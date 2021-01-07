UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Indian Polity - Topic 3 (Parliamentary and Federal System)

UPSC Prelims 2021: UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2021 exam is scheduled for June 27. To help the aspirants in their preparation and revision, we have provided 10 questions based on Parliamentary and Federal System topics of the Indian Polity syllabus. The questions have been created as per the latest UPSC Prelims pattern.

Each day, the subject experts at Jagran Josh will bring a list of 10 important questions from one broad topic of each subject in the UPSC Prelims syllabus. Questions will be accompanied by the correct answer and an attached explanation. Aspirants can solve these topic-wise important questions to test their preparation level.

UPSC Indian Polity: Topic 3 - Parliamentary and Federal System

Ques 1: Which of the following statements is not a feature of the Westminster model of government?

a. In such a model, the President is the de-jure executive while the Prime Minister is the de-facto executive.

b. A person cannot be a minister without being a member of the Parliament.

c. Executives do not hold the right to dissolve the legislature.

d. The ministers are collectively responsible to the Parliament in general.

Ans: c

Explanation: The lower house of the Parliament can be dissolved by the President on the recommendation of the Prime Minister. Therefore, in a Parliamentary form of government, the executive enjoys the right to get the legislature dissolved.

Ques 2: Which of the following characteristics is not related to the federal government?

a. Written Constitution

b. Flexible Constitution

c. Supremacy of the Constitution

d. Independent Judiciary

Ans. b

Explanation: Flexible Constitution provision is not related to the federal government. For eg: the power to initiate an amendment to the Constitution lies only with the Centre.

Ques 3: In the parliamentary form of Government, the members of the Council of Ministers are collectively responsible to:

a. The Head of State

b. The Chairman of the Upper House and the Speaker of the Lower House

c. The Lower House of the Parliament

d. The Prime Minister

Ans: c

Explanation: Collective Responsibility is the bedrock system of the Parliamentary system. Council of Ministers are collectively responsible to the lower house of the Parliament.

Ques 4: In a parliamentary form of government, ministers are appointed by:

a. The head of the state at his discretion

b. The head of the government

c. The head of the state on the recommendations of the head of the government

d. The legislature

Ans: c

Explanation: In a parliamentary form of Government, ministers are appointed by the President (head of the state) on the recommendations of the Prime Minister (head of the government).

Ques 5: Consider the following features:

All powers vested in the national government Independent judiciary Unilateral legislature

Which of these is/are the features of a federal system of Government?

a. 1 only

b. 2 and 3 only

c. 2 only

d. 1, 2 and 3

Ans: c

Explanation: No division of powers and unilateral legislature are features of the Unitary system of government.

Ques 6: Which of the following are features of the Presidential form of government?

1) Single executive.

2) President and legislators are elected separately.

3) President is responsible to the legislature.

4) Dissolution of the lower house.

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

a. 1 and 2, only

b. 2 and 3 only

c. 1, 2, 4 only

d. All of the above

Ans: a

Explanation: In the Presidential form of government, the President and secretaries are not responsible to the legislature. The President cannot dissolve the House of Representatives - the lower house of Congress.

Ques 7: Which of the following countries have the federal form of government?

France Australia Russia Britain Brazil

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

a. 1, 2 and 5 only

b. 3 and 4 only

c. 1, 3 and 5 only

d. 2, 3 and 5 only.

Ans: d

Explanation: France and Britain