15 World Bank Funded Projects in India 2019

The country partnership framework between the World Bank and India is the largest country partnership framework in the World Bank Group. It supports India's transition to a middle-income country. Between 2015 and 2018, the World Bank lent around $10.2 billion to India. As of 2019, it funded 15 new projects in the country. Check these World Bank funded projects of 2019 in India.

1. World Bank Signs Agreement to Help Improve Chhattisgarh’s Public Financial Management Systems

The Government of India, the state Government of Chhattisgarh and the World Bank today signed a $25.2 million loan agreement to support the state’s reforms in expenditure management on March 05, 2019.

Background

With 92 percent households in the state belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes, Direct Benefit Transfers (DBTs) are increasingly being used by the Central and state governments to channel resources to households and individuals.

Focus of the Project

The program will support development of systems that will facilitate inter-departmental data interaction under secured protocols and automate most of the processing and payment of DBTs in the state.

The new project will build capacity of the state’s human resources and the institutions handling management of public finances. The World Bank will facilitate cross-learning from public financial management (PFM) reforms undertaken by it in other Indian states while bringing in global experiences.

Objective of the Project

As quoted by Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance “The Chhattisgarh PFM reflects the priorities identified by the state, and builds, incrementally, on ongoing reforms around public financial management.”

Almost 11,000 village panchayats and 168 urban municipalities in Chhattisgarh are likely to benefit from the program’s emphasis on transparency and accountability. It will also support the state government’s initiative to put in place systems to automate most of the processing and payment of DBTs to beneficiaries; improve property tax collection through the digitization of property tax rolls; and extending the property surveys to 47 municipalities. Enhanced outreach and improved tax return filing performance are also likely to help the state’s objective of increasing the number of GST taxpayer registrations.

The Loan Agreement

The Loan Agreement was signed by Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the Government of India; Kamal Preet Dhillon, Secretary, Finance, on behalf of the Government of Chhattisgarh; and Hisham Abdo, Acting Country Director, World Bank India, on behalf of the World Bank.

The $25.2 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), has a 5-year grace period, and a final maturity of 10.5 years.

2. World Bank and Government of India Sign $250 Million Agreement to Boost Rural Incomes Across 13 States in India

The World Bank and the Government of India signed a $250 Million Agreement for the National Rural Economic Transformation Project (NRETP) which will help women in rural households shift to a new generation of economic initiatives by developing viable enterprises for farm and non-farm products on March 05, 2019.

Background

The National Rural Economic Transformation Project (NRETP) is an additional financing to the $500 million National Rural Livelihoods Project (NRLP) approved by the World Bank in July 2011. The NRLP which is currently being implemented across 13 states, 162 districts, and 575 blocks, has so far mobilized more than 8.8 million women from poor rural households into 750,000 self-help groups (SHGs). These SHGs have been further federated into 48,700 Village Organizations and 2900 Cluster/Gram Panchayat-level Federations. While these 13 states will continue to be supported under the new project signed today, 125 new districts will be added from within these states.

Focus of the Program

Key Focus of the Project will be to promote the women-owned and women-led farm and non-farm enterprises across value chains, enable them to build businesses that help them access finance, markets, and networks; and generate employment.

Objective of the Program

As quoted by Ms. Gayatri Acharya, Lead Rural Development Economist and World Bank’s Task Team Leader for the project “ This project aspires to transform the economic participation of SHGs and rural women entrepreneurs by helping them engage on a strong footing with formal private financing, expand women-owned and women managed enterprises and increase women’s labour force participation in viable agriculture and non-farm economic activities.”

The Loan Agreement

The Loan Agreement was signed by Mr. Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the Government of India; and Mr. Hisham Abdo, Acting Country Director, World Bank India, on behalf of the World Bank on March 5, 2019.

3. World Bank Signs Agreement to Provide Additional Funding of $137 million to Enhance Dam Safety in India

he World Bank, Government of India and representatives of 5 state governments of India and implementing agencies signed the loan agreement for additional financing of $137 million for the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) that will help rehabilitate and modernize over 220 selected large dams in the states of Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand on March 8, 2019.

Background:

Rainfall, which occurs mainly in intense and unpredictable downpours within short monsoon seasons, is of high temporal and spatial variability and does not meet year-round irrigation and other water demands. Considering this, storage of water is essential for India. The dams play a key role in fostering rapid and sustained agricultural and rural growth and development – a key priority for the Government of India since independence.

