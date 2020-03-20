UPSC 2020 (IAS) Prelims: Check Important Questions on Government Schemes, Acts & Organisations

Get 30 most important questions asked in the UPSC IAS Prelims Exam for the years 2017-19. In our detailed analysis of these papers, we observed that a major part of 16 questions was based on the current schemes of the government, the functioning of the government bodies and Acts amended and introduced. This number reduced to 9 questions in 2018 and 5 questions in 2019.

Other Key Observations of the UPSC Previous Year Paper Analysis

Every year the Government launches new schemes for the welfare of the general public. Aspirants can expect 1-2 questions on these schemes in the exam.

It is recommended that the schemes and yojanas launched in the past 5 years should be well-revised

Commissions, Committees , NITI Aayog, CAG , Schemes launched by ministries should also be revised before the exam

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Questions Based on Government Schemes, Acts & Bodies from 2019 Paper

Ques 1 Consider the following statements:

Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is the first regulatory body set up by the Government of India. One of the tasks of PNGRB is to, ensure competitive markets for gas. Appeals against the decisions of PNGRB go before the Appellate Tribunals for Electricity.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer: b

Ques 2 Which of the following statements is / are correct regarding the Maternity Benefit ' (Amendment) Act, 2017?

Pregnant women are entitled for three months pre-delivery and three months post-delivery paid leave. Enterprises with creches must allow the mother minimum six creche visits daily. Women with two children get reduced entitlements.

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer: c

Ques 3 In India, which of the following review the independent regulators in sectors like telecommunications, insurance, electricity, etc.?

Ad Hoc Committees set up by the Parliament Parliamentary Department Related Standing Committees Finance Commission Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission NITI Aayog

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 1, 3 and 4

(c) 3, 4 and 5

(d) 2 and 5

Answer: a

Ques 4 Atal Innovation Mission is set up under the

(a) Department of Science and Technology

(b) Ministry of Employment

(c) NITI Aayog

(d) Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Answer: c

Ques 5 The Service Area Approach was implemented under the purview of

(a) Integrated Rural Programme

(b) Lead Bank Scheme

(c) Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

(d) National Skill Development Mission

Answer: b

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Questions Based on Government Schemes, Acts & Bodies from 2018 Paper

Ques 1 With reference to India's decision to levy an equalization tax of 6% on online advertisement services offered by non-resident entities, which of the following statements is/are correct?

It is introduced as a part of the Income Tax Act. Non-resident entities that offer advertisement services in India can claim a tax credit in their home country under the "Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements". Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer.a

Ques 2 With reference to Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, consider the following statements

It is the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Labour and Employment. It, among other things, will also impart training in soft skills, entrepreneurship, financial and digital literacy. It aims to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce of the country to the National Skill Qualification Framework.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct ?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer.c

Ques 3 The identity platform `Aadhaar' provides open "Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)". What does it imply?

It can be integrated into any electronic device. Online authentication using iris is possible. Which of the statements given above is/are correct ?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer.c

Ques 4 Consider the following statements :

1. As per the Right to Education (RTE) Act, to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in a State, a person would be required to possess the minimum qualification laid down by the concerned State Council of Teacher Education.

2. As per the RTE Act, for teaching primary classes, a candidate is required to pass a Teacher Eligibility Test conducted in accordance with the National Council of Teacher Education guidelines.

3. In India, more than 90% of teacher -5 education institutions are directly under the State Governments.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct ?

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 3

(d) 3 only

Ques 5 Consider the following statements

The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 replaced the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, 1954.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is under the charge of Director General of Health Services in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer.a

Ques 6 With reference to the provisions made under the National Food Security Act, 2013 consider the following statements:

1. The families coming under the category of 'below poverty line (BPL)' only are eligible to receive subsidised grains.

2. The eldest woman in a household, of age 18 years or above, shall be the head of the household for the purpose of issuance of a ration card.

3. Pregnant women and lactating mothers are entitled to a take-home ration' of 1600 calories per day during pregnancy and for six months thereafter.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 3

(d) 3 only

Answer.b

Ques 7 1. The definition of "Critical Wildlife Habitat" is incorporated in the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

2. For the first time in India, Baigas have been given Habitat Rights.

3. Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change officially decides and declares Habitat Rights for Primitive and Vulnerable Tribal Groups in any part of India.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct ?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer.a

Ques 8 With reference to organic farming in India, consider the following statements:

1. The National Programme for Organic Production' (NPOP) is operated under the guidelines and directions of the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

2. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority' (APEDA) functions as the Secretariat for the implementation of NPOP.

3. Sikkim has become India's first fully organic State.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer.b

Ques 9 Which of the following is/are the aim/aims of "Digital India" Plan of the Government of India?

1 Formation of India's own Internet companies like China did.

2 Establish a policy framework to encourage overseas multinational corporations that collect Big Data to build their large data centres within our national geographical boundaries.

3 Connect many of our villages to the Internet and bring Wi-Fi to many of our school, public places and major tourist

Select the correct answer using the code given below

(a ) 1 and 2 only

( b) 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer.b

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Questions Based on Government Schemes, Acts & Bodies from 2017 Paper

Ques 1 With reference to 'National Investment and Infrastructure Fund', which of the following statements is/are correct?

