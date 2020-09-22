UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Tips to Study Science & Technology Syllabus Effectively

UPSC: Science & Technology is one of the tricky subjects included in the UPSC Civil Services Prelims and Mains syllabus. Most part of the syllabus is related to current events and discoveries while a small part deals with the basic terminology of science which can be covered reading the basic NCERTs. In this article, we have provided all the important methods and topics to study the Science and Technology syllabus which would also be helpful for aspirants from non-science backgrounds.

How to Study General Science for UPSC Prelims

General Science forms the static aspect of the paper. A general overview and basic understanding of fundamental concepts is the only requirement. Aspirants should pay more attention to biology rather than chemistry and physics. Within biology, more focus should be laid on human anatomy more rather than plant anatomy. Microbiology and biotechnology have also emerged as important topics.

Books to refer: Class 11 and 12 NCERT for clarity on some basic concepts.

Pro Tip: If you are a Humanities student, it is suggested to skip the deep study of Physics and Chemistry and focus more on Biology and recent developments instead. An analysis of recent trends shows that the UPSC is focusing on biology and the latest developments in the medical and health sectors. Although the UPSC pattern cannot be predicted, one of the reasons for Biology’s importance can be related to its relativity with biotech, biodiversity, conservation, environment, etc.

How to Study Technology Syllabus for UPSC Prelims

The type of questions asked from the Technology section in the past few years has been correlated with the current affairs section. UPSC usually asks questions based on the latest Government missions, discoveries, scientific developments, etc. Hence it is necessary to prepare this section in the lines of current events. Some of the important points that should be highly emphasis upon for the exam are:

Government policies and announcements in the field of Technology. Any new developments enlisted by the Ministry of science and technology must not be skipped.

Technological Terms you come across on a daily basis like RFID, GPRS, 4G, Internet of Things, Bluetooth, etc. must be familiar and thoroughly studied.

Recent Noble Prize winner’s research fields along with the achievements of Indians in other important forums.

New inventions / discoveries also need to be focused on.

Sources to Refer:

Official website of the Department of Science and Technology (Often questions are directly asked from the information given on government websites)

Science Reporter magazine (It is a monthly magazine published by the National Institute of Science Communication and Information Resources.)

Science and tech section in The Hindu (features weekly).

Pro Tip: Keep yourself updated about ongoing research and new breakthroughs.