India is home to more than 5200 large dams and another 400 that are under construction having a total storage capacity of more than 300 billion cubic meters. Flood protection measures in many dams need to be supported as well, as their failure could pose serious risks to downstream communities.

Focus of the Project

The focus of this project is to rehabilitate and modernize over 220 selected large dams in the states of Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.

Objective of the Project

The funding of $137 million signed will be used for the construction of an additional spillway for Hirakud Dam in Odisha state as well as continue to help in rehabilitation and improvement of other dams including strengthening the institutional, legal and technical framework for dam safety assurance within the Government of India and in the participating states.

The Loan Agreement

The Loan Agreement was signed by Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the Government of India; and Junaid Ahmad, Country Director, World Bank India, on behalf of the World Bank, and representatives from the state governments of Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand.

4. World Bank Signs $287 Million Loan to Improve Healthcare in Tamil Nadu

The Government of India, Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) and the World Bank signed a $287 million loan agreement on June 4, 2019 for the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Program. The program aims to improve the quality of health care, reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and fill equity gaps in reproductive and child health services in Tamil Nadu on March 19, 2019.

Background:

Tamil Nadu ranks third among all Indian states in the NITI Aayog Health Index which is reflected in vastly improved health outcomes. The state’s maternal mortality rate has declined from 90 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2005 to 62 deaths in 2015-16 while infant mortality has declined from 30 deaths per 1000 live births to 20 in the same period. A key contribution to these achievements has been the establishment of emergency obstetric and neonatal care centers and the 108 ambulance service with previous support from the World Bank. These have ensured that no mother travels more than 30 minutes to access emergency obstetric and neonatal care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Despite these impressive gains, certain challenges in health care remain, including quality of care and variations in reproductive and child health among districts. Tamil Nadu is also dealing with a growing burden of NCDs as they account for nearly 69 percent of deaths in the state.

Focus of the Program

“This Program focuses on results instead of inputs through a Program-for-Results (PforR) lending instrument. This will provide a much greater focus on outputs and outcomes through better alignment of expenditures and incentives with results,” said Rifat Hasan, Senior Health Specialist, World Bank India, and the Task Team Leader for the program.

Another key aim of this program is to reduce the equity gaps in reproductive and child health. Special focus will be given to nine priority districts, which constitute the bottom quintile of the RCH indicators in the state and have a relatively large proportion of tribal populations.

Objective of the Program

The Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Program will support the state government to:

develop clinical protocols and guidelines;

achieve national accreditation for primary, secondary, and tertiary-level health facilities in the public sector;

strengthen physicians, nurses, and paramedics through continuous medical education;

strengthen the feedback loop between citizens and the state by making quality and other data accessible to the public.

The program will promote population-based screening, treatment, and follow-up for NCDs, and improve monitoring and evaluation. Patients will be equipped with knowledge and skills to self-manage their conditions. Lab services and health provider capacity will also be strengthened to address mental health. To tackle road injuries, the program will improve in-hospital care, strengthen protocols, strengthen the 24x7 trauma care services and establish a trauma registry.

The Loan Agreement

The agreement for the Project was signed by Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the Government of India, Beela Rajesh, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu and Hisham Abdo, Acting Country Director, World Bank India, on behalf of the World Bank.

5. World Bank signs $147 Million Loan Agreement to Improve Urban Services in Jharkhand

The Government of India, the Government of Jharkhand and the World Bank signed a $147 million loan agreement to provide basic urban services to the people of Jharkhand and help improve the management capacity of the urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state on June 24, 2019.

Background

The program was initiated keeping in mind the needs of a rapidly urbanizing state where about 31 million people reside in urban areas and urban population growth in nine of 24 districts in Jharkhand is above India’s overall urbanization pace of 2.7 percent.

Focus of the Program

The Jharkhand Municipal Development Project will focus on improving the municipal sector’s capacity to provide basic urban services. It will invest in urban services such as water supply, sewerage, drainage, and urban roads; and strengthen the capacity of the Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company (JUIDCO) as well as that of the ULBs to carry out reforms in the areas of urban finance and governance.

Overview of the Program

“The Jharkhand Municipal Reform Program is a definite step forward to strengthen and improve urban services in a fast urbanizing state and will provide an impetus to economic growth,” said Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

Most of the project components will be open to all 43 ULBs in the state who may wish to participate within an agreed framework under the project. Over 350,000 urban residents of the participating ULBs are expected to benefit, of which at least 45 percent will be women.

