UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Science & Technology - Topic 3: Biotechnology

India is among the first countries to set up a specialized agency i.e. department of biotechnology under the Ministry of Science and Technology for the development of research and human resources in the biotechnology sector in 1986. Biotechnology harnesses cellular and bio-molecular processes to develop technologies and products that help improve our lives and the health of our planet. Genes/Genomes/DNA/RNA is an all-time favorite of UPSC. Every year 1-2 questions are asked from this topic and 3-4 questions from the biotechnology syllabus. To help the aspirants in their preparation, we have provided the 10 most important questions from the Biotechnology section of the Science & Technology syllabus for UPSC Prelims 2021.

Ques 1: The term “novel Open Reading Frames or as nORFs” recently seen in news is related to:

(a) genomic regions

(b) gene reading microscopes

(c) genetic study exchange programe

(d) gene study labs

Ans: a

Explanation: A team from the University of Cambridge set out to find whether new genes emerge in the genome of living organisms and if they do, how they do so. They have now catalogued 1,94,000 novel regions. he ‘novel’ genomic regions cannot be defined by our current ‘definition’ of a gene. Hence, researchers call these novel regions – novel Open Reading Frames or as nORFs.

Ques 2: Consider the following statements regarding Hydroponics:

This system fosters rapid growth, stronger yields, and superior quality at a much lesser cost. Hydroponic systems work by controlling environmental conditions like temperature and pH balance and do not require photosynthesis.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: d

Explanation: Plants sustain themselves by a process called photosynthesis. But they do not need soil to photosynthesize. They need the soil to supply them with water and nutrients. Hydroponic innovations have proven direct exposure to nutrient-filled water can be a more effective and versatile method of growth than traditional irrigation. Read more...

Ques 3: Consider the following statements regarding Hunter Syndrome:

It mostly affects children and their bodies cannot break down a kind of sugar that builds bones, skin, tendons and other tissues. Lack of I2S enzyme activity leads to the disease.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: Hunter Syndrome or MPS II mostly affects boys and their bodies cannot break down a kind of sugar that builds bones, skin, tendons and other tissues. Lack of I2S enzyme activity leads to the accumulation of GAGs within cells, specifically inside the lysosomes.

Ques 4: Recently in news, “saviour sibling” experiment is related to:

(a) Blood donation by a older sibling

(b) Saving the fittest sibling among twins while birth complications

(c) Organ or cell donation by an IVF created sibling

(d) Organ or cell donation by a twin sibling

Ans: c

Explanation: ‘Saviour Sibling’ refers to babies that are created to serve an older sibling as a donor of organs, bone marrow or cells. Stem cells from the umbilical cord blood or blood of the saviour sibling are used for treatment of serious blood disorders like thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia. Recently, The Saviour Sibling named Kavya saved her 6-year-old brother (suffering from Thalassemia).

Ques 5: Which of the following statements are not true about Biotech-KISAN Programme:

It aims to stimulate entrepreneurship and innovation in farmers and empowers women farmers. It is implemented by Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: Biotech-KISAN programme is a farmer-centric scheme for farmers, developed by and with farmers under the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology. It is a pan-India program, following a hub-and-spoke model and stimulates entrepreneurship and innovation in farmers and empowers women farmers.

Ques 6: Ranjit Sub1, Swarna Sub1 and Bahadur Sub1 are varieties of:

(a) Sugarcane

(b) Bamboo

(c) Paddy

(d) Mustard

Ans: c

Explanation: Recently, farmers from Golaghat district in Assam have cultivated new flood resistant paddy varieties to shift from the traditional ones. The varieties called Ranjit Sub1, Swarna Sub1 and Bahadur Sub1 have been used by about 60% farmers of the West Brahmaputra area.

Ques 7: Consider the following statements regarding Genetically Modified Seeds in India:

Bt cotton is the only Genetically Modified (GM) crop that is allowed in India. In India, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology is the apex body that allows for commercial release of GM crops.

Which of the given statements is/are not correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: In India, the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) is the apex body that allows for commercial release of GM crops.

Ques 8: Consider the following statements regarding Biofortified wheat in India:

MACS 4028 is the only Biofortified wheat variety in India. The MACS 4028 variety is also included by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) programme for UNICEF.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: On 16 october 2020, PM Modi dedicated 17 biofortified varieties of 8 crops to the nation on the occasion of 75th Anniversary of the Agriculture and Food Organization (FAO), the United Nations today. This included HD 3298, DBW 303 and DDW 48 Biofortified wheat varieties.

Ques 9: Consider the following statements regarding Genome India Project:

a collaboration of Indian institutions to enable new efficiencies in medicine, agriculture, and the life sciences. It is inspired by the Human Genome Project (HGP 1990-2003)

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: The Genome India Project, a collaboration of 20 institutions including the Indian Institute of Science and some IITs, will enable new efficiencies in medicine, agriculture and the life sciences. The Genome India Project is inspired by the Human Genome Project (HGP 1990-2003)- an international programme that led to the decoding of the entire human genome.

Ques 10: What is Project Manav?

(a) An online portal with the list of organ donors

(b) Vaccination drive for immunization against COVID-19

(c) A network to reach out to international organ donors

(d) A human atlas initiative to create a unified database of molecular network

Ans: d

Explanation: A human atlas initiative named Manav has been launched by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Persistent Systems, a biotechnology company. The aim is to create a unified database of molecular network of all the tissues in the human body and to derive a holistic picture of working of the human body.

