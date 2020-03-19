UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Check Important Questions for Preparation of International Relations

Aspirants preparing for UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 exam must go through the important set of questions from IR (International Relations). We have compiled the set of IR questions from the past 5 years papers of UPSC IAS prelims. The given 35 questions on IR will help you in UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 preparation. The candidates must note that there is no decided ratio of questions from IR for the UPSC IAS Prelims Examination.

For the aspirants, it will be beneficial to know some of the key points that were noticed during the analysis of the past 5 years question papers. For UPSC IAS Prelims preparation of International Relations, make sure to keep the given points in mind:

The questions from International Relations in the UPSC IAS prelims exam are not fixed.

Go through the International treaties, specifically environment treaties in the UN very carefully

Strategic relations between countries (focus in the context of India), defense mechanism, UN, international rules and laws are some of the topics that must be covered

Nuclear deals and summits, ASEAN, SAARC, NATO are also some of the topics which must be a part of your preparation

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Questions based on International Relations in 2015

Q1- India is a member of which among the following?

Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation

2. Association of South-East Asian Nations

3. East Asia Summit

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3

(d) India is a member of none of them

Ans- b

Q2- The term 'IndARC', sometimes seen in the news, is the name of

(a) an indigenously developed radar system inducted into Indian Defence

(b) India's satellite to provide services to the countries of Indian Ocean Rim

(c) a scientific establishment set up by India in Antarctic region

(d) India’s underwater observatory to scientifically study the Arctic region

Ans- d

Q3- Which one of the following countries of South-West Asia does not open out to the Mediterranean Sea?

(a) Syria

(b) Jordan

(c) Lebanon

(d) Israel

Ans- b

Q4- 'Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action', often seen in the news, is

(a) a strategy to tackle regional terrorism, an outcome of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

(b) a plan of action for sustainable economic growth in the Asia-Pacific Region, an outcome of the deliberations of the Asia-Pacific Economic Forum

(c) an agenda for women's empowerment, an outcome of a World Conference convened by the United Nations

(d) a strategy to combat wildlife trafficking, a declaration of the East Asia Summit

Ans- c

Q5- Consider the following countries

China

2. France

3. India

4. Israel

5. Pakistan

Which among the above are Nuclear Weapons States as recognized by the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, commonly known as the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1, 3, 4 and 5 only

(c) 2, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Ans- a

Q6- The 'Fortaleza Declaration', recently in the news, is related to the affairs of

(a) ASEAN

(b) BRICS

(c) OECD

(d) WTO

Ans- b

Q7- The area is known as 'Golan Heights' sometimes appears in the news in the context of the events related to

(a) Central Asia

(b) Middle East

(c) South-East Asia

(d) Central Africa

Ans- b

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Questions Based on International Relations From 2016 Paper

Q1- Consider the following pairs :

Terms sometimes seen in the news Their origin

Annex—I Countries: Cartagena Protocol Certified Emissions Reductions: Nagoya Protocol Clean Development Mechanism: Kyoto Protocol

Which of the pairs given above is/are correctly matched?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Ans- c

Q2- With reference to the 'Trans-Pacific Partnership', consider the following statements :

It is an agreement among all the Pacific Rim countries except China and Russia.

2. It is a strategic alliance for the purpose of maritime security only.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans- a

Q3- Consider the following statements :

The India-Africa Summit

held in 2015 was the third such Summit was actually initiated by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1951

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans- a

Q4- Which one of the following is the best description of ‘INS Astradharini’, that was in the news recently?

(a) Amphibious warfare ship

(b) Nuclear-powered submarine

(c) Torpedo launch and recovery vessel

(d) Nuclear-powered aircraft carrier

Ans- c

Q5- 'Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres)', often in the news, is

(a) a division of the World Health Organization

(b) a non-governmental international organization

(c) an inter-governmental agency sponsored by European Union

(d) a specialized agency of the United Nations

Ans- b

Q6- Which of the following is not a member of the `Gulf Cooperation Council'?

(a) Iran

(b) Saudi Arabia

(c) Oman

(d) Kuwait

Ans- a

Q7- ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ is sometimes mentioned in the news in the context of the affairs of

(a) African Union

(b) Brazil

(c) European Union

(d) China

Ans- d

Q8- 'European Stability Mechanism', sometimes seen in the news, is an

(a) the agency created by the EU to deal with the impact of millions of refugees arriving from the Middle East

(b) agency of EU that provides financial assistance to eurozone countries

(c) agency of EU to deal with all the bilateral and multilateral agreements on trade

(d) agency of EU to deal with the conflicts arising among the member countries

Ans- b

Q9- What is/are the importance/importance of the 'United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification'?

It aims to promote effective action through innovative national programs and supportive international partnerships.

2. It has a special/particular focus on South Asia and North Africa regions, and its Secretariat facilitates the allocation of the major portion of financial resources to these regions.

3. It is committed to a bottom-up approach, encouraging the participation of local people in combating desertification.

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Ans- c

Q10- Consider the following pairs :

Community sometimes In the affairs mentioned in the news

Kurd: Bangladesh Madhesi: Nepal Rohingya: Myanmar

Which of the pairs given above is/are correctly matched?