Interventions such as piped water supply, storm water drains, climate-friendly road construction and energy-efficient street lighting will not only help improve urban services but also make it environmentally sustainable.

The Loan Agreement

The Loan Agreement was signed by Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the Government of India; Ameet Kumar, Director, State Urban Development Agency, Urban Development & Housing Department, on behalf of the Government of Jharkhand; and Shanker Lal, Acting Country Director, World Bank India, on behalf of the World Bank on June 24, 2019.

The loan, from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), has a 7-year grace period, and a final maturity of 22.5 years.

6. US$ 400 million World Bank Loan to Help Treat and Eliminate Tuberculosis in India

The World Bank and the Government of India today signed a loan agreement of $400 million for the Program Towards Elimination of Tuberculosis. The program aims to improve the coverage and quality of TB control interventions in nine states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu.

Background:

In India, around five lakh people died every year due to Tuberculosis. India is the highest TB burden country with World Health Organization (WHO) statistics for 2011 giving an estimated incidence figure of 2.2 million cases of TB for India out of a global incidence of 9.6 million cases.

Focus of the Program

The program seeks to ensure that private sector providers adhere to established protocols of timely diagnosis, notification and effective management of TB. The program will provide financial incentives to private-sector care providers for reporting cases of TB and ensuring that their patients complete the treatment regimen

It will also provide Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) to patients for acquiring the critical nutrition needed during treatment. The program will help the Government of India strengthen the monitoring and implementation of Nikshay—the government’s web-based TB case monitoring system.

In addition, the program will support the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to strengthen institutional capacity and the Central TB Division to design and roll-out a performance-based management mechanism that strengthens central and state-level TB control.

Objective of the Program

Finance Ministry said the World Bank supported program will cover nine States and it will support the government's National Strategic Plan to end TB in India by 2025.

The Loan Agreement

The $400 million loan agreement was signed by Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the Government of India; and by Shanker Lal, Acting Country Director, on behalf of the World Bank on June 27, 2019.

7. Project Signing: $250 million World Bank loan to support the development and management of Rajasthan’s state highway network

The Government of India, Government of Rajasthan and the World Bank today signed a US$250 million loan agreement for the Rajasthan State Highways Development Program on June 27, 2019.

Background

With more than 10,000 road traffic-related deaths in 2017, road safety management takes a significant position as state priority and is an important project component. It will help build the state’s capacity for road safety management, including for speed management, blackspot improvement program and the development and implementation of a road safety strategy. It will also support the development and use of a GIS-based road accident data management system with the capability of community-based road accident reporting.

Focus of the Project

The focus of this project is to build the state's capacity to better manage its highways and improve traffic flows on selected highways in Rajasthan. The World Bank-supported project will support the construction, up-gradation, improvement, and maintenance of 766 kms of state highways and major district roads. It will also focus on enhancing the institutional capacity to manage strategic network of the state through operationalization of Rajasthan State Highways Authority. In addition, it will also strengthen the capacity of the Public Works Department which is responsible for about 70 percent of the state’s road network. Special attention will be accorded towards management of the road safety in the state.

Additional focus will explore the possibility of making roads more resilient to climate change, particularly high temperatures and flooding, and support resource efficient growth through use of greener materials.

Objective of the Project

The World Bank-supported project will help leverage private capital of around US$45 million through a public-private partnership model. It will also support sustainable capacity to mobilize capital for the state highway network through the highway agency under the Rajasthan’s State Highway Act, 2014.

The operation will also support the piloting of about 100 km of digital highways through design and implementation of Intelligent Transportation System interventions such as toll management systems and control center, incident detection and management systems using CCTV cameras, variable message signs, speed management systems using Automatic Number Plate Recognition, speed cameras, and solar-powered animal crossing warning system, among others.

The Loan Agreement

The loan agreement was signed by Sameer Kumar Khare on behalf of the Government of India; M.L. Verma, Chief Engineer and Additional secretary, Public Works Department, Government of Rajasthan; and Shanker Lal, Acting Country Director, World Bank India.

8. USD 328 million World Bank loan for improved health services in Andhra Pradesh

The Government of India, Government of Andhra Pradesh and the World Bank Executive signed a loan agreement of USD 328 million to help improve the quality and responsiveness of public health services in Andhra Pradesh on June 27, 2019.

Background

The state of Andhra Pradesh has over the years demonstrated a strong commitment to improving health outcomes. In 2017-18, it allocated 5 percent of its total public expenditure towards health and has initiated significant steps towards strengthening its public health system.

