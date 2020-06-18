Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan: A massive rural public work scheme

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will be launched for the returnee migrant workers and rural citizen to empower them and provide livelihood opportunities.

When and from where Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will be launched?

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will be launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 20 June, 2020 at 11 am through Video-Conference in presence of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. It will be launched from the village Telihar, Block-Beldaur of Khagaria District of Bihar. In the virtual launch, the Chief Ministers of other five states and Union Ministers of concerned Ministries will also participate.

Through the Common Service Centres and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, the village across 116 districts in the six States will also join the programme and maintain the norms of social distancing due to COVID-19 pandemic.

For how many days the campaign will run?

This Abhiyaan or campaign is of 125 days and it will work in mission mode. On one hand, it will provide employment to the migrant workers by focusing on the implementation of 25 different types of work. And on the other hand to create infrastructure in the rural regions of the country with a resource envelope of Rs 50,000 crore.

How many migrant workers are estimated to be covered in the Abhiyaan?

For the campaign, a total of 116 Districts with more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers across the six states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha have been chosen which includes 27 Aspirational Districts. It is estimated that from these districts about 2/3 of such migrants will be covered.

Name the Ministries/Departments that are involved in the Abhiyaan?

The Abhiyaan is a coordinated effort between 12 different Ministries or Departments including Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Road Transport & Highways, Mines, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Environment, Railways, Petroleum & Natural Gas, New & Renewable Energy, Border Roads, Telecom and Agriculture.

Therefore, we can say that 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' is a massive rural public works scheme that will be launched by the Government of India on 20 June, 2020. During the tough time of COVID-19 pandemic, the Abhiyaan will help returnee migrant workers and rural citizens by providing livelihood opportunities and creating infrastructure in rural regions.

