UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Monthly Current Affairs Questions for Preparation | June 2020

UPSC IAS 2021: UPSC will conduct the IAS Civil Services Prelims 2021 exam on 27th June 2021 for the recruitment of candidates in the Civil Services of India. Going by this exam trend of the past few years, it is highly expected that this year as well, the IAS Prelims GS Paper I might contain questions on current events. Considering this, we have compiled below the important current affairs questions. Go through the questions and answers and test your knowledge of the current happenings of June 2020.

Ques 1: Consider the following statements regarding DRDO’s Ultra Swachh:

It is a disinfection unit to sanitize public places and hospitals. It uses Ozonated Space Technology for disinfection.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

1 only 2 only Both 1 and 2 Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: • The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has developed a disinfection unit called ‘Ultra Swachh’ to disinfect a wide range of materials including Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), electronics items, fabrics and others. • The technology has been developed by a Delhi-based laboratory of DRDO, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences along with industry partner Gel Craft Health care Private Ltd. The ‘ultra swachh’ uses an advanced oxidative process comprising of multiple barrier disruption approach using Ozonated Space Technology for disinfection. • It is double-layered with specialized Ozone sealant technology assuring trapping of Ozone for the necessary disinfection cycle.

Ques 2: Recently CBIC launched its flagship programme Turant Customs in which of the following city?

(a) Surat

(b) Pune

(c) Bangalore

(d) Hyderabad

Ans: c

Explanation: Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, CBIC today launched its flagship programme Turant Customs, at Bengaluru and Chennai. Importers will now get their goods cleared from Customs after a faceless assessment is done remotely by the Customs officers located outside the port of import. Now, the goods imported at Chennai may be assessed by the Customs officers located at Bengaluru and vice versa, as assigned by the Customs’ automated system. Turant Customs is a mega reform for the ease of doing business.

Ques 3: Athirapally Hydel Electric Project, recently seen in news is situated at:

(a) Kerala

(b) Tamil Nadu

(c) Pondicerry

(d) Karnataka

Ans: a

Explanation: In 1996, the Athirappilly hydro-electric project was proposed to generate 163-MW of power to tide over the power deficit in the state. The project includes a 23-metre high dam on the Chalakudy river in Vazhachal Forest Division of Kerala. The storage capacity of the dam will be 8.44 MCM. A few years ago, the Environmental Clearance and Techno-Economic Clearance of the project expired. The NOC is extended for 7 years allowing the KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) to apply afresh for the expired clearances. Read details

Ques 4: Longstanding Vamsadhara River Water Dispute is between which two states?

(a) Jharkhand and Chattisgarh

(b) Haryana and Rajasthan

(c) Telangana and Tamil Nadu

(d) Odisha and Andhra Pradesh

Ans: d

Explanation: The State of Orissa in February 2006 sent a complaint to the Central Government under Section 3 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes (ISRWD) Act, 1956 regarding water disputes between the Government of Orissa and Government of Andhra Pradesh pertaining to Inter-State River Vansadhara for constitution of a Inter-State Water Disputes Tribunal for adjudication. The main grievance of the State of Orissa in the complaint sent to the Central Government is basically adverse effect of the executive action of Govt. of Andhra Pradesh in undertaking the construction of a canal taking off from the river Vansadhara called as flood flow canal at Katragada and failure of Govt. of Andhra Pradesh to implement the terms of inter-State agreement understanding etc. relating to use, distribution and control of waters of inter-State river Vansadhara and its valley. Basic contention of State of Orissa in the complaint is that the flood flow canal would result in drying up the existing river bed and consequent shifting of the river affecting ground water table. It has also raised the issue of scientific assessment of available water in Vansadhara at Katragada and Gotta Barrage and the basis for sharing the available water.

Ques 5: YUKTI 2.0 is an initiative of which of the following?

(a) Ministry of Science & Technology

(b) Ministry of HRD

(c) NITI Aayog

(d) Ministry of women and child welfare

Ans: b

Explanation: Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokriyal ‘Nishank’ launched MHRD’s new programme called Yukti 2.0. The Ministry of Human Resource and Development’s programme is an online depository created by AICTE innovation cell for ideas aimed at inculcating and promoting innovation among teachers and students. Yukti 2.0 was initially promoted by MHRD as Massive Indian Novelty Depository (MIND).