Maternal mortality ratio in the state declined by 52 percent and infant mortality fell to 35 per 1,000 live births from 54 over the decade from 2005. Ninety-three percent women now opt for institutional deliveries.

Despite these positive steps, there exist disparities within the state in coverage of maternal and child health services and quality of service delivery. Non-communicable diseases are also on the rise and form 60 percent of Andhra's burden of disease.

Focus of the Project

The project will facilitate the engagement of private service providers for improved quality of care of public health facilities;, improve the existing pharmaceutical stock management system and encourage the empanelment of private pharmacies to dispense state-financed medicines to improve their access to the population. It will also support the rollout of a system for measuring and reporting on patient experience.

Overview of the Project

The World Bank loan will support the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) as it scales up its efforts to bring better health care to all its citizens, especially pregnant women and those at risk of non-communicable diseases, like hypertension, diabetes and cervical cancer.

Public health institutions in the state will be strengthened through quality accreditation, putting in place integrated online patient management or electronic health record system, and generation of quality information and its use in day-to-day management. Public feedback will be sought as a performance indicator for the state's public health institutions.

An important innovation in this project is the creation of pilot electronic sub-centers which will help those at risk of non-communicable diseases at the sub center or village level.

The Loan Agreement

This loan agreeement was signed by Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the Government of India; Shanker Lal, Acting Country Director, World Bank India and Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary, Department of Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

9. World Bank partners with First Resilient Kerala Program

The Government of India, Government of Kerala and World Bank recently signed a Loan Agreement of $250 Million for First Resilient Kerala Program which seeks to enhance the State’s resilience against impacts of natural disasters and climate change on June 28, 2019.

Background:

The 2018 floods and landslides in Kerala led to a severe impact on the infrastructure and livelihood of people. About 5.4 million Keralites were affected while 1.4 million were rescued from their homes.

The World Bank has been working closely with the Government of India and Kerala since the floods struck in August 2018 in assessing the impact of the floods and assisting in recovery and reconstruction. The Bank support also helped identify policies, institutions, and systems for resilience to disaster risks and climate change.

Focus of the Program

The Resilient Kerala Program will focus on strengthening the state's institutional and financial capacity to protect the assets and livelihoods of poor and vulnerable groups through an inclusive and participatory approach.

The Program represents First ‘State Partnership’ of World Bank in India, which is the 1st of two Development Policy Operations which aims to mainstream disaster and climate resilience into critical infrastructure and services.

The New Program is part of the Government of India’s support to Kerala’s ‘Rebuild Kerala Development Programme’ aimed at building a green and resilient Kerala.

Objective of the Program

The program aims to support the state with:

improved river basin planning and water infrastructure operations management, water supply and sanitation services

resilient and sustainable agriculture, enhanced agriculture risk insurance

improved resilience of the core road network

unified and more up-to-date land records in high-risk areas

risk-based urban planning and strengthened expenditure planning by urban local bodies

strengthened fiscal and public financial management capacity of the state

The Loan Agreement

The loan agreement was signed by Sameer Kumar Khare on behalf of the Government of India; Manoj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, on behalf of the Government of Kerala; and Junaid Ahmad, Country Director, World Bank India on June 28, 2019.

Other World Bank funded programs in Kerela

Second Kerala State Transport Project

National Hydrology Project

Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project

National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project Phase 2

Kerala Local Government and Service Delivery Project

10. Government inks US$ 74 Million loan agreement for Uttarakhand Workforce Development Project

The Union Government signed a financing loan agreement with the World Bank for USD 74 million for Uttarakhand Workforce Development Project (UKWDP) on September 17, 2019.

Background

The UKWDP is a Workforce development Project for improving the comprehensive quality and relevance of 25 priority Govt. ITIs in the 13 districts of Uttarakhand and industry cluster areas of the state and to conduct training of staff at all 148 functional govt. ITIs in the state. The period of the project is from 2018 to 2023.

Focus of the Program

The project aims to improve the quality and relevance of training at priority Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and to increase the number of labor-market-relevant workers through short-term training in Uttrakhand.

Objective of the Program

The project has a 5-year grace period and a maturity of 17 years. The closing date for the project is June 2023. For this project, 25 ITI’s have been selected – 13 located in District Centers and 12 ITI’s linked to industries. Two out of four women’s ITIs also have been included in the list.