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3

(d) 3 only

Ans- c

Q11- With reference to 'Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)', consider the following statements:

It is an organization of the European Union in working relations with NATO and WHO.

2. It monitors the chemical industry to prevent new weapons from emerging.

3. It provides assistance and protection to States (Parties) against chemical weapons threats.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Ans- b

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Questions based on International Relations from 2017 Paper

Q1- The Global Infrastructure Facility is a/an

(a) ASEAN initiative to upgrade infrastructure in Asia and financed by credit from the Asian Development Bank.

(b) World Bank collaboration that facilitates the preparation and structuring of complex infrastructure Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to enable mobilization of the private sector and institutional investor capital.

(c) Collaboration among the major banks of the world working with the OECD and focused on expanding the set of infrastructure projects that have the potential to mobilize private investment.

(d) UNCTAD funded initiative that seeks to finance and facilitate infrastructure development in the world.

Ans- b

Q2- Consider the following statements:

The Nuclear Security Summits are periodically held under the aegis of the United Nations. The International Panel on Fissile Materials is an organ of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans- d

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Questions based on International Relations from 2018 Paper

Q1- Which one of the following statements does not apply to the system of Subsidiary Alliance introduced by Lord Wellesley?

(a) To maintain a large standing army at other's expense

(b) To keep India safe from Napoleonic danger

(c) To secure a fixed income for the Company

(d) To establish British paramountcy over the Indian States

Ans- b

Q2- What is/are the consequences/consequences of a country becoming the member of the `Nuclear Suppliers Group'?

It will have access to the latest and most efficient nuclear technologies.

2. It automatically becomes a member of "The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)".

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans- a

Q3- Consider the following pairs :

Regions sometimes mentioned in news Country

1. Catalonia - Spain

2. Crimea - Hungary

3. Mindanao - Philippines

4. Oromia - Nigeria

Which of the pairs given above are correctly matched ?

(a) 1, 2 and 3

(b)) 3 and 4 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 2 and 4 only

Ans- c

Q4- Very recently, in which of the following countries have lakhs of people either suffered from severe famine/acute malnutrition or died due to starvation caused by war/ethnic conflicts?

(a) Angola and Zambia

(b) Morocco and Tunisia

(c) Venezuela and Colombia

(d) Yemen and South Sudan

Ans- d

Q5- Regarding Wood's Dispatch, which of the following statements are true?

The Grants-in-Aid system was introduced. The establishment of universities was recommended. English as a medium of instruction at all levels of education was recommended.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Ans- a

Q6- The term "two-state solution" is sometimes mentioned in the news in the context of the

affairs of

(a) China

(b) Israel

(c) Iraq

(d) Yemen

Ans- b

Q7- International Labour Organization's Conventions 138 and 182 are related to

(a) Child labor

(b) Adaptation of agricultural practices to global climate change

(c) Regulation of food prices and food security

(d) Gender parity at the workplace

Ans- a

Q8- In the Indian context, what is the implication of ratifying the 'Additional Protocol' with the `International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'?

(a) The civilian nuclear reactors come under IAEA safeguards.

(b) The military nuclear installations come under the inspection of IAEA.

(c) The country will have the privilege to buy uranium from the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

(d) The country automatically becomes a member of the NSG.

Ans- a

Q9- Consider the following countries:

Australia

2. Canada

3. China

4. India

5. Japan

6. USA

Which of the above are among the 'free-trade partners' of ASEAN?

(a) 1, 2, 4 and 5

(b) 3, 4, 5 and 6

(c) 1, 3, 4 and 5

(d) 2, 3, 4 and 6

Ans- c

Q10- Consider the following pairs:

Town sometime mentioned in news Country

1.Aleppo –Syria

2.Kirkuk -Yemen

3.Mosul - Palestine

4.Mazar-i-Sharif - Afghanistan

Which of the pairs given above are correctly matched?

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 1 and 4

(c) 2 and 3

(d) 3 and 4

Ans- b

Q11- What is "Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD)", sometimes seen in the news?

(a) An Israeli radar system

(b) India's indigenous anti-missile program

(c) An American anti-missile system

(d) A defense collaboration between Japan and South Korea

Ans- c

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Questions based on International Relations from 2019 Paper

Q1- Which of the following adopted a law on data protection and privacy for its citizens known as 'General Data Protection Regulation' in April 2016 and started the implementation of it from 25th May 2018? (a) Australia

(b) Canada

(c) The European Union

(d) The United States of America

Ans- C

Q2- Recently, India signed a deal known as 'Action Plan for Prioritization and Implementation of Cooperation Areas in the Nuclear Field' with which of the following countries?

(a) Japan

(b) Russia

(c) The United Kingdom

(d) The United States of America

Ans- b

Q3- Consider the following statements:

The United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) has a 'Protocol against the Smuggling of Migrants by Land, Sea, and Air'. The UNCAC is the ever-first legally binding global anti-corruption instrument. A highlight of the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC) is the inclusion of a specific chapter aimed at returning assets to their rightful owners from whom they had been taken illicitly. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is mandated by its member States to assist in the implementation of both UNCAC and UNTOC.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Ans- C