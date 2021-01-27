UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Environment - Topic 5 (International Organisations Related to Environment Conservation)

For environment protection national organizations and international organizations all function for upliftment and benefit. National organizations keep the local check and report to international organizations. And the latter overlook the functions of the total globe. To help the aspirants prepare these topics well for the Prelims, Jagran Josh has come up with this new “Important Questions and Answers for Prelims” series. Aspirants can solve these topic-wise important questions to test their preparation level.

Ques 1: Consider the following statements related to Green Climate Fund:

GCF was set up in 2010 under the Paris Agreement. It was created to channel funding from developed countries to developing countries.

Which of the given statement/s are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: The GCF was set up in 2010 under the UNFCCC’s financial mechanism to channel funding from developed countries to developing countries to allow them to mitigate climate change and also adapt to disruptions arising from a changing climate.

Ques 2: What do you understand by the term “Climate Finance”?

(a) Restoring ecosystems and promoting climate-resilient livelihood options

(b) Climate Fund to support projects, programs, policies and other activities in developing countries.

(c) Local, national or transnational financing—drawn from public, private and alternative sources of financing—that seeks to support mitigation and adaptation actions to address climate change.

(d) Contingency loan from IMF for climate conservation in the developing nations.

Ans: c

Explanation: Climate finance refers to local, national or transnational financing—drawn from public, private and alternative sources of financing—that seeks to support mitigation and adaptation actions to address climate change.

Ques 3: Consider the following statements:

IUCN is the largest professional global conservation network. IUCN is headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. It is governed by a Council elected by member organizations every four years.

Which of the given statement/s are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 2 and 3

Ans: c

Explanation: IUCN is headquartered in Gland, near Geneva

Ques 4: Consider the following statements:

Global Green Growth Institute was first launched as a think tank in 2010 by India. GGGI has worked at national, state, and city levels to develop and implement green growth strategies.

Which of the given statement/s are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: GGGI was first launched as a think tank in 2010 by Korean President Lee Myung-bak, and was later converted into an international treaty-based organization in 2012 at the Rio+20 Summit in Brazil. GGGI has been working in India to promote green growth and sustainable development since 2013.

Ques 5: Which of the following statement/s is not correct about UNEP?

It was founded as a result of the UN Conference on the Human Environment (Stockholm Conference). UN Environment has sponsored the development of solar loan programs in India It does not cover issues related to marine and terrestrial ecosystems

Select the correct code:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1 and 2 only

Ans: c

Explanation: UNEP activities cover a wide range of issues regarding the atmosphere, marine and terrestrial ecosystems, environmental governance and green economy.

Ques 6: Consider the following statements:

World Nature Organization (WNO) is an intergovernmental organization that promotes global environmental protection. It was started by states which are threatened by rising sea levels. In 2018, India became a member of this initiative.

Which of the given statement/s are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1 and 3 only

Ans: b

Explanation: India is not a member of WNO initiative.

Ques 7: Which of the following statement/s is not correct about the World Food Programme?

(a) The WFP operations are funded by WHO.

(b) WFP food aid is also directed to reduce Child Mortality.

(c) Its Purchase for Progress (P4P) pilot project to assists smallholder farmers.

(d) WFP was established by FAO and the United Nations General Assembly.

Ans: a

Explanation: The WFP operations are funded by voluntary donations from world governments, corporations and private donors.

Ques 8: Which of the following organisations is India not a member of:

International Whaling Organization World Nature Organisation Antarctic Treaty International Energy Agency

Select the correct code:

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 1, 3 & 4 only

(c) 2 and 4 only

(d) 3 and 4 only

Ans: c

Explanation: India is not a member of WNO initiative. Only the OECD member states can become members of the IEA. India is not a member of OECD but enjoys working relations with the organization.

Ques 9: Consider the following statements about UN global climate action award:

Climate action awards are given by the Momentum for Change initiative at UN Climate Change. The initiative is implemented with the support of the UNEP. The initiative operates in partnership with the World Economic Forum.

Which of the given statement/s are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1 and 3 only

Ans: d

Explanation: The UN Climate Change’s Momentum for Change initiative is implemented with the support of the Rockefeller Foundation.

Ques 10: Consider the following statements with reference to C40 Clean Air Cities Declaration:

Through this Declaration, mayors commit to using their power and influence to reduce air pollution and work towards meeting the World Health Organization’s Air Quality Guidelines. C40 World Mayors Summit in Copenhagen, occurs once every three years 6 Indian Cities are a part of C40 Clean Air Cities Declaration.

Select the correct code:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: ‘Clean Air Cities Declaration’ was unveiled at the C40 World Mayors Summit in Copenhagen, an event that occurs once every three years and is designed to implement “substantive clean air policies by 2025”. Six Indian cities are currently members of C40: Bengaluru; Chennai; Delhi NCT; Jaipur; Kolkata and Mumbai.

