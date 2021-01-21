UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Indian Polity - Topic 7 (Parliament & State Legislatures)

Article 79 to 122 in part V of the constitution of India deal with the organization, privileges, and powers and so on of the parliament. While Articles 168-212 deals with the State Legislatures. Aspirants preparing for the coveted civil services exams must thoroughly study and revise these topics to score well in Prelims as well as in Mains GS 2 paper. To help the aspirants in their preparation and revision, we have provided 10 questions based on the latest UPSC Prelims pattern. These questions have been framed by the subject expert on the three most important topics of Indian Polity.

Ques 1: Consider the following statements.

1) Out of the seven Union territories, only Delhi & Pondicherry have representation in Rajya Sabha.

2) The President can nominate only 12 members to the Rajya Sabha.

3) In Lok Sabha 20 members are to be representatives of the Union Territories.

Which of the statement given above is/are correct.

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) 1, 2 only

d) 1, 2 & 3

Ans: d

Explanation: Article 80 of the Constitution lays down the maximum strength of Rajya Sabha as 250, out of which 12 members are nominated by the President and 238 are representatives of the States and of the two Union Territories. The present strength of Rajya Sabha, however, is 245, out of which 233 are representatives of the States and Union territories of Delhi and Puducherry and 12 are nominated by the President. The members nominated by the President are persons having special knowledge or practical experience in respect of such matters as literature, science, art and social service.

Ques 2: Consider the following statements.

1) If a person is elected to both the houses of Parliament he must intimate within 10 days in which house he desires to serve.

2) A member of parliament may resign his seat by writing to the chairman of Lok Sabha or speaker of the Rajya Sabha.

Which of the statements given above is / are correct.

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 & 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: Resignation of seats in Council (1) A Member who intends to resign his seat in the Council shall intimate in writing under his hand addressed to the Chairman, his intention to resign his seat in the Council. (2) If a Member hands over the letter of resignation to the Chairman personally and informs him that the resignation is voluntary and genuine and the Chairman has no information or knowledge to the contrary, the Chairman may accept the resignation immediately. (3) If the Chairman receives the letter of resignation either by post or through some other person, the Chairman may make such inquiry as he thinks fit, to satisfy himself that the resignation is voluntary and genuine. If the Chairman, after making a summary enquiry either himself or through the agency of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat or through such other agency as he may deem fit, is satisfied that the resignation is not voluntary or genuine, he shall not accept the resignation. (4) A Member may withdraw his letter of resignation at any time before it is accepted by the Chairman.

Ques 3: Consider the following statements:

A bill pending in the Legislature of a State shall not lapse by reason of the prorogation of the House or Houses thereof. A bill pending in the Legislative Council of a State which has not been passed by the Legislative Assembly shall not lapse on dissolution of the Assembly.

Which of the statements given above is / are correct?

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: Subject to the provisions of articles 197 and 198, a Bill shall not be deemed to have been passed by the Houses of the Legislature of a State having a Legislative Council unless it has been agreed to by both Houses, either without amendment or with such amendments only as are agreed to by both Houses. A Bill pending in the Legislature of a State shall not lapse by reason of the prorogation of the House or Houses thereof. A Bill pending in the Legislative Council of a State which has not been passed by the Legislative Assembly shall not lapse on a dissolution of the Assembly. (5) A Bill which is pending in the Legislative Assembly of a State, or which having been passed by the Legislative Assembly is pending in the Legislative Council, shall lapse on a dissolution of the Assembly.

Ques 4: The quorum to hold a meeting of a House of the State Legislature shall be:

a) Thirty members or one-tenth of total membership whichever is less

b) One-half of the total membership of the House

c) One-tenth of the total membership of the House

d) Ten members or one-tenth of total membership whichever is more

Ans: d

Explanation: Article 189(3) Until the Legislature of the State by law otherwise provides, the quorum to constitute a meeting of a House of the Legislature of a State shall be ten members or one tenth of the total number of members of the House, whichever is greater.

Ques 5: What is the maximum permissible strength of the Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) of any State?

a) 400 members

b) 425 members

c) 500 members

d) 545 members

Ans: c

Explanation: The Constitution of India states that a State Legislative Assembly must have no less than 60 and no more than 500 members however an exception may be granted via an Act of Parliament as is the case in the states of Goa, Sikkim, Mizoram and the union territory of Puducherry which have fewer than 60 members.

Ques 6: Which of the following statements is not correct?

a) The maximum number of members in the Lok Sabha can be 552

b) Only Delhi and Puducherry have elected members in the Rajya Sabha

c) The age limit for voting was reduced from 21 years to 18 years by the 65th Constitutional Amendment.

d) Lok Sabha Speaker does not take oath

Ans: c

Explanation: The age limit for voting was reduced to 18 years 21 year by the 61st Constitutional Amendment (1998).

Ques 7: What criteria should the candidate fulfill to be elected to the Lok Sabha?

a) The candidate does not have to be a registered voter of his constituency.

b) Candidate must be registered as an elector for a parliamentary constituency.c) The candidate must be a resident of the election constituency

d) None of the above

Ans: c

Explanation: Candidate must be registered as an elector for a parliamentary constituency. This rule has been withdrawn for the Rajya Sabha from 2003.

Ques 8: A no-confidence motion against the Union Government can be initiated in which among the following ?

a) Lok Sabha only

b) Rajya Sabha only

c) Either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha

d) Neither Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha

Ans: a

Explanation: In India, a motion of no confidence can be introduced only in the Lok Sabha (the lower house of the Parliament of India). The motion is admitted for discussion when a minimum of 50 members of the house support the motion (under rule 198 of Lok Sabha Rules 16th edition).

Ques 9: For how long, a joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament may be convened to consider a bill which was passed by one house and pending in another house?

a) One month

b) Two months

c) Three months

d) Six Months

Ans: c

Explanation: As per Article 108 of Constitution, a Joint session of Parliament can be summoned in the following situations.[1]

If after a Bill has been passed by one House and submitted to the other House—

(a) the Bill is rejected by the other House; or (b) the Houses have finally disagreed as to the amendments to be made in the Bill; or (c) more than six months elapse from the date of the reception of the Bill by the other House without the Bill being passed by it, the President may, unless the Bill has elapsed by reason of a dissolution of the House of the People, notify to the Houses by message if they are sitting or by public notification if they are not sitting, their intention to summon them to meet in a joint sitting for the purpose of deliberating and voting on the Bill. However, in the calculating period of six months, those days are not considered when the house is prorogued or adjourned for more than 4 consecutive days.

Ques 10: Which one of the following states does not have Vidhan Parishad?

a) Bihar

b) Maharashtra

c) Rajasthan

d) Uttar Pradesh

Ans: c

Explanation: For every state, there is a legislature, which consists of a Governor and either one or two houses. Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh have bicameral legislatures, with the remaining states having a unicameral one.

