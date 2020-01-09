Important Committees Set-Up by Government of India in 2019

The Indian Government launch various schemes and policies every year for the welfare of its citizens. To keep a check on their implementation, identify new requirements and to review the existing ones various committees are set up by state and union government. Let’s have a look at these committees framed in the year 2019.

1. Committee on LPG Marketing

The Government of India on May 30, 2019, constituted a 5 member Joint committee to review the existing marketing structure of the LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas) in India. The Committee headed by Economist Kirit Parikh will look into issues related to definition or quality standards of LPG being marketed. Its terms of reference also include scope for liberalizing government policies for private participation.

The success of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) over the last three years was considered to be instrumental in increasing LPG penetration.

2. Clause 6 of Assam Accord

The Union Home Ministry reconstituted the high-level committee on Clause 6 of Assam Record by increasing the panel members from 9 to 12. The earlier Chairman of the Committee, Bezbaruah was the fifth member among the nine who refused to be part of the committee in wake of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Northeast. The new panel announced by the Home Ministry will be headed by former Guwahati High Court Judge Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma.

3. Logistics Development Committee

Government of India on December 21, 2018, constituted a Logistics Development Committee under the Chairmanship of Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman EAC-PM to assess key challenges, and suggest reforms in logistics development and associated commerce. The Committee submitted its report on Jan 7, 2019.

Recommendations of the Committee

- The committee suggested the creation of an independent Logistics Department within commerce ministry entrusted with the responsibility to develop a national logistics plan with a long term perspective (five to 10 years) and yearly operational plans with constant review and monitoring.

- It also recommended the introduction of One Nation, One Permit, One Tax system by amending the Motor Vehicles Act.

- Rail freight tariff structure (both slabs and absolute tariff rates) be reduced and rationalized at least on select pilot routes

4. Committee on Scrapping of AFSPA

The Justice B P Jeevan Reddy Committee had recommended scrapping of the AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Power Act) from the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Ministry of Home Affairs mentioned in a notification that the four police station areas in Arunachal Pradesh, which were declared "disturbed areas" under the AFSPA, are no longer under the purview of the special law from Sunday.

5. Committee to Review Welfare of Tribal Schemes in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has set up a committee to review various schemes being implemented for the welfare of tribals in the state.

The 17-member committee, headed by former MLA and Shramjeevi Sanghatna president Vivek Pandit, will undertake a study of various works done for providing employment opportunities, minimum wages and proper livelihood to tribals, as per recent government order.

6. Committee to Implement the National Clean Air Programme

The Union Environment Ministry has constituted a new committee to implement the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), which aims to cut pollution in the 102 worst affected cities by 20-30 percent by 2024.

The committee will be chaired by the Secretary in the Union Environment Ministry. Its members will include the Joint Secretary (Thermal), Ministry of Power, TERI Director-General and Professor Sachidananda Tripathi from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

7. Safety manual for CPWD

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has constituted a 10-member committee to bring out 'Safety Manual' of the department headed by Additional Director General (ADG) K M Soni.

The move is aimed at ensuring safety of engineers and workers working in various projects of the agency which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

