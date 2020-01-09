Important Committees formed in 2019 for Education Sector

From New Education Policy 2019 to approval for establishing new medical colleges in India, 2019 witnessed major reports and recommendations by important committees on diversified education issues. Let’s have a look at each one of them.

1. K. Kasturirangan Committee on National Education Policy

Ministry of Human Resource Department constituted a Committee for Draft National Education Policy headed by Dr. K. Kasturirangan in June 2017 to draft New Education Policy 2019.

The committee submitted the Draft National Educational Policy to the Union Human Resource Development Minister on 31 May 2019. The draft Policy provides for reforms at all levels of education from school to higher education. It seeks to increase the focus on early childhood care, reform the current exam system, strengthen teacher training, and restructure the education regulatory framework. It also seeks to set up a National Education Commission, increase public investment in education, strengthen the use of technology and increase focus on vocational and adult education, among others.

List of Bills on Law and Order Passed in 2019

2. Committee on No New Engineering Colleges from 2020

The Panel headed by IIT-Hyderabad Chairman B V R Mohan Reddy has suggested All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) not to allow setting up of new Engineering Colleges from 2020.

Key Recommendations of the Committee

The panel made following recommendations to the AICTE

- To stop setting up new colleges from 2020 and review the creation of new capacity every two years after that.

- No additional seats should be approved in traditional engineering areas such as mechanical, electrical, civil and electronics and suggests that institutes should be encouraged to convert current capacity in traditional disciplines to emerging new technologies.

- To introduce undergraduate engineering programs exclusively for artificial intelligence, blockchain, robotics, quantum computing, data sciences.

3. Committee on New Medical Colleges

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval for the establishment of 75 additional Government Medical Colleges by 2021-22 attached with existing district/referral hospitals under Phase-III of the ongoing Centrally Sponsored scheme.

New medical colleges would be set up in under-served areas having no medical college; with at least 200 bedded District Hospital. Preference will be given to Aspirational Districts and District Hospital with 300 beds. The scheme on the establishment of new medical colleges (58+24+75) would lead to the addition of at least 15,700 MBBS seats in the country.

Important Committees Set-Up by Government of India in 2019

4. Reforms for Conducting Competitive Examinations

The Supreme Court of India constituted a three-member high-powered committee comprising Nandan Nilekani, a co-founder of tech giant Infosys, and renowned computer scientist Vijay P Bhatkar to suggest reforms for conducting of competitive examinations fairly by government bodies. The panel asked advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, to suggest a name besides Nilekani and Bhatkar for constituting the panel.

The panel was created in response to the alleged paper leaks of the SSC CGL exam 2017.

5. Committee on Spur in Employment & Skill Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head two separate Cabinet committees on ‘investment & growth’ and ‘employment & skill development’, underscoring the urgency in the new government to revive the slowing economy and generate more jobs. The Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development has 10 members.

Committee Headed By Formed By Committee for Draft National Education Policy Dr. K. Kasturirangan Ministry of Human Resource Department Committee on No New Engineering Colleges from 2020 B V R Mohan Reddy Government of India Committee on New Medical Colleges Narendra Modi Government of India Reforms for conducting of competitive examinations Vijay P Bhatkar Supreme Court of India Committee on Spur in Employment & Skill Development Narendra Modi Government of India

Important Banking/Finance/Insurance Committees Constituted in 2019

Landmark Decisions Delivered by Supreme Court of India in 2019