It is an organ of NITI Aayog. It has a corpus of Rs. 4, 00,000 crore at present.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer. d

Ques 2 With reference to 'National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF)', which of the statements given below is/are correct?

Under NSQF, a learner can acquire the certification for competency only through formal learning. An outcome expected from the implementation of NSQF is the mobility between vocational and general education.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer. B

Ques 3 Consider the following in respect of 'National ACareer Service':

National Career Service is an initiative of the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India. National Career Service has been launched in a Mission Mode to improve the employment opportunities to uneducated youth of the country.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer. d

Ques 4 Which of the following statements best k describes the term 'Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets (S4A)', recently seen in the news?

(a) It is a procedure for considering ecological costs of developmental schemes formulated by the Government.

(b) It is a scheme of RBI for reworking the financial structure of big corporate entities facing genuine difficulties.

(c) It is a disinvestment plan of the Government regarding Central Public Sector Undertakings.

(d) It is an important provision in 'The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code' recently implemented by the Government.

Answer. b

Ques 5 Consider the following in respect of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS):

Inaugural IONS was held in India in 2015 under the chairmanship of the Indian Navy. IONS is a voluntary initiative that seeks to increase maritime co-operation among navies of the littoral states of the Indian Ocean Region.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer. b

Ques 6 Consider the following statements :

The nation-wide 'Soil Health Card Scheme' aims at

expanding the cultivable area under irrigation. enabling the banks to assess the quantum of loans to be granted to farmers on the basis of soil quality. checking the overuse of fertilizers in farmlands.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer. b

Ques 7 What is the purpose of Vidyanjali Yojana'?

To enable the famous foreign educational institutions to open their campuses in India. To increase the quality of education provided in government schools by taking help from the private sector and the community. To encourage voluntary monetary contributions from private individuals and organizations so as to improve the infrastructure facilities for primary and secondary schools.

Select the correct answer using the code given below :

(a) 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 2 and 3 only

Answer. a

Ques 8 What is the aim of the programme `Unnat Bharat Abhiyan'?

(a) Achieving 100% literacy by promoting collaboration between voluntary organizations and government's education system and local communities.

(b) Connecting institutions of higher education with local communities to address development challenges through appropriate technologies.

(c) Strengthening India's scientific research institutions in order to make India a scientific and technological power.

(d) Developing human capital by allocating special funds for health care and education of rural and urban poor, and organizing skill development programmes and vocational training for them.

Answer. b

Ques 9 Who among the following can join the National Pension System (NPS)?

(a) Resident Indian citizens only

(b) Persons of age from 21 to 55 only

(c) All State Government employees joining the services after the date of notification by the respective State Governments

(d) All Central Government employees including those of Armed Forces joining the services on or after 1St April, 2004

Answer. c

Ques 10 What is/are the advantage/advantages of implementing the 'National Agriculture Market' scheme?

It is a pan-India electronic trading portal for agricultural commodities. It provides the farmers access to nationwide market, with prices commensurate with the quality of their produce.

Select the correct answer using the code given below :

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer. c

Ques 11 With reference to the 'National Intellectual Property Rights Policy', consider the following statements:

It reiterates India's commitment to the Doha Development Agenda and the TRIPS Agreement. Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion is the nodal agency for regulating intellectual property rights in India.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer. c

Ques 12 With reference to 'Quality Council of India (QCI)', consider the following statements:

QCI was set up jointly by the Government of India and the Indian Industry. Chairman of QCI is appointed by the Prime Minister on the recommendations of the industry to the Government.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer. c

Ques 13 Which of the following is a most likely consequence of implementing the 'Unified Payments Interface (UPI)’?

(a) Mobile wallets will not be necessary for online payments.

(b) Digital currency will totally replace the physical currency in about two decades.

(c) FDI inflows will drastically increase.

(d) Direct transfer of subsidies to poor people will become very effective.

Answer. a

Ques 14 'Recognition of Prior Learning Scheme' is sometimes mentioned in the news with reference to

(a) Certifying the skills acquired by construction workers through traditional channels.

(b) Enrolling the persons in Universities for distance learning programmes.

(c) Reserving some skilled jobs to rural and urban poor in some public sector undertakings.

(d) Certifying the skills acquired by trainees under the National Skill Development Programme.

Answer: a

Ques 15 Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding Smart India Hackathon 2017?

It is a centrally sponsored scheme for developing every city of our country into Smart Cities in a decade. It is an initiative to identify new digital technology innovations for solving the many problems faced by our country. It is a programme aimed at making all the financial transactions in our country completely digital in a decade.

Select the correct answer using the code given below :

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 2 and 3 only

Answer. b

Ques 16 Which of the following are the objectives of 'National Nutrition Mission'?

To create awareness relating to malnutrition among pregnant women and lactating mothers. To reduce the incidence of anaemia among young children, adolescent girls and women. To promote the consumption of millets, coarse cereals and unpolished rice. To promote the consumption of poultry eggs.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1, 2 and 3 only

(c) 1, 2 and 4 only

(d) 3 and 4 only

Answer. a