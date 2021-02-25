UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Science & Technology - Topic 4 (Defence Technology)

Defense is an important and dynamic section in the UPSC Prelims & Mains exam syllabus. Since DRDO plays a major part in the country’s defence mechanism, it is a very significant topic for IAS aspirants. Each year 2-3 questions are being asked directly or relatively from this topic. This makes it important to be studied for the UPSC IAS Prelims as well as mains exams. To help the students revise all the information related to the topic, we have provided a list of 10 questions that can be asked in the UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 exam.

Ques 1: Consider the following statements regarding Smart Walls For Borders:

It uses drones, scanners, and sensors to create a technological barrier. India has currently deployed 61 km long smart wall at Indo-Bangladesh Border.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: Two pilot projects covering about 71 Kms on the Indo-Pakistan Border (10 Kms) and Indo-Bangladesh Border (61 Kms) of the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) have been completed. This is a smart fencing project. Two pilot projects covering about 71 Kms on Indo-Pakistan Border (10 Kms) and Indo-Bangladesh Border (61 Kms) of Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) have been completed.

Ques 2: Which of the following is correct about Global Positioning System?

It is a position indicating satellite system of Russia. It has total 24 satellites revolving in 6 orbits. Précised system of GPS is known as DGPS.

Select the correct option/options given below:

(a) 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1 and 3 only

Ans: c

Explanation: The Global Positioning System, originally Navstar GPS, is a satellite-based radio navigation system owned by the United States government and operated by the United States Space Force.

Ques 3: Consider the following statements regarding LCA Tejas:

The aircraft has Air to air refuelling capability. It is manufactured by Aeronautical Development Agency under the Department of Defence Research and Development.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: LCA Tejas is designed by Aeronautical Development Agency under the Department of Defence Research and Development and manufactured by State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Ques 4: Kamov-226T : Utility Helicopters recently seen in News would replace which line of defence helicopters in India?

(a) MI-26

(b) Cheetah

(c) MI-25

(d) MI-17 V5

Ans: b

Explanation: The Kamov-226T is meant to replace the ageing and obsolete Cheetah and Chetak fleets of the Indian Army and the Air Force. In 2015, India and Russia concluded an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for 200 Ka-226T helicopters estimated to cost over USD 1 billion.

Ques 5: Which of the following Anti-Submarine Warfare has been recently inducted into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Visakhapatnam.

(a) INS Kiltan

(b) INS Kamorta

(c) INS Kadmatt

(d) INS Kavaratti

Ans: d

Explanation: Recently, INS Kavaratti has been formally inducted into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Visakhapatnam. The ship is regarded as one of the most potent ASW stealth corvettes to have been constructed in India as it joins three other ships of the same class INS Kamorta, INS Kadmatt and INS Kiltan, at the ENC.

Ques 6: Rudram-1, successfully tested by DRDO is a:

(a) Cruise Missile

(b) Anti-tank guided Missile

(c) Anti Radiation Missile

(d) Medium Range Surface to Air Missile

Ans: c

Explanation: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully flight tested indigenously developed Anti Radiation Missile (Rudram-1). These are designed to detect, track and neutralise the adversary’s radar, communication assets and other radio frequency sources, which are generally part of their air defence systems.

Ques 7: Consider the following statements regarding DRDO’s SMART System:

It is a missile-assisted release of a lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System. Varunastra is the first indigenous heavyweight ship launched anti-submarine electric torpedo.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful flight test of the Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha.

Ques 8: Which of the following Indian Islands was recently named as APJ Abdul Kalam Island:

(a) Swaraj Deep

(b) Outer Wheeler Island

(c) Agatti Island

(d) Kalpeni

Ans: b

Explanation: In 2017, the Odisha government formally named the Outer Wheeler island in Bhadrak district as APJ Abdul Kalam Island as a tribute to the former President on his second death anniversary.

Ques 9: Advanced Torpedo Decoy System Maareech was recently inducted in:

(a) Indian Army Missile range

(b) Indian Navy

(c) Indian Air force

(d) Indian Coast Guards

Ans: b

Explanation: The Indian Navy has inducted an Advanced Torpedo Defence System (ATDS) called ‘Maareech’ that is capable of being fired from all frontline ships. Torpedoes are self propelled weapons with a warhead and can be used under or on the water surface. They are one of the mainstay of sea-warfare attack systems.

Ques 10: Which of the following is not part of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program?

Nag Brahmos Tejas Agni Trishul

Select the correct code:

(a) 1, 2 and 4 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 3, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1 and 5 only

Ans: b

Explanation: Integrated Guided Missile Development Program: It was envisioned in 1983 by former President Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam to help India attain self-sufficiency in the field of missile technology. Five missile systems have been developed under this programme namely Agni, Akash, Trishul, Prithvi and Nag. In 2008 DRDO announced the successful completion of the program

We sincerely hope that the given questions would have helped you in your Prelims preparation. You can also check the below link to keep yourself updated on the latest GK quiz and events.

