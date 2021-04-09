UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Monthly Current Affairs Questions for Preparation | July 2020

UPSC IAS 2021: UPSC will conduct the IAS Civil Services Prelims 2021 exam on 27th June 2021 for the recruitment of candidates in the Civil Services of India. Going by this exam trend of the past few years, it is highly expected that this year as well, the IAS Prelims GS Paper I might contain questions on current events. Considering this, we have compiled below the important current affairs questions. Go through the questions and answers and test your knowledge of the current happenings of July 2020.

Ques 1: Drug Discovery Hackathon launched in July 2020 was an initiative of:

(a) Ministey of Health and Family Welfare

(b) Ministry of Human Resource Development

(c) Ministry of Science & Technology

(d) Ministry of Home Affairs

Ans: a

Explanation: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has inaugurated the Drug Discovery Hackathon 2020. According to reports, the inauguration was done by the union minister along with the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Sanjay Dhotre. The Drug Discovery Hackathon 2020 is an initiative taken by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to identify the Drug for COVID-19.

Ques 2: Consider the following statements regarding Central Zoo Authority:

It was constituted under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 It is a statutory body of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Select the correct code:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: The CZA is the body of the government responsible for oversight of zoos constituted under the section 38A of Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972. The main objective of the authority is to complement the national effort in the conservation of wildlife. Standards and norms for housing, upkeep, health care and overall management of animals in zoos have been laid down under the Recognition of Zoo Rules, 1992. The Environment Ministry has reconstituted the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to include an expert from the School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi, and a molecular biologist.

Ques 3: KURMA App, recently seen in the news is related to the conservation of:

(a) Coral Reefs

(b) Turtles

(c) Dolphins

(d) Whales

Ans: b

Explanation: KURMA is a mobile-based application aimed at turtle conservation. It was launched on the occasion of World Turtle Day (23rd May). It is developed by the Indian Turtle Conservation Action Network (ITCAN) in collaboration with the Turtle Survival Alliance-India and Wildlife Conservation Society-India.

Ques 4: Hagia Sophia Museum often seen in the news is located in:

(a) Iran

(b) Greece

(c) Turkey

(d) Palestine

Ans: c

Explanation: The centuries-old Hagia Sophia, listed as a Unesco World Heritage site, was originally a cathedral in the Byzantine Empire before it was turned into a mosque in 1453, when Constantinople fell to Sultan Mehmet II’s Ottoman forces. In the 1930s, however, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, shut down the mosque and turned it into a museum in an attempt to make the country more secular. Many Greeks continue to revere the Hagia Sophia, and view it as a key part of Orthodox Christianity. So, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the structure open to Muslim worship in June 2020, tensions escalated.

Ques 5: Kohala Hydropower Project part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be considered on which of the following rivers?

(a) Jhelum

(b) Beas

(c) Satluj

(d) Indus

Ans: a

Explanation: The Kohala Hydroelectric Power Project will be built on Jhelum River in PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) and is being implemented by the Kohala Hydropower Company Private Limited (KHCL). It is roughly 7 km upstream of Azad Pattan Bridge in the Sudhanoti District (PoK) and 90 km from Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan. The project is expected to be completed by the year 2026. The project will be sponsored by China Three Gorges Corporation, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Silk Road Fund.

Ques 6: EOWISE mission discovered Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) was a mission of:

(a) European Space Agency

(b) Russian Space Research Institute

(c) ISRO

(d) NASA

Ans: d

Explanation: NASA's NEOWISE mission discovered Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) in March 2020 and will be visible from India for 20 days from 14 July 2020. On 27 March 2020, the comet was discovered by NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer or NEOWISE. Since then the comet is known as C/2020 F3 NEOWISE and is nicknamed as NEOWISE that has been spotted by various NASA spacecraft, including Parker Solar Probe, NASA's Solar and Terrestrial Relations Observatory, the ESA/NASA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory, and astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Ques 7: Ranjit Sub1, Swarna Sub1 and Bahadur Sub1 are a varieties of:

(a) Mustard

(b) Cotton

(c) Paddy

(d) Wheat

Ans: c

Explanation: Recently, farmers from Golaghat district in Assam have cultivated new flood-resistant paddy varieties to shift from the traditional ones. The varieties called Ranjit Sub1, Swarna Sub1 and Bahadur Sub1 have been used by about 60% of farmers of the West Brahmaputra area.

Ques 8: Recently seen in news, Natanz is an underground Nuclear Facility of?

(a) Norrth Korea

(b) Iran

(c) Japan

(d) Russia

Ans: b

Explanation: A mysterious fire reportedly broke out at Iran’s Natanz nuclear complex on July 2, 2020 causing major damage to a factory. This was revealed by a photo released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) of a building at the nuclear site, which is one of Iran’s main nuclear-fuel production sites.

Ques 9: Which of the following butterfly species is the largest in India?

(a) Nacaduba sinhala ramaswamii

(b) Golden Birdwing

(c) Striped Hairstreak

(d) Elusive Prince

Ans: b

Explanation: Himalayan butterfly named golden birdwing is now India’s largest, a record the southern birdwing held for 88 years. The male golden birdwing is much smaller at 106 mm.

Ques 10: Which of the following countries is not a part of G 20 nations?

Philippines Mexico Brazil Spain

Select the correct code:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 4 only

(c) 3 and 4 only

(d) 1 and 4 only

Ans: d

Explanation: The G20 comprises 19 countries and the European Union. The 19 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. The G20 Digital Minister's meeting was conducted virtually as a part of the Sherpa Track for the G20 Leaders Summit 2020, which was hosted by Saudi Arabia.

We sincerely hope that the given topics would have helped you in your Prelims preparation. You can also check the below link to keep yourself updated on the latest GK quiz and events.

