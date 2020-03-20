UPSC 2020 (IAS) Prelims: Check Important Questions & Answers on International Organisations

UPSC IAS prelims exam is to be held on 31st May 2020. For the candidates preparing the exam, we have analyzed the set of questions of International Organisations. These questions are from Indian Polity, IR, Economics, and Environment. The given questions are taken from the analysis of the past five years question papers. Aspirants must note that the questions of International organisations don’t have any fixed number of ratios in the UPSC IAS Prelims Question Paper.

While doing the analysis of the past five Years papers, we believe that you must check some of the key points for UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 preparation:

There is no fixed ratio of questions related to International Organisations

It is important to study thoroughly the organizations such as ASEAN, BRICS, NATO, and others.

While going through the functioning of such organisations, make sure to check the member countries and their particular roles and strategies

Forms of changes and agreements related to these organisations are also important to check

To help you further, you can go through some of the links that will help you in UPSC IAS Prelims Preparation 2020

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Important Questions on International Organisations in 2015

Q1- Amnesty International is

(a) an agency of the United Nations to help refugees of civil wars

(b) a global Human Rights Movement

(c) a non-governmental organization to help people voluntary very poor, people

(d) an inter-governmental agency to cater to medical emergencies in war-ravaged regions

Answer. b

Q2- 'BioCarbon Fund Initiative for Sustain- able Forest Landscapes' is managed by the

(a) Asian Development Bank

(b) International Monetary Fund

(c) United Nations Environment Programme

(d) World Bank

Answer. D

Q3- India is a member of which among the following?

Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation

2. Association of South-East Asian Nations

3. East Asia Summit

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3

(d) India is a member of none of them

Answer. B

Q4- 'Basel III Accord' or simply 'Basel III', often seen in the news, seeks to

(a) develop national strategies for the conservation and sustainable use of biological diversity

(b) improve the banking sector's ability to deal with financial and economic stress and improve risk management

(c) reduce the greenhouse gas emissions but places a heavier burden on developed countries

(d) transfer technology from developed countries to poor countries to enable them to replace the use of chlorofluorocarbons in refrigeration with harmless chemicals

Answer. B

Q5- With reference to 'Indian Ocean Rim Association for Regional Cooperation (IOR-ARC)', consider the following statements:

It was established very recently in response to incidents of piracy and accidents of oil spills.

2. It is an alliance meant for maritime security only.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer. D

Q6- The term 'IndARC', sometimes seen in the news, is the name of

(a) an indigenously developed radar system inducted into Indian Defence

(b) India's satellite to provide services to the countries of Indian Ocean Rim

(c) a scientific establishment set up by India in Antarctic region

(d) India’s underwater observatory to scientifically study the Arctic region

Answer. D

Q7- With reference to 'Forest Carbon Partnership Facility', which of the following statements is/ are correct?

It is a global partnership of governments, businesses, civil society and indigenous peoples.

2. It provides financial aid to universities, individual scientists and institutions involved in scientific forestry research to develop eco-friendly and climate adaptation technologies for sustainable forest management.

3. It assists the countries in their 'REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation+)' efforts by providing them with financial and technical assistance.

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer. b

Q8- With reference to an organization known as ‘Birdlife International’, which of the following statements is/are correct?

It is a Global Partnership of Conservation Organizations.

2. The concept of ‘biodiversity hotspots’ originated from this organization.

3. It identifies the sites known/referred to as ‘Important Bird and Biodiversity Areas’.

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer. C

Q9- The 'Fortaleza Declaration', recently in the news, is related to the affairs of

(a) ASEAN

(b) BRICS

(c) OECD

(d) WTO

Answer. b

Q10- With reference to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which of the following statements is/are correct?

IUCN is an organ of the United Nations and CITES is an international agreement between governments.

2. IUCN runs thousands of field projects around the world to better manage natural environments.

3. CITES is legally binding on the States that have joined it, but this Convention does not take the place of national laws.

