UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Environment - Topic 4 (Acts and Initiatives for Conservation)

Ques 1: The ‘Red Data Books’ published by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) contain lists of:

Endemic plant and animal species present in the biodiversity hotspots. Threatened plant and animal species. Protected sites for conservation of nature & natural resources in various countries.

Which of the statement given above is/are correct?

a) 1 & 3 only

b) 2 only

c) 2 & 3 only

d) 3 only

Ans: b

Explanation: IUCN is an NGO. It publishes Red data book which contains a list of ‘Threatened species’ (vulnerable, endangered and critically endangered).

Ques 2: With Biological Diversity Act, 2002, consider the following statements:

1 The Act provides for the setting up of a National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), that enjoys the power of a civil court.

2 It protects India’s rich biodiversity and associated knowledge against their use by foreign individuals.

Which of the statement given above is/are correct?

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: The Act provides for the setting up of a National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), State Biodiversity Boards (SBBs) and Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) in local bodies. The NBA will enjoy the power of a civil court. The main intent of this legislation is to protect India’s rich biodiversity and associated knowledge against their use by foreign individuals and organizations without sharing the benefits arising out of such use and to check biopiracy.

Ques 3: Which one of the following is not an objective of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972?

a) Establishment of sanctuaries and national parks, tiger reserves

b) Judicially impose penalties for violating the Act.

c) Consolidate the law related to forest

d) Regulations for hunting wild animals and birds,

Ans: c

Explanation: The Wild Life Act provides for → state wildlife advisory boards, → regulations for hunting wild animals and birds, → establishment of sanctuaries and national parks, tiger reserves → regulations for trade in wild animals, animal products and trophies, and → judicially imposed penalties for violating the Act. Forest Conservation Act of 1980 was enacted to consolidate the law related to forest, the transit of forest produce and the duty livable on timber and other forest produce.

Ques 4: With reference to the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, which of the following statements is not a feature of the act?

a) It was enacted under India’s constitutional provision of Article 21

b) It facilitates fast track resolution of environmental cases

c) NGT is mandated to dispose of the cases within six months of their respective appeals.

d) Under this coastal areas has been classified as CRZ-1, CRZ-2, CRZ-3, CRZ-4.

Ans: d

Explanation: Under The Coastal Regulation Zone Notifications coastal areas have been classified as CRZ-1, CRZ-2, CRZ-3, CRZ-4. And the same they retained for CRZ in 2003 notifications as well.

Ques 5: Consider the following statements regarding Plastic recycling in India.

The thickness of the carry bags made of virgin plastics or recycled plastics shall not be less than 10 microns. Recycling of plastics shall be undertaken strictly in accordance with the Bureau of Indian Standards specifications.

Which of the statement given above is/are correct?

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: As per Recycled Plastics Manufacture and Usage Rules, 1999, the thickness of the carry bags made of virgin plastics or recycled plastics shall not be less than 20 microns.

Ques 6: Which of the following is the right composition of HCFCs?

a) Hydrogen, Carbon, Fluorine, Chlorine

b) Helium, Carbon, Fluorine, Chlorine

c) Hydrogen, Carbon, Ferricyanide, Chlorine

d) Hydroxide, Carbon, Fluorine, Chlorine

Ans: a

Explanation: HCFCs are compounds containing carbon, hydrogen, chlorine and fluorine.

Ques 7: Consider the following statements:

First Forest Act was enacted in 1947. Centre Government enacted the Forest (Conservation) Act in 1980

Which of the statement given above is/are correct?

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: First Forest Act was enacted in 1927.

Ques 8: Three types of plastic – microbeads, cap seals and oxo-degradable plastics were banned by which South East Asian country in 2020?

a) India

b) Thailand

c) Philippines

d) Malaysia

Ans: b

Explanation: Thailand’s government announced the use of three types of plastic – microbeads, cap seals and oxo-degradable plastics – will be banned by the end of the 2020.

Ques 9: Consider the following table:

S.No. Acts Year of Legislation 1. National Environmental Tribunal Act 1996 2. Municipal Solid Wastes (Management and Handling) Rules 2000 3. Biological Diversity Act 2002

Which of the given Act/s and year of legislation are incorrectly matched?

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) 2 and 3 only

d) All of the above

Ans: a

Explanation: National Environmental Tribunal Act 1995 was created to award compensation for damages to persons, property, and the environment arising from any activity involving hazardous substances. Check List of legislations on environment and ecology in India



Ques 10: PUSA Bio Decomposer was developed by:

a) Indian Agricultural Research Institute

b) Indian Institute of Science

c) National Institute of Science Education and Research

d) Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development

Ans: a

Explanation: Indian Agricultural Research Institute has developed PUSA Bio Decomposer which converts crop residue into manure in 15-20 days.

