UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Science & Technology - Topic 1: Information Technology (IT)

Science and Technology is one of the most dynamic subjects in the UPSC exam. Questions are most often asked from the current affairs. IT is an important branch of the Science and technology syllabus and covers wide topics like Blockchain Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Computers, Supercomputers, Quantum Computing, etc. Hence, a clear understanding of each topic is required to solve such questions. To help the aspirants in their preparation, we have provided the 10 most important questions from the Information Technology (IT) section of Science & Technology syllabus for UPSC Prelims 2021.

Also Check: Important Topics to study from Science & Technology Syllabus

Ques 1: Consider the following statements regarding Open-RAN software:

O-RAN uses software to make hardware manufactured by different companies work together. This software would increase network agility and flexibility, but would increase the cost.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: The benefits of this approach also include increased network agility and flexibility, and cost savings.

Ques 2: Which of the following sectors is not included in the NITI Aayog’s focus regarding “National AI Strategy”:

Agriculture MSME Education Infrastructure Oil and Natural Gas

Select the correct code:

(a) 1, 2 and 4 only

(b) 2 and 5 only

(c) 3 and 5 only

(d) 1 and 3 only

Ans: b

Explanation: NITI Aayog has decided to focus on five sectors that are envisioned to benefit the most from AI (in solving societal needs): Healthcare: Increased access and affordability of quality healthcare. Agriculture: Enhanced farmers’ income, increased farm productivity and reduction of wastage. Education: Improved access and quality of education. Smart Cities and Infrastructure: Efficient connectivity for the burgeoning urban population. Smart Mobility and Transportation: Smarter and safer modes of transportation and better traffic and congestion management.

Ques 3: Consider the following statements regarding the Bengaluru Tech Summit:

It is India's flagship event to help the new emerging start-ups gain technological support. The initiative’s theme for 2020 was “Next is Now”

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: Recently, the Prime Minister has inaugurated the Bengaluru Tech Summit via video conference which was also attended by the Prime Minister of Australia. It is India's flagship event which will deliberate on the key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world with focus on the impact of prominent technologies.

Ques 4: Which of the following given statements is/are not true about India’s supercomputer Param Siddhi?

It is ranked 3rd among top 500 most powerful non-distributed computer systems in the world. It has been developed under the National Supercomputing Mission.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: India’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) supercomputer Param Siddhi ranked 63rd among top 500 most powerful non-distributed computer systems in the world.

Ques 5: “JATAN software” recently seen in news is related to:

(a) It helped the migrant workers to connect with authorities for relocation.

(b) It is a portal to help COVID-19 patients with ambulance services.

(c) It makes digital imprints of all the objects preserved in museums.

(d) It is a quick portal to book e-tickets for trains.

Ans: c

Explanation: JATAN is a virtual museum builder software, that enables creation of digital collection management system for Indian museums and is deployed in several national museums across India.

Ques 6: Consider the following statements regarding “Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence”:

India is one of the founding members of the GPAI initiative. The GPAI initiative was conceived by Germany and France during their G7 presidencies.

Which of the given statements is/are not correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: The GPAI initiative was conceived by Canada and France during their G7 presidencies and launched in June 2020. It counts 15 founding members, including 14 countries and one international organization: Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, Slovenia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Ques 7: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing works under:

(a) NITI Aayog

(b) Department of Science and Technology

(c) Ministry of Earth Sciences

(d) Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Ans: d

Also Read: Tips to Study Science & Technology Syllabus Effectively

Explanation: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing is an Indian autonomous scientific society, operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Ques 8: Consider the following statements regarding “Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network”

It is a technology system that digitizes vaccine stocks. It is aimed at strengthening immunization supply chain systems across the country.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: The Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) is being used by the State/UT governments in India to monitor the supply chain of Covid response material. The Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) is being used by the State/UT governments in India to monitor the supply chain of Covid response material.

Ques 9: The famous “Justice K. S. Puttaswamy (Retd) Vs Union of India” case is related to:

(a) Net Neutrality

(b) Data Protection

(c) Technology patents

(d) Intellectual Property Rights

Ans: b

Explanation: Two years ago, in August 2017,a nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court in Justice K. S. Puttaswamy (Retd) Vs Union of India unanimously held that Indians have a constitutionally protected fundamental right to privacy that is an intrinsic part of life and liberty under Article 21. After this, Government appointed a committee of experts for Data protection under the chairmanship of Justice B N Srikrishna that submitted its report in July 2018 along with a draft Data Protection Bill

Ques 10: Consider the following statements regarding “Survey of India”

It works under the Department of Science & Technology. It is the oldest scientific department of the Government of India. It is headquartered in Hyderabad.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 ans 2 only

(b) 2 ans 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) All of the above

Ans: a

Explanation: It is the National Survey and Mapping Organization of the country under the Department of Science & Technology. It was established in 1767 and is the oldest scientific department of the Government of India. It is headquartered at Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

We sincerely hope that the given questions would have helped you in your Prelims preparation. You can also check the below link to keep yourself updated on the latest GK quiz and events.

GK Quiz on Daily Static and Current Events

Also Check: Important Questions & Answers on Science & Technology from Other Topics