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer. B

Q11- Which one of the following issues the 'Global Economic Prospects' report periodically?

(a) The Asian Development Bank

(b) The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

(c) The US Federal Reserve Bank

(d) The World Bank

Answer. D

Q12- The terms 'Agreement on Agriculture', 'Agreement on the Application of Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures' and 'Peace Clause' appear in the news frequently in the context of the affairs of the

(a) Food and Agriculture Organization

(b) United Nations Framework Conference on Climate Change

(c) World Trade Organization

(d) United Nations Environment Programme

Answer. C

Q13- What is Rio+20 Conference, often mentioned in the news?

(a) It is the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development

(b) It is a Ministerial Meeting of the World Trade Organization

(c) It is a Conference of the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change

(d) It is a Conference of the Member Countries of the Convention on Biological Diversity

Answer. A

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Important Questions on International Organisations in 2016

Q1- The FAO accords the status of ‘Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System (GIAHS)’ to traditional agricultural systems. What is the overall goal of this initiative?

To provide modern technology, training in modern farming methods and financial support to local communities of identified GIAHS so as to greatly enhance their agricultural productivity

2. To identify and safeguard eco-friendly traditional farm practices and their associated landscapers, agricultural biodiversity and knowledge systems of the local communities

3. To provide Geographical Indication status to all the varieties of agricultural produce in such identified GIAHS

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 only

(C) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer. B

Q2- India's ranking in the 'Ease of Doing Business Index' is sometimes seen in the news. Which of the following has declared that ranking?

(a) Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)

(b) World Economic Forum

(c) World Bank

(d) World Trade Organization (WTO)

Answer. C

Q3- 'Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres)', often in the news, is

(a) a division of World Health Organization

(b) a non-governmental international organization

(c) an inter-governmental agency sponsored by European Union

(d) a specialized agency of the United Nations

Answer. B

Q4- With reference to an initiative called ‘The Economics of Ecosystems and Biodiversity (TEEB)’, which of the following statements is/are correct?

It is an initiative hosted by UNEP, IMF and World Economic Forum.

2. It is a global initiative that focuses on drawing attention to the economic benefits of biodiversity.

3. It presents an approach that can help decision-makers recognize, demonstrate and capture the value of ecosystems and biodiversity.

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer. c

Q5- Consider the following statements:

New Development Bank has been set up by APEC.

2. The headquarters of New Development Bank is in Shanghai.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer. b

Q6- Which of the following is not a member of `Gulf Cooperation Council'?

(a) Iran

(b) Saudi Arabia

(c) Oman

(d) Kuwait

Answer . a

Q7- 'Global Financial Stability Report' is prepared by the

(a) European Central Bank

(b) International Monetary Fund

(c) International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

(d) Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development

Answer . b

Q8- The term ‘Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership’ often appears in the news in the context of the affairs of a group of countries known as

(a) G20

(b) ASEAN

(c) SCO

(d) SAARC

Answer . b

Q9- Consider the following statements:

(1) The International Solar Alliance was launched at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2015.

(2) The Alliance includes all the member countries of the United Nations.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer. a

Q10- 'European Stability Mechanism', sometimes seen in the news, is an

(a) the agency created by EU to deal with the impact of millions of refugees arriving from the Middle East

(b) agency of EU that provides financial assistance to eurozone countries

(c) agency of EU to deal with all the bilateral and multilateral agreements on trade

(d) agency of EU to deal with the conflicts arising among the member countries

Answer. b

Q11- With reference to the Agreement at the UNFCCC Meeting in Paris in 2015, which of the following statements is/are correct?

The Agreement was signed by all the member countries of the UN and it will go into effect in 2017.

2. The Agreement aims to limit greenhouse gas emissions so that the rise in average global temperature by the end of this century does not exceed 2 °C or even 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels.

3. Developed countries acknowledged their historical responsibility in global warming and committed to donate $ 1000 billion a year from 2020 to help developing countries to cope with climate change.