Ques 6: Which of the following statements regarding Indian Gas Exchange is incorrect?

It is being managed by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas It is a first nationwide online delivery-based gas trading platform

Select the correct code:

1 only 2 only Both 1 and 2 Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan has launched India's Gas Exchange, the first nationwide online delivery-based gas trading platform on 15 June, 2020. India's Gas exchange (IGX) platform is incorporated by the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX). It is India's leading energy market platform commenced trading on the platform on Monday. The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) is a digital trading platform that will allow buyers and sellers of natural gas to trade in both the market namely the spot market and the forward market. The gas exchange is going to be managed by India Energy Exchange. Through the exchange, imported Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) is going to be regasified and sold to buyers, removing the need for buyers and sellers to seek out one another. That is now buyers don't have to contact multiple dealers to ensure they find a fair price according to Rajesh Kumar Mediratta, the director of IGX. The exchange will also allow much shorter contracts for delivery on the next day, and up to a month and ordinarily, contracts for natural gas supply are as long as six months to a year. This will allow buyers and sellers greater flexibility. Read more

Ques 7: Micius: World's first Quantum Communication Satellite was lauched by:

(a) Japan

(b) China

(c) North Korea

(d) Russia

Ans: b

Explanation: China on 16 August 2016 launched the world's first quantum satellite named Quantum Experiments at Space Scaler (QUESS) satellite. The satellite was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the remote northwestern province of Gansu. Highlights of the Quantum Experiments at Space Scaler (QUESS) satellite • It is nicknamed Micius, after a 5th century BC Chinese philosopher and scientist who has been credited as the first one in human history conducting optical experiments. • It is designed to establish hack-proof quantum communications by transmitting uncrackable keys from space to the ground. • It will enable secure communications between Beijing and Urumqi, the capital of China's violence-prone far western region of Xinjiang. • It will circle the Earth once every 90 minutes after it enters a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 500 km.

Ques 8: Consider the following statements regarding LiDAR instrument:

It uses a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser LiDAR is commonly used by geologists and surveyors to make high-resolution maps.

Which of the given statements is correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) is a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure ranges & variable distances.

These light pulses—combined with other data recorded by the airborne system— generate precise, three-dimensional information about the shape of the Earth and its surface characteristics.

A LiDAR instrument principally consists of a laser, a scanner, and a specialized GPS receiver.

LiDAR is commonly used by geologists and surveyors to make high-resolution maps.

U.K.-based team of archeologists has continued its research over the Tamar Valley through LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) despite lockdown due to Covid-19 in the country.

Ques 9: Recently launched scheme SWADES is related to:

(a) mapping the skills of the Indian workers returning from overseas

(b) inculcate and promote innovation among teachers and students.

(c) provide affordable loan to street vendors

(d) boost the livelihood opportunities in Rural India for rural citizens and migrants

Ans: a

Explanation: The Indian Government will conduct a skill mapping exercise under SWADES initiative to map the skills of the Indian workers returning from overseas. SWADES stands for Skilled Workers Arrival Database for Employment Support. The SWADES initiative, which began under the Vande Bharat Mission, aims to create a database of qualified Indian citizens based on their experience and skillsets. The database can then be referred to fulfill the demand of Indian and foreign companies. The maximum number of Indian returnees have been from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait. They were primarily employed in sectors including oil and gas, automotive, aviation, tourism, hospitality, IT and ITeS and construction. Read more

Ques 10: In the recent Kodumanal excavation 10 pots and bowls were identified belonging from 5th century BCE to 1st century BCE.

Where in this archaelogical site located?

(a) Telangana

(b) Karnataka

(c) Tamil Nadu

(d) Odisha

Ans: c

Explanation: The Kodumanal excavation of 10 pots and bowls, instead of the usual three or four pots, placed outside three-chambered burial cists and inside the cairn-circle, threw light on burial rituals and the concept of afterlife in megalithic culture. A team from the State Department of Archaeology, Chennai, led by J. Ranjith, Archaeology Officer and Project Director for the Kodumanal excavation, has identified 250 cairn-circles at the village in Erode district. Earlier excavations revealed that the site served as a trade-cum-industrial centre from 5th century BCE to 1st century BCE.

We sincerely hope that the given topics would have helped you in your Prelims preparation. You can also check the below link to keep yourself updated on the latest GK quiz and events.

