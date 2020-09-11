UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Important Map-Based Geography Questions Asked in Past 7 Years

Geography covers a substantial portion of the UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam syllabus. The syllabus for the Geography section is vast and can only be studied when identified section-wise. Every year at least 1 map-based question is asked from the Indian or World Geography part of the syllabus. To help you identify what type of questions are asked in the exam, we have compiled all the map-based questions asked in the past 7 years UPSC Prelims paper.

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Questions Based on Maps from 2019 Paper

Ques: Consider the following pairs:

Sea Bordering country 1. Adriatic Sea Albania 2. Black Sea Croatia 3. Caspian Sea Kazakhstan 4. Mediterranean Sea Morocco 5. Red Sea Syria

Which of the pair given above are correctly matched?

(a) 1, 2 and 4 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Answer: b

Explanation: The Adriatic Sea is a part of the Mediterranean Sea positioned between the eastern coastline of Italy, and countries of the Balkan Peninsula, from Slovenia, South through Croatia, Montenegro, and to Albania. Hence, pair 1 is correctly matched.

The Black Sea is an inland sea located between far-southeastern Europe and the far-western edges of the continent of Asia and the country of Turkey. It's bordered by Turkey, and by Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Russia, and Georgia. Hence, pair 2 is not correctly matched. this rules out options a, c and d, leaving the correct answer to be option B through the elimination method.

The Caspian Sea is an enclosed body of water between Asia and Europe. It is bordered by Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia,

Morocco’s Mediterranean coast represents the westernmost edge of the Northern African coast. The coastline features the Strait of Gibraltar that marks the link between the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.

There are six countries (Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea, and Djibouti) bordering the Red Sea.

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Questions Based on Maps from 2018 Paper

Ques: Among the following cities, which one lies on a longitude closest to that of Delhi?

(a) Bengaluru

(b) Hyderabad

(c) Nagpur

(d) Pune

Answer:.a

Explanation:

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Questions Based on Maps from 2017 Paper

Ques: With reference to river Teesta, consider the following statements:

The source of river Teesta is the same as that of Brahmaputra but it flows through Sikkim.

River Rangeet originates in Sikkim and it is a tributary of river Teesta.

River Teesta flows into Bay of Bengal on the border of India and Bangladesh.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Solution: b

Explanation:

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Questions Based on Maps from 2016 Paper

Ques: Which of the following is/are tributary/tributaries of Brahmaputra?

Dibang Kameng Lohit

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer: d

Explanation:

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Questions Based on Maps from 2015 Paper

Ques: Which one of the following countries of South-West Asia does not open out to the Mediterranean Sea?

a) Syria b) Jordan c) Lebanon d) Israel

Answer: b

Explanation:

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Questions Based on Maps from 2014 Paper

Ques: Turkey is located between

(a) Black Sea and Caspian Sea

(b) Black Sea and Mediterranean Sea

(e) Gulf of Suez and Mediterranean Sea

(d) Gulf of Aqaba and Dead Sea

Answer. b

Explanation:

Ques: Which one of the following pairs of islands is separated from each other by the 'Ten Degree Channel'?

(a) Andaman and Nicobar

(b) Nicobar and Sumatra

(c) Maldives and Lakshadweep

(d) Sumatra and Java

Answer. a

Explanation:

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Questions Based on Maps from 2013 Paper

Ques: Which of the following pairs is correctly matched?

[a]Abyssinian Plateau: Arabia

[b]Altas Mountains:: North-Western Africa

[c]Guiana Highlands: South-western Africa

[d]Okavango Basin: Patagonia

Answer: b

Explanation: Abyssinian Plateau is in Ethiopia, Guiana Highlands - Venezuela, Okavango Basin - Kalahari, Africa

