copy only up to 60 days after the result or till counselling ends.

  • For a duplicate document, you must pay Rs. 500 per document through a bank draft in the name of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, payable at Kolkata.

