UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Monthly Current Affairs Questions for Preparation | May 2020

UPSC IAS 2021: UPSC will conduct the IAS Civil Services Prelims 2021 exam on 27th June 2021 for the recruitment of candidates in the Civil Services of India. Going by this exam trend of the past few years, it is highly expected that this year as well, the IAS Prelims GS Paper I might contain questions on current events. Considering this, we have compiled below the important current affairs questions. Go through the questions and answers and test your knowledge of the current happenings of May 2020.

Also Check: Month-wise Current Affairs & GK Topics for Preparation (May 2020-April 2021)

Ques 1: COBAS 6800 Testing Machine recently seen in news is related to:

(a) Recently launched Chandrayaan mission

(b) testing of COVID 19 cases

(c) NASA’s Space mission

(d) COVID vaccines testing

Ans: b

Explanation: Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare visited the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and dedicated the COBAS 6800 testing machine to the nation, here today. This is the first such testing machine that has been procured by the Government for testing of COVID-19 cases and is installed at the National Centre for Disease Control. COBAS 6800 is a sophisticated machine enabled with robotics that minimizes the chance of contamination as well as the risk of infection to the health care workers since it can be operated remotely with limited human intervention. As the machine requires a minimum BSL2+ containment level for testing, it cannot be placed at just any facility. COBAS 6800 can also detect other pathogens like Viral Hepatitis B & C, HIV, MTb (both rifampicin and isoniazide resistance), Papilloma, CMV, Chlamydia, Neiserreia etc.

Ques 2: Consider the following statements regarding the locusts:

Desert Locusts are one of the most dangerous migratory pests. They feed on green vegetation, fruits and flowers.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: Desert Locusts are one of the most dangerous migratory pests. They are known for damaging and consuming everything in their path, especially all green areas. Desert Locusts typically move in swarms and each swarm consists of 150 million locusts in every square kilometre. They feed on green vegetation such as fodder, crops and pasture. A locust swarm in one square kilometre can destroy crops meant for consumption by over 35,000 people in a day.

Ques 3: Etalin Hydroelectric Project is located in which of the Indian state?

(a) Uttarakhand

(b) Himachal Pradesh

(c) Arunachal Pradesh

(d) Assam

Explanation: The Project is based on the river Dibang. It is proposed to be completed in 7 years. Dibang is a tributary of the Brahmaputra river which flows through the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. It envisages construction of two dams over the tributaries of Dibang: Dir and Tangon.

Ques 4: On which day is the International Day for Biological Diversity observed?

(a) May 2

(b) May 5

(c) May 20

(d) May 31

Ans: a

Explanation: 2 May has been observed as International Day of Biodiversity to raise awareness about several biodiversity issues. On 29 December, 1993 it was first created by the Second Committee of the UN General Assembly. Since 2001, it is celebrated every year.

Ques 5: The term “ Helicopter Money “ often seen in news was coined by:

(a) John Keynes

(b) Paul Samuelson

(c) Karl Marx

(d) Milton Friedman

Ans: d

Explanation: The term 'Helicopter Money' was coined by the famous economist Milton Friedman. This means an unconventional monetary policy in which printed money is distributed among the public to recover an economy from the depression. Helicopter Money is symbolically like pouring money from the sky from a helicopter. The general public was not expecting this money from the government that is why this money is like an unexpected raining of the money from the sky.

Ques 6: ReStart Programme for MSMEs was started by which of the following state governments?

Gujarat

(b) Andhra Pradesh

(c) Kerala

(d) Uttar Pradesh

Ans: b

Explanation: ndhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a new programme christened ‘ReStart’ to support the MSME sector in the State. The programme is expected to benefit 98,000 units that provide employment to more than 10 lakh people. The government will spend ₹1,100 crore on revival of the sector. As part of the package, the Chief Minister released ₹450 crore towards the first instalment at a review meeting on Friday. In addition, a special fund of ₹200 crore would be created to provide input capital loan to the firms at low interest rates.

Ques 7: What is CoAST India?

(a) Initiative for the measurement of the Indian coastline

(b) mapping the movement of migrants in real-time

(c) initiative to improve the facilities for Indian Coast guards

(d) Ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act

Ans; b

Explanation: The platform is a map reflecting the movement of migrants in real-time on their long journeys, often on foot, along with facilities and relief organisations on their routes. It is a collaboration with Anand-based Forest Ecological Security (FES) as its main nodal point. It draws information from 55 organisations on the ground, mostly in villages, and aims to make such data available so that it would enable governments and small local civil society groups to be of assistance. The map matches time and spatial data, on administrative facilities in the area, transportation and healthcare facilities of an area and summaries, on the fly, in real-time of people passing by.

Ques 8: Recently star rating of garbage-free cities was announced by:

(a) Ministry Of Home Affairs

(b) Ministry of Ayush

(c) Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

(d) Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Ans: c

Explanation: • The central government has declared six cities- Ambikapur, Rajkot, Surat, Mysore, Indore and Navi Mumbai as five-star garbage-free cities. • The star rating of garbage-free cities was announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on May 19, 2020. Overall, six cities were rated 5-star, 65 cities were rates 3-star and 70 cities were rated with one star. • The Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri also launched the revised protocol for the star rating of garbage free cities. The Ministry has now brought importance of sanitation and effective solid waste management to the forefront due to the coronavirus crisis.

Ques 9: Recently found Punitus Sanctus, is a variety of:

(a) Migratory bird

(b) Fish

(c) Turtle

(d) Butterfly

Ans: b

Explanation: The silver-hued fish has been named Puntius Sanctus — ‘Sanctus’ is Latin for holy — after the popular pilgrim town. Encountered in a small waterbody in Venlankanni, Puntius Sanctus is small, it grows to a length of 7 cm. It found to use both as food and as an aquarium draw. “The Puntius species are known locally as ‘Paral’ in Kerala and ‘Kende’ in Tamil Nadu.

Ques 10: Tianwen-1, a mars mission to space is owned by:

(a) Russia

(b) Japan

(c) China

(d) North Korea

Ans: c

Explanation: China's first ever mission to another planet has been successful this year. The Tianwen-1 spacecraft has made a close approach to Mars and sent back pictures from the red planet. It would be soon landing in the Red Planet and studying its surface and climate. Take a look at the details of the space craft and the mission below. Tianwen-1: Important dates Tianwen-1 arrived at Mars on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 The mission was launched on July 23, 2020 The rover is not expected to land until May or June, 2021 read more

We sincerely hope that the given topics would have helped you in your Prelims preparation. You can also check the below link to keep yourself updated on the latest GK quiz and events.

Also Check: Month-wise Current Affairs Quiz for Preparation (May 2020-April 2021)

UPSC Civil Services (IAS) Prelims 2021: Subject-wise Study Material for Complete Preparation





