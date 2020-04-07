UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Topics from Science & Technology

UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam is less than a few weeks away. With substantial syllabus to study at hand students often miss some important topics to revise. Science and Technology is an integral subject to be studied for the exam. In broad terms, the syllabus of Science and Technology is divided into three sections:

General Science: Physics, Chemistry, Biology



Technology: IT, Biotechnology, Space Technology, Defence Technology, Nano-Technology, Robotics

Government Policies framed for the Science & Technology Sector.

The syllabus of Science and Technology may appear vast and extensive but with a planned study program and well-defined syllabus, one can easily revise all the topics. To help the aspirants save time in searching for important topics, we have provided all the important topics which must be studied before the exam from Science and Technology syllabus.

UPSC (IAS) Prelims Exam - General Science Important Topics

➤ Physics

The Big Bang Theory

Quantum Mechanics

Fermions and Bosons

Four Fundamental Forces of Nature

Dark Matter

Negative Matter

Higgs Boson

Gravitational Waves

REE (rare Earth Element

FRP Composite Material & Applications

➤ Chemistry

Atoms & Molecules

Elements

Compounds & Mixtures

Basics of Nuclear Chemistry

➤ Biology

Viral Diseases

Microbes

Cells - Plants vs Animals

Proteins, Amino Acids, Enzymes

Vitamins and Minerals – Deficiency Diseases

Fats | Healthy Fats and Unhealthy Fats

Human Digestive System, Respiratory System

Human Neural System | Human Brain

Muscular and Skeletal System

DNA and RNA

Mitosis & Meiosis

UPSC (IAS) Prelims Exam - Technology Important Topics

➤ Information Technology

Artificial Intelligence

IoT

Blockchain Technology

Automation

Net Neutrality3

Cyber Viruses

➤ Biotechnology

Genetically Modified Crops

Anti Microbial REsistance

Gene Editing

Genome India Project

➤ Space Technology

ISRO

GSLV

GSAT

INSAT

Scramjet Engine

Cryogenic Technology

Mars Orbit

Chardrayaan 1 & 2

➤ Defense Technology

Ballistic Missile

iDEX initiative

“Indradhanush” exercise

Apache Helicopters

NAVARMS-19

BrahMos Missile

UPSC (IAS) Prelims Exam - Government Policies on Science & Technology Sector

Scientific Policy Resolution (SPR1958),

Technology Policy Statement 1983 (SPR1958),

Science and Technology Policy 2003 (STP2003), and

Science Technology Innovation Policy 2013