The project has three components

improving the quality and relevance of ITI training;

increasing the number of skilled workers certified under the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQE)

policy and institutional development and project management.

11. World Bank Signs $400 Million Agreement to Help Uttar Pradesh Develop Safer, Resilient and Green Roads

The Government of India, Government of Uttar Pradesh and the World Bank today signed a $400 million loan agreement on October 11, 2019 to help the state of Uttar Pradesh strengthen, upgrade and maintain about 500 kms of the state’s core road network of state highways, including measures to reduce crashes and fatalities.

Background

Uttar Pradesh (UP) is one of the largest states in India, with a population of nearly 220 million and an average GDP growth rate of 6.5 percent over the last decade. Even though rural connectivity has been improving in the state, the condition of the state highways and major district roads, which link the rural road network and the national highways, has not improved at the same pace. Further, there were more than 20,000 traffic-related deaths in the state in 2017, an increase of 23.5 percent from 2014.

Focus of the Project

Given the socio-economic costs of road deaths, a major focus of the project will be on strengthening the road safety policy of the state government. It will build capacity of the agencies responsible for road safety within the state to develop accident data management systems, strengthen the road safety cell and help establish highway police for the first time in the state. Targeted interventions to change road users’ behavior will be used to achieve visible and measurable reductions in traffic fatalities. This will be facilitated through improved police enforcement and social marketing measures on high-risk national and state highways.

Objective of the Project

help the state’s Public Works Department (PWD) to design and build green highways which are resilient to the effects of climate change

strengthen the PWD’s capacity to identify issues on road safety, improve traffic flows

reduce fatalities on congested district and state highways.

Employment opportunities for women are expected to increase as all civil works contracts drawn-up under the project will require contractors to hire females for at least 30 percent of the routine maintenance works.

The project will support training and capacity building for PWD staff on asset management, contract management, social and environmental safeguards.

The Loan Agreement

The loan agreement was signed by Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, on behalf of the Government of India; Girijesh Kumar Tyagi, Special Secretary, PWD, on behalf of the Government of Uttar Pradesh; and Junaid Ahmad, Country Director, India on behalf of the World Bank.

The $400 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), has a 6-year grace period, and a final maturity of 24 years.

12. New World Bank Project to Support Climate Resilient Agriculture for 125,000 Smallholder Farmers in Odisha

The Government of India, Government of Odisha and the World Bank signed a US$165 million loan agreement to support smallholder farmers strengthen the resilience of their production systems as well as diversify and improve the marketing of their produce, for increased income on October 24, 2019.

Background

In recent years, climate variability has seriously affected agriculture in Odisha, where farming is largely dominated by farmers with landholdings of less than two hectares. More and more agricultural areas are coming under the ambit of extreme weather events. Since 2009, the frequency of droughts in the state has increased from 1 in 5 years to 1 in 2 years. Today, about 70 percent of total cultivated area is prone to droughts compared to 40 percent in the 1970s. In fact, since 2013, floods are now devastating areas beyond the traditional flood zone. Drier areas are projected to become drier, while wetter areas will become wetter. Agriculture is also a major source of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions in Odisha, responsible for about 25 percent of the GHG emissions in the state.

Focus of the Program

The project will strengthen the resilience of smallholder farmers against adverse climate by improving access to resilient seed varieties and production technologies, diversifying towards more climate-resilient crops, and improving access to better water management and irrigation services.

Objective of the Program

The project will support the rehabilitation of 532 water tanks - expected to irrigate 91,435 ha; promote productivity improvements at the farm level; support farmers to reduce the current emphasis on food grains (especially paddy and wheat) and increase the share of high-value and more nutritious products like fruits and vegetables; and provide marketing support to farmers who are able to generate a marketable surplus.

The project will also support aquaculture in rehabilitated tanks, help farmers access affordable and quality fingerlings, and disseminate improved aquaculture practices and post-harvest management.

The Loan Agreement

The loan agreement was signed by Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, on behalf of the Government of India; Surendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department on behalf of the Government of Odisha; and Junaid Ahmad, Country Director, India on behalf of the World Bank.

13. West Bengal Major Irrigation and Flood Management Project

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved a $145 million project to improve irrigation services and flood management in the Damodar Valley Command Area (DVCA) in West Bengal, India on December 10, 2019.

