UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Science & Technology - Topic 2 (Space Technology)

Ques 1: Consider the following statements regarding NASA's Mars 2020 Mission:

The space shit will land on Jezero Crater. It also carries a Mars Helicopter to test whether the helicopter can fly in the sparse atmosphere on Mars.

Which of the following statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: Mars Helicopter: It is actually a small drone to test whether the helicopter can fly in the sparse atmosphere on Mars. The low density of the Martian atmosphere makes the odds of actually flying a helicopter or an aircraft on Mars very low.

Ques 2: Consider the following statements:

Under the Gaganyaan Mission, three flights will be sent into orbit. ISRO is also planning a mission to Jupiter, tentatively called Shukrayaan.

Which of the following statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: Shukrayaan Mission: The ISRO is also planning a mission to Venus, tentatively called Shukrayaan.

Ques 3: Square Kilometre Array Observatory SKAO is:

(a) a newly inaugurated astronomy unit of ISRO

(b) NASA’s astronomical branch for the study of distance for stars

(c) a new intergovernmental organization dedicated to radio astronomy.

(d) ISRO & NASA’s joint operation on Moon scaling

Ans: c

Explanation: SKAO is a new intergovernmental organisation dedicated to radio astronomy and is headquartered in the UK. At the moment, organisations from ten countries are a part of the SKAO. These include Australia, Canada, China, India, Italy, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, the Netherlands and the UK.

Ques 4: Which of the following were recently launched by PM Modi during the National Metrology Conclave 2021?

(a) National Environmental Standards Laboratory

(b) Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya Pranali

(c) National Atomic Time Scale

(d) Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory

Ans: a

Explanation: Recently, the Prime Minister has inaugurated the National Metrology Conclave 2021 and also laid the foundation stone of National Environmental Standards Laboratory through a video conference.

Ques 5: Consider the following statements regarding Communications satellite, CMS-01:

Its coverage will include the Indian mainland only. It was launched through the PSLV (C-50)

Which of the following statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: Recently, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched a communications satellite, CMS-01, on board its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV - C50) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Andhra Pradesh. Its coverage will include the Indian mainland, and the Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

Ques 6: Consider the following statements regarding China’s Chang’e-5 Mission:

It is an unmanned spacecraft sent to moon to bring back rocks and other debris to be brought back to Earth. Till now only United States was able to retrieve lunar samples.

Which of the following statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: If the mission is completed as planned, it would make China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, joining the United States and the Soviet Union.

Ques 7: Which of the following statements is not correct about Asteroid 16 Psyche?

(a) Asteroid 16 Psyche is located 370 million kilometers away from earth

(b) It orbits between Mars and Jupiter

(c) It was discovered by ISRO

(d) It was discovered in the year 1853

Ans: c

Explanation: A recent study at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has found out that asteroid 16 Psyche, which orbits between Mars and Jupiter, could be made entirely of metal and is worth an estimated 10,000 quadrillion US dollars.

Ques 8: Recently, Earth observation satellite EOS-01 was launched by:

(a) European Space Agency

(b) National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

(c) British National Space Centre

(d) Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Ans: d

Explanation: India would launch its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine international customer satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

Ques 9: Recently, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft briefly touched down on the surface of:

(a) Asteroid Rann

(b) Asteroid Psyche

(c) Asteroid Bennu

(d) Asteroid Duster

Ans: c

Explanation: Recently, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft briefly touched down on the surface of asteroid Bennu to collect rock and dust samples.

Ques 10: VAJRA program is dedicated to:

(a) Data safety and privacy

(b) Exclusively for overseas scientists and academicians

(c) New technological needs for PSLVs

(d) software to protect national defence security systems

Ans: b

Explanation: VAJRA (Visiting Advanced Joint Research) Faculty Scheme is a dedicated program exclusively for overseas scientists and academicians with emphasis on Non-resident Indians (NRI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO)/Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) to work as adjunct/visiting faculty for a specific period of time in Indian Public funded academic and research institutions.

