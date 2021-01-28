UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Topic-wise Important Questions on Environment & Ecology

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021 is scheduled for June 27, 2021. Aspirants are meticulously preparing to qualify for the first stage of the IAS selection process. The environment and Ecology section covers a significant part of the prelims paper and 10-12 questions have been repeatedly asked from this section in the past 5 years prelims exam. The reason for the increased weightage of the Environment and Ecology section is the merging of the Indian Forest Services examination prelims process with the Civil Services examination. This makes the Environment and Ecology section highly important for the exam.

The subject covers diverse topics like biodiversity, environment conservation, pollution, wildlife, and its habitat among many others. It is important that aspirants study these topics in detail for the Prelims exam. In this article, we have provided topic-wise important questions on Environment & Ecology syllabus.

Topic-wise Important Questions on Environment & Ecology

In recent years there have been many questions asked from this section in the UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam. Environment and ecology is one of the most talked-about topics of the world and UPSC is also testing the aspirants on this topic. Refer to the following links to prepare better for the Environment and Ecology section:

It is important to know the basic terminology and important terms and facts related to the environment for a UPSC aspirant. For this section, an aspirant should refer to a good book on the environment for UPSC and look up the important concepts that are frequently seen in the news. For example, food chain, biogeochemical cycle, biological oxygen demand, etc. Aspirants can refer to the Environmental Studies textbook by Erach Bharucha. Aspirants can also check our Environment & Ecology compiled list of important topics in the link below.