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer . b

Q12- Which of the following is/are the indicator/indicators used by IFPRI to compute the Global Hunger Index Report?

Undernourishment

2. Child stunting

3. Child mortality

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 , 2 and 3

(d) 1 and 3 only

Answer. C

Q13- With reference to `IFC Masala Bonds', sometimes seen in the news, which of the statements given below is/are correct?

The International Finance Corporation, which offers these bonds, is an arm of the World Bank.

2. They are the rupee-denominated bonds and are a source of debt financing for the public and private sector.

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 only

(h) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer.c

Q14- In the context of which of the following do you sometimes find the terms `amber box, blue box and green box' in the news?

(a) WTO affairs

(b) SAARC affairs

(c) UNFCCC affairs

(d) India-EU negotiations on FTA

Answer.a

Q15- What is/are the importance/importances of the 'United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification'?

It aims to promote effective action through innovative national programmes and supportive inter-national partnerships.

2. It has a special/particular focus on South Asia and North Africa regions, and its Secretariat facilitates the allocation of major portion of financial resources to these regions.

3. It is committed to bottom-up approach, encouraging the participation of local people in combating the desertification.

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer.c

Q16- Recently, which one of the following currencies has been proposed to be added to the basket of IMF's SDR?

(a) Rouble

(b) Rand

(c) Indian Rupee

(d) Renminbi

Answer.d

Q17- With reference to the International Monetary and Financial Cornmittee (IMFC), consider the following statements:

IMFC discusses matters of concern affecting the global economy, and advises the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the direction of its work.

2. The World Bank participates as observer in IMFC's meetings.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer.c

Q18- With reference to 'Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)', consider the following statements:

It is an organization of European Union in working relation with NATO and WHO.

2. It monitors chemical industry to prevent new weapons from emerging.

3. It provides assistance and protection to States (Parties) against chemical weapons threats.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer. B

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Important Questions on International Organisations in 2017

Q1- With reference to 'Global Climate Change Alliance', which of the following statements is/are correct?

It is an initiative of the European Union. It provides technical and financial support to targeted developing countries to integrate climate change into their development policies and budgets. It is coordinated by World Resources Institute (WRI) and World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer. A

Q2- The Global Infrastructure Facility is a/an

(a) ASEAN initiative to upgrade infrastructure in Asia and financed by credit from the Asian Development Bank.

(b) World Bank collaboration that facilitates the preparation and structuring of complex infrastructure Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to enable mobilization of private sector and institutional investor capital.

(c) Collaboration among the major banks of the world working with the OECD and focused on expanding the set of infrastructure projects that have the potential to mobilize private investment.

(d) UNCTAD funded initiative that seeks to finance and facilitate infrastructure development in the world.

Answer. B

Q3- With reference to the role of UN-Habitat in the United Nations programme working towards a better urban future, which of the statements is/are correct?

UN-Habitat has been mandated by the United Nations General Assembly to promote socially and environmentally sustainable towns and cities to provide adequate shelter for all. Its partners are either governments or local urban authorities only. UN-Habitat contributes to the overall objective of the United Nations system to reduce poverty and to promote access to safe drinking water and basic sanitation.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 3

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1 only

Answer. b

Q4- 'Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA)' is sometimes seen in the news in the context of negotiations held between India and

(a) European Union

(b) Gulf Cooperation Council

(c) Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development

(d) Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Answer. A

Q5- Consider the following statements:

India has ratified the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) of WTO. TFA is a part of WTO's Bali Ministerial Package of 2013. TFA came into force in January 2016. Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer. A

Q6- With reference to 'Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Housing and Urban Development (APMCHUD)', consider the following statements:

The first APMCHUD was held in India in 2006 on the theme 'Emerging Urban Forms — Policy Responses and Governance Structure'. India hosts all the Annual Ministerial Conferences in partnership with ADB, APEC and ASEAN.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer. D

Q7- Consider the following statements in respect of Trade Related Analysis of Fauna and Flora in Commerce (TRAFFIC):

TRAFFIC is a bureau under United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The mission of TRAFFIC is to ensure that trade in wild plants and animals is not a threat to the conservation of nature.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer: b

Q8- Which of the following gives 'Global Gender lb Gap Index' ranking to the countries of the world?

