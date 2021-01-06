UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Indian Polity - Topic 2 (Fundamental Rights, Fundamental Duties, DPSP)

UPSC Prelims 2021: Fundamental Rights, Fundamental Duties, and Directive Principles of State Policy are some of the most important topics of the UPSC Polity syllabus. Every year one to two questions are asked from one of these topics in the Prelims exam. Aspirants preparing for the coveted civil services exams must thoroughly study and revise these topics to score well in Prelims as well as in Mains GS 2 paper.

Ques 1: With respect to the Fundamental Rights, consider the following statements:

Right to Property was deleted from the list of fundamental rights by the 44th Amendment Act, 1978. Right to Elementary Education is available to the citizens of India only. Article 19 protects the citizen’s right to move in and out of the country.

Which of the given statements is not correct?

a. 1 and 2 only

b. 2 and 3 only

c. 1 and 3 only

d. All of the above

Ans: b

Explanation: Right to Elementary Education is available to both citizens as well as foreigners. Article 19 protects the citizen’s right to move inside the country whereas Article 21 protects the right to move out of the country and the right to come back to the country.

Ques 2: Which of the following statements is not correct about the Directive Principles of State Policy?

a. It prohibits the consumption of drugs or toxic drinks.

b. It promotes equal justice and free legal aid to the poor.

c. It directs the state to provide early childhood care and education to children until they complete the age of five years.

d. It directs the state to organize agriculture on modern and scientific lines.

Ans: c

Explanation: It directs the state to provide early childhood care and education to children until they complete the age of six years.

Ques 3: Consider the following statements with respect to Fundamental Duties:

All the eleven fundamental duties of the Constitution were added via the 42nd Amendment Act of the Constitution. It abides the citizen to respect the ideals and institutions, the National Flag and National Anthem.

Which of the following statements is/are correct

a.1 Only

b. 2 Only

c. Both 1 and 2

d. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

The fundamental duty to provide opportunities for education to children between the ages of 6 and 14 years was later added to the constitution through the 86th Amendment Act, 2002.

Ques 4: Consider the following statements:

The Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles together have been described as the ‘conscience of the Constitution’ by Granville Austin. DPSP are in the nature of directives to all governments of the country, Central, State as well as local. Supreme Court has held that Fundamental Rights and DPSP are distinct schemes and DPSP can override Fundamental Duties.

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Ans: a

Explanation: A law under Article 31C would be protected only if it is made to implement directives in Article 39b and 39 c and not any other DPSPs. The extension to all DPSPs was declared as unconstitutional and void by the SC in the Minerva Mills Case(1980).

Ques 5: Fundamental duties have been added to the constitution in accordance with the recommendation of:

a. Sarkaria Commission

b. Mandal Commission

c. Swarn Singh Committee

d. Kasturirangan Committee

Ans: c

Ques 6: Which of the following fundamental right does not fall under the category of ‘Right to Freedom’

a. Freedom of Profession

b. Freedom to manage religious affairs

c. Protection of life and personal liberty

d. Freedom Expression

Ans: b

Explanation: Freedom to manage religious affairs is a fundamental right under the “right to freedom of religion”.

Ques 7: Which of the following statements regarding the Fundamental Duties contained in the Indian Constitution are correct?

Fundamental duties can be enforced through writ jurisdiction. Fundamental duties became a part of the Constitution in accordance with the recommendations of the Swaran Singh Committee. Fundamental duties are applicable only to citizens of India.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

a. 2 only

b. 1 and 2 only

c. 2 and 3 only

d. 1 and 3 only

Ans: c

Explanation: The constitution does not provide provisions of direct enforcement of Fundamental Duties by the courts. However, Parliament is free to enforce them by suitable legislation.

Ques 8: The Directive Principles resemble the ‘Instrument of Instructions’ enumerated in the

a. Government of India Act of 1935

b. Montague Chelmsford Act 1919

c. Objectives Resolution, 1946

d. Nehru Report, 1928

Ans: a

Explanation: Dr B. R. Ambedkar had said ‘the Directive Principles are like the instrument of instructions, which were issued to the Governor-General and to the Governors of the colonies of India by the British Government under the Government of India Act of 1935.’

Ques 9: Which of the following countries have Duties for citizens as part of their Constitution?

The UK Russia Japan The USA

Select the correct answer from the following codes

a. 1, 2, and 3 only

b. 2 only

c. 2, 3, and 4 only

d. 2 and 3 only

Ans: d

Explanation: Apart from India, Russia, Japan, China, Kuwait and Tunisia included Fundamental Duties as part of their Constitution.

Ques 10: Which of the following is the difference between fundamental rights and rights secured by other provisions of the Constitution?

1.Fundamental rights are immune from constitutional amendments.

2.If the rights follow from other provision of the constitution, an aggrieved person may have his relief by ordinary suit only

Select the correct answer from the following codes:

a.1 Only

b. 2 Only

c. Both 1 and 2

d. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: Fundamental rights are conferred special sanctity as compared with other provisions of the constitution. If the rights follow from other provisions of the constitution, other aggrieved people may have his relief by ordinary suit and by application to the high courts, but application under Article 32 shall not lie unless the invasion of non-fundamental right involves the violation of some fundamental right as well.

