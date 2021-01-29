UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Indian Polity - Topic 10 (Election Commission)

The Election Commission of India is the election conducting body. Article 324 of the Indian constitution envisages the Election Commission of India (ECI). It makes the election model code of conduct for free and fair elections in the country. Election Commission is responsible for both the center’s and the states’ elections. Aspirants preparing for the coveted civil services exams must thoroughly study and revise these topics to score well in Prelims as well as in Mains GS 2 paper. To help the aspirants in their preparation and revision, we have provided 10 questions based on the latest UPSC Prelims pattern. These questions have been framed by the subject expert on the most important topics of Indian Polity.

Ques 1: Consider the following statements:

Originally the commission had only one election commissioner but was made a multi-member body through the 42nd amendment act. The Chief Election Commissioner can be removed by the President of India.

Which of the given statement/s is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: d

Explanation: Originally the commission had only one election commissioner but after the Election Commissioner Amendment Act 1989, it has been made a multi-member body. The Chief Election Commissioner can be removed from office only through a process of removal similar to that of a Supreme Court judge for by Parliament.

Ques 2: Consider the following statements with reference to the election commission:

The commission has the power to set limits of campaign expenditure per candidate. It has the power to investigate inner-party democracy and regulation of party finances.

Which of the given statement/s is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: The ECI is not adequately equipped to regulate the political parties. The ECI has no power in enforcing inner-party democracy and regulation of party finances.

Ques 3: Consider the following statements with respect to the Election Commission of India:

The term of office of the Election Commissioners is the same as the Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission. In case of a difference of opinion amongst the Chief Election Commissioner and/or other Election Commissioners, the matter is referred to the President of India. Independence of the Election Commission and its insulation from executive interference is ensured by a special provision under Article 324 of the Constitution of India.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) All of the above

Ans: c

Explanation: The term of office of the Election Commissioners is a fixed tenure of six years, or up to the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. IThe Act further provided that in case of difference of opinion amongst the Chief Election Commissioner and/or two other Election Commissioners, the matter will be decided by the Commission by the majority.

Ques 4: Consider the following table:

Commission Created under Article (A) Union Public Service Commission (I) Article 340 (B) Election Commission (II) Article 315 (C) Finance Commission (III) Article 324 (D) Commission for Backward Classes (IV) Article 280

Select the correct code:

(a) A-I, B-II, C-III, D-IV

(b) A-II, B-III, C-IV, D-I

(c) A-II, B-III, C-I, D-IV

(d) A-III, B-IV, C-II, D-I

Ans: b

Explanation: Article 324-329 of the Constitution of India deals with the Election commission, its structure and functions.

Ques 5: Consider the following statements:

The process of removal of Chief Election Commissioner is similar to that of the removal of the Supreme Court Judge. He can be removed by a simple majority in the Parliament.

Which of the given statement/s is/are not correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: Removal requires special majority of 2/3rd members present and voting supported by more than 50% of the total strength of the house.

Ques 6: Consider the following statements:

The decisions of the Commission can only be challenged in the Supreme Court. After the declaration of Election results, the Commission cannot review any result on its own.

Which of the given statement/s is/are not correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: The decisions of the Commission can be challenged in the High Court and the Supreme Court of India by appropriate petitions. Once the polls are completed and result declared, the Commission cannot review any result on its own. This can only be reviewed through the process of an election petition, which can be filed before the High Court, in respect of elections to the Parliament and State Legislatures.

Ques 7: In the Lok Sabha elections, who among the following can order an adjournment of the poll or counter- manding of the election on the ground of booth capturing?

(a) Chief Election Commissioner

(b) Election Commission of India

(c) Chief Electoral Officer of the State

(d) Returning Officer of the Constituency

Ans: b

Explanation: (a) booth capturing has taken place at a polling station or at a place fixed for the poll (hereafter in this section referred to as a place) in such a manner that the result of the poll at that polling station or place cannot be ascertained; or (b) booth capturing takes place in any place for counting of votes in such a manner that the result of the counting at that place cannot be ascertained, the returning officer shall forthwith report the matter to the Election Commission. (2) The Election Commission shall, on the receipt of a report from the returning officer under sub-section (1) and after taking all material circumstances into account, either— (a) declare that the poll at that polling station or place be void, appoint a day, and fix the hours, for taking fresh poll at that polling station or place and notify the date so appointed and hours so fixed in such manner as it may deem fit; or (b) if satisfied that in view of the large number of polling stations or places involved in booth capturing the result of the election is likely to be affected, or that booth capturing had affected counting of votes in such a manner as to affect the result of the election, countermand the election in that constituency.

Ques 8: Consider the following statement with reference to State Election Commissions:

It conducts all elections to the Panchayats and Municipalities. State Election Commissioner to be appointed by the President.

Which of the given statement/s is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: Article 243K(1) states that the superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of electoral rolls for, and the conduct of, all elections to the Panchayats (Municipalities under Article 243ZA) shall be vested in a State Election Commission consisting of a State Election Commissioner to be appointed by the Governor.

Ques 9: Which article bars the interference of the Judiciary in the matter of polls conducted by the EC?

(a) Article 325

(b) Article 327

(c) Article 328

(d) Article 329

Ans: d

Explanation: 329. Bar to interference by courts in electoral matters Notwithstanding anything in this Constitution (a) the validity of any law relating to the delimitation of constituencies or the allotment of seats to such constituencies, made or purporting to be made under Article 327 or Article 328, shall not be called in question in any court; (b) No election to either House of Parliament or to the House or either House of the Legislature of a State shall be called in question except by an election petition presented to such authority and in such manner as may be provided for by or under any law made by the appropriate Legislature

Ques 10: Consider the following statements:

State Election Commissioner can be removed only in the same manner and on the same grounds as Judge of a High Court. The State Legislatures have no power to legislate on any matter relating to elections to Panchayats.

Which of the given statement/s is/are not correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: The State Legislatures have the power to legislate on all matters relating to elections to Panchayats.