(a) World Economic Forum

(b) UN Human Rights Council

(c) UN Women

(d) World Health Organization

Answer. A

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Important Questions on International Organisations in 2018

Q1- What is/are the consequence/consequences of a country becoming the member of the `Nuclear Suppliers Group'?

It will have access to the latest and most efficient nuclear technologies.

2. It automatically becomes a member of "The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)".

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer.a

Q2- "Rule of Law Index" is released by which of the following?

(a) Amnesty International

(b) International Court of Justice

(c) The Office of UN Commissioner for Human Rights

(d) World Justice Project

Answer.d

Q3- The Partnership for Action on Green Economy (PAGE), a UN mechanism to assist countries transition towards greener and more inclusive economies, emerged at

(a) The Earth Summit on Sustainable Development 2002, Johannesburg

(b) The United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development 2012, Rio de Janeiro

(c) The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change 2015, Paris

(d) The World Sustainable Development Summit 2016, New Delhi

Answer. B

Q4- "Momentum for Change : Climate Neutral Now" is an initiative launched by

(a) The Intergovernmentai Panel on Climate Change

(b) The UNEP Secretariat

(c) The UNFCCC Secretariat

(d) The World Meteorological Organisation

Answer.c

Q5- International Labour Organization's Conventions 138 and 182 are related to

(a) Child labour

(b) Adaptation of agricultural practices to global climate change

(c) Regulation of food prices and food security

(d) Gender parity at the workplace

Answer.a

Q6- In the Indian context, what is the implication of ratifying the 'Additional Protocol' with the `International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)' ?

(a) The civilian nuclear reactors come under IAEA safeguards.

(b) The military nuclear installations come under the inspection of IAEA.

(c) The country will have the privilege to buy uranium from the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

(d) The country automatically becomes a member of the NSG.

Answer.a

Q7- Consider the following countries :

Australia

2. Canada

3. China

4. India

5. Japan

6. USA

Which of the above are among the 'free-trade partners' of ASEAN ?

(a) 1, 2, 4 and 5

(b) 3, 4, 5 and 6

(c) 1, 3, 4 and 5

(d) 2, 3, 4 and 6

Answer.c

Q8- With reference to the 'Global Alliance for Climate-Smart Agriculture (CACSA)', which of the following statements is/are correct.''

GACSA is an outcome of the Climate Summit held in Paris in 2015.

2. Membership of GACSA does not create any binding obligations.

3. India was instrumental in the creation of GACSA.

Select the correct answer using the code given

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer.b

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Important Questions on International Organisations in 2019

Q1- With reference to Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), consider the following statements

AIIB has more than 80 member nations. India is the largest shareholder in AIIB. AIIB does not have any members from outside Asia.

Which of the statements given above is / are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c). 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer: a

Q2- Which one of the following is not a sub-index of the World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business Index'?

(a) Maintenance of law and order

(b) Paying taxes

(c) Registering property

(d) Dealing with construction permits

Answer: a

Q3- Consider the following statements:

The United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) has a 'Protocol against the Smuggling of Migrants by Land, Sea and Air'. The UNCAC is the ever-first legally binding global anti-corruption instrument. A highlight of the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC) is the inclusion of a specific chapter aimed at returning assets to their rightful owners from whom they had been taken illicitly. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is mandated by its member States to assist in the implementation of both UNCAC and UNTOC.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Ans- C

Q4- The Global Competitiveness Report is published by the

(a) International Monetary Fund

(b) United Nations Conference on Trade and Development

(c) World Economic Forum

(d) World Bank

Answer: c