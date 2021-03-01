UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Topic-wise Important Questions & Answers on Science & Technology

With almost four months left to prepare for UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 exam, aspirants can utilize this time to revise the important topics by practicing the important questions based on these topics. Science and Technology is an integral subject to be studied for the exam. In broad terms, the syllabus of the Science and Technology section for the UPSC Prelims exam is divided into three sections:

➤ General Science: Physics, Chemistry, Biology

➤ Technology: IT, Biotechnology, Space Technology, Defence Technology, Nano-Technology, Robotics

➤ Government Policies framed for the Science & Technology Sector.

The syllabus of Science and Technology may appear extensive but with a planned study program and well-defined syllabus, one can easily revise all the topics. To help the aspirants save time in searching for important topics, we have provided all the important topics which must be studied before the exam from Science and Technology syllabus. You can access the list from the link provided below:

Check Important Topics to Study from Science & Technology Section

Once thorough with the topics, check your preparation level by solving Topic-wise Important Questions & Answers on Science & Technology. These questions are created as per the latest UPSC exam pattern and explained answers have been provided for a better understanding.

The type of questions asked from the Technology section in the past few years has been correlated with the current affairs section. UPSC usually asks questions based on the latest Government missions, discoveries, scientific developments, etc. Hence it is necessary to prepare this section in the lines of current events. You can also check the below link to keep yourself updated on the latest GK quiz and events.

GK Quiz on Daily Static and Current Events

Also Read: Tips to Study Science & Technology Syllabus Effectively