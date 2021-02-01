Indian Polity is one of the most important and crucial subjects in both the UPSC (IAS) Prelims and Mains examination. Every year at least 10-15 questions are asked from the Indian Polity section in the UPSC IAS Prelims exam. Under Indian Polity, Constitutional rights, amendments, Judicial laws, Parliamentary structure are some of the topics which must be given special attention. To help the UPSC aspirants, we have marked all the important topics to study for the upcoming exam in the link provided below.

Check Important Topics from Indian Polity To Study for UPSC IAS Prelims 2021

Topic-wise Important Questions on Indian Polity

Every year 10-11 questions are asked from the Indian Polity in UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam. From important articles of the constitution to powers of the President, Panchayati Raj, Fundamental rights, and more anything can be asked in the exam. Hence it is essential that students have all the study material related to the subject with them. After preparing for all the important topics, aspirants can solve these topic wise important questions with explained answers to check their preparation level:

Also Check: 7 Effective Steps to Read Laxmikant Quickly for Indian Polity

An aspirant of the UPSC Civil Services Exam is well aware of the importance of “Indian Polity” in the Prelims as well as for Mains GS Paper II. As they say “Revision is the key” for getting through this toughest exam. It is essential that aspirants revise the Indian Polity syllabus at least 2-3 times to get a hold of all the important details. If an aspirant follows the mentioned steps and logically reads the text, one will be better places in memorizing all the details for the exam.

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021: Check Subject-Wise Study Material and Resources for Revision





