UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Environment - Topic 6 (Endangered and Extinct Species)

A series of Regional Red Lists are produced by countries or organizations, which assess the risk of extinction to species within a country. In this article, we have provided 10 important questions based on the recent updates in these lists for the preparation of the UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 exam.

Topic 1: Biodiversity

Topic 2: Pollution

Ques 1: Recently added to the IUCN Red List of Endangered species, which of the following species is also known as the “Pride of Munnar”?

(a) Sociable Lapwing

(b) Nilgiri Tahr

(c) Javan Rhinoceros

(d) Pink-headed Duck

Ans: b

Explanation: Found in the tourism zone of the Eravikulam National Park (ENP) near Munnar, Nilgiri Tahr are known as Pride of Munnar.

Ques 2: Consider the following statements with respect to Brown Blotched Bengal Tree Frog

It is commonly found in the deep jungles of the state of West Bengal. It belonged to the genus Polypedates and its body colour is yellowish-brown to greenish-brown.

Which of the statement(s) given above is/are incorrect?

(a). 1 only

(b). 2 only

(c). Both 1 and 2

(d). Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: These tree frogs were found commonly in urban habitats of West Bengal. Specimens were not discovered from deep jungles but from residential areas in two districts of West Bengal.

Ques 3: Consider the following statements with respect to Microhyla eos sometimes seen in the news recently

It is a new species of frog found in Assam. Microhyla are a group of narrow-mouthed frogs that is primarily and widely found in India only.

Which of the statement(s) given above is/are correct?

(a). 1 only

(b). 2 only

(c). Both 1 and 2

(d). Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: d

Explanation: A team of scientists from the University of Delhi and Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) discovered a new species of frog in Arunachal Pradesh and named it Microhyla eos. Microhyla are a group of narrow-mouthed frogs (subfamily Microhylinae) that is primarily and widely distributed in Asia.

Ques 4: Consider the following statements with respect to Grizzled Giant Squirrel

It is usually found in the Eastern Himalayas especially in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. It is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Which of the statement(s) given above is/are incorrect?

(a). 1 only

(b). 2 only

(c). Both 1 and 2

(d). Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: The species is usually known to nest in the Western Ghats in Southern India ranging from Chinnar Wildlife sanctuary in Kerala to Anamalai Tiger Reserve and Palani hills in Tamil Nadu.

Ques 5: Consider the following statements with reference to the Snow Leopard:

Snow Leopard is the state animal of Jammu & Kashmir. Bishkek Declaration is related to the protection of the species and its environment. The Year 2019 was seen as the International Year of the Snow Leopard.

Which of the statement(s) given above is/are incorrect?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1 and 3 only

Ans: d

Explanation: Snow Leopard is the State animal of Himachal Pradesh. The Year 2015 was seen as the International Year of the Snow Leopard.

Ques 6: Consider the following statements with reference to Barn Owl Campaign:

Union Territory of Pondicherry recruited three pairs of barn owls from Kerala to hunt down rats responsible for deteriorating its coconut yield. The campaign was launched as islands are a designated organic zone, where the use of chemicals for pest control is not allowed.

Which of the statement(s) given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1 and 3 only

Ans: b

Explanation: The Union Territory of Lakshadweep has recruited three pairs of barn owls from Kerala to hunt down rats responsible for deteriorating its coconut yield. The three pairs of barn owls will gradually be released into the coconut plantations under a closely monitored breeding and rodent management programme. In Lakshadweep islands, rats live on the treetops. In fact, the fronds overlap, allowing the rodents to move easily from one tree to another. This is the reason for not employing accomplished rat hunters like cats or rat snake for the purpose.

Ques 7: Consider the following statements:

The tailless Hoolock Gibbon is the only ape found in India. Western hoolock gibbon is listed as Vulnerable under the IUCN Redlist.

Which of the statement(s) given above is/are incorrect?

(a). 1 only

(b). 2 only

(c). Both 1 and 2

(d). Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: The Hoolock Gibbon is categorised into two types: Western hoolock gibbon is listed as Endangered under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. It inhibits in all the states of the north-east, restricted between the south of the Brahmaputra river and east of the Dibang river. Eastern hoolock gibbon inhabits specific pockets of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam in India, and in southern China and north-east Myanmar outside India. It is listed as Vulnerable under the IUCN Redlist.

Ques 8: Consider the following statements with reference to Peacock Parachute Spider recently seen in the news:

It was spotted in the Pakkamalai Reserve Forests in Tamil Nadu. It is endemic to India.

Which of the statement(s) given above is/are correct?

(a). 1 only

(b). 2 only

(c). Both 1 and 2

(d). Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: The spider belonging to the Genus Poecilotheria, commonly known as the Peacock Parachute Spider or Gooty Tarantula was spotted in the Pakkamalai Reserve Forests in Villupuram District, Tamil Nadu. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has categorized it as Critically Endangered. It is endemic to India.

Ques 9: Which of the following states has recently declared ‘Cirrochroa thais’ as the state butterfly?

(a) Kerala

(b) Odisha

(c) Assam

(d) Tamil Nadu

Ans: d

Explanation: Tamil Nadu has declared the Tamil Yeoman butterfly species (endemic to western ghats) as the state butterfly. Tamil Yeoman (Cirrochroa thais) is uniformly orange in colour with a dark brown outer ring.

Ques 10: Which of the following is the first species to be officially declared threatened due to deep-sea mining?

(a) Large-tooth Sawfish

(b) Hawksbill Turtle

(c) Scaly- Foot Snail

(d) ‘Maveli’ Frog

Ans: c

Explanation: International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) recently added ocean-floor-dwelling Scaly- Foot Snail (Chrysomallon squamiferum) as endangered species in its updated Red List (IUCN Red List or Red Data List). This makes Scaly- Foot Snail the first species to be officially declared threatened due to deep-sea mining.

We sincerely hope that the given questions would have helped you in your Prelims preparation.