Background

The DVCA is over 60 years old, and in need of modernization. Key challenges include degradation of infrastructure and inadequate irrigation management, including poor quality of service delivery, inefficient irrigation and the failure to serve the middle and tail parts of the canal network with surface water. Tail end farmers are compelled to extract groundwater, which increases the costs of cultivation and undermines the sustainability of the scheme. Between 2005 and 2017, the number of semi-critical blocks increased from five to 19 (out of a total of 41 blocks).

Focus of the Proejct

The project will support the state’s efforts in creating modern and resilient irrigation infrastructure so that more farmers can diversify and shift to higher value crops in the coming years.

Objective of the Project

The West Bengal Major Irrigation and Flood Management Project will benefit about 2.7 million farmers from five districts of West Bengal across 393,964 ha area with better irrigation services and improved protection against annual flooding to mitigate the impact of climate change.

To deal with the mentioned challenges, several institutional reforms are planned under the project. These include introduction of a modern Management Information System (MIS), benchmarking and evidence-based decision making, promotion of conjunctive use of surface- and groundwater, introduction of rational asset management and improving transparency through citizen engagement. Irrigation Service Providers will be recruited on a performance basis to improve the quality of irrigation services.

The Loan Agreement

The total value of the project is $413.8 million, co-financed between IBRD ($145 million), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank ($145 million) and the Government of West Bengal ($123.8 million).

The $145 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), has a 6-year grace period, and a maturity of 24 years

14. World Bank Approves $88 Million Project to Help Modernize Waterways in Assam, India

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors on December 13, 2019, approved a $88 million loan to help modernize Assam’s passenger ferry sector that runs on its rivers including the mighty Brahmaputra.

Background

The majority of Assam’s more than 361 ferry routes cross the Brahmaputra or serve its islands, providing a crucial means of transport to thousands of commuters in both the urban and rural areas of the Brahmaputra Valley.

Focus of the Program

The Assam Inland Water Transport Project (AIWTP), approved today, will help Assam improve the passenger ferry infrastructure and its services and strengthen the capacity of the institutions running the inland water transport.

The project will support the Government of Assam’s efforts to corporatize its ferry activities. The Assam Shipping Company (ASC) will operate the government ferries and the Assam Ports Company (APC) will provide terminals and terminal services on a common-user basis to both public and private ferry operators.

Objective of the Program

A quarter of all ferry passengers in the state are women and girls. The ferry terminals have few facilities, with limited seating (if any), or toilets or drinking water and most waiting areas are mostly overcrowded. Traveling on the vessels can be uncomfortable and difficult, particularly for women, children, older people, and for the differently-abled. The project will improve facilities for people using the ferry services and give special attention to the safety and security of women and girls.

The terminals will have better access, lighting and signages while the new vessels will allow for individual seats, and separate toilets. Moreover, a strengthened regulatory regime will ensure reduction in overloading, adherence to time schedule and better crew standards.

The $88 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), has a final maturity of 14.5 years including a grace period of five years.

15. World Bank aid for Maharashtra Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project

The World Bank will support smallholder farmers participate in competitive agriculture value chains, facilitate agri-business investments, increase market access and productivity in focus commodities, and build the resilience of crops to recurrent floods or droughts in the Indian state of Maharashtra on December 17, 2019

Background:

The project is a giant step towards the transformation of rural economy and the empowerment of farmers and also sustainable agriculture through public-private partnership (PPP) model.

It seeks to ensure higher production of crops and create a robust market mechanism to enable farmers to reap higher remunerations for the yield. It unites agriculture-oriented corporates and farmers by providing them a common platform

Focus of the Project

The focus of the project on enhancing the capacity of the state to effectively manage and deliver agricultural technical support and services, increasing credit linkages to formal financing institutions, improving Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) standards and investing in business development services will help smallholder farmers become more competitive and increase their links to organized domestic and export markets.

Objective of the Program

The project will be implemented in all 36 districts of Maharashtra. Over one million farming households will directly benefit from the project. At least 43 percent of farmers and farm-workers participating in project activities are expected to be women. Specific focus will be given to women-led enterprises and the participation of women in the decision-making processes of farmer producer organizations.

It will help build the capacity of the nodal departments and institutions to:

increase private sector investments in agricultural value chains;

remove constraints for producers and entrepreneurs in accessing emerging domestic and export markets;

build the capacity of the state to respond to commodity-price fluctuations by providing access to timely information on markets and production trends;

enhance the adoption of climate-resilient production techniques in the state.

The $210 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), has a 7-year grace period, and a maturity of 16.5 years.