UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Topics from Science & Technology

UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam is less than a few weeks away. With substantial syllabus to study at hand students often miss some important topics to revise. Science and Technology is an integral subject to be studied for the exam. In broad terms, the syllabus of Science and Technology is divided into three sections:
- General Science: Physics, Chemistry, Biology
- Technology: IT, Biotechnology, Space Technology, Defence Technology, Nano-Technology, Robotics
- Government Policies framed for the Science & Technology Sector.
The syllabus of Science and Technology may appear vast and extensive but with a planned study program and well-defined syllabus, one can easily revise all the topics. To help the aspirants save time in searching for important topics, we have provided all the important topics which must be studied before the exam from Science and Technology syllabus.
UPSC (IAS) Prelims Exam - General Science Important Topics
➤ Physics
- The Big Bang Theory
- Quantum Mechanics
- Fermions and Bosons
- Four Fundamental Forces of Nature
- Dark Matter
- Negative Matter
- Higgs Boson
- Gravitational Waves
- REE (rare Earth Element
- FRP Composite Material & Applications
➤ Chemistry
- Atoms & Molecules
- Elements
- Compounds & Mixtures
- Basics of Nuclear Chemistry
➤ Biology
- Viral Diseases
- Microbes
- Cells - Plants vs Animals
- Proteins, Amino Acids, Enzymes
- Vitamins and Minerals – Deficiency Diseases
- Fats | Healthy Fats and Unhealthy Fats
- Human Digestive System, Respiratory System
- Human Neural System | Human Brain
- Muscular and Skeletal System
- DNA and RNA
- Mitosis & Meiosis
UPSC (IAS) Prelims Exam - Technology Important Topics
➤ Information Technology
- Artificial Intelligence
- IoT
- Blockchain Technology
- Automation
- Net Neutrality3
- Cyber Viruses
➤ Biotechnology
- Genetically Modified Crops
- Anti Microbial REsistance
- Gene Editing
- Genome India Project
➤ Space Technology
- ISRO
- GSLV
- GSAT
- INSAT
- Scramjet Engine
- Cryogenic Technology
- Mars Orbit
- Chardrayaan 1 & 2
➤ Defense Technology
- Ballistic Missile
- iDEX initiative
- “Indradhanush” exercise
- Apache Helicopters
- NAVARMS-19
- BrahMos Missile
UPSC (IAS) Prelims Exam - Government Policies on Science & Technology Sector
- Scientific Policy Resolution (SPR1958),
- Technology Policy Statement 1983 (SPR1958),
- Science and Technology Policy 2003 (STP2003), and
- Science Technology Innovation Policy 2013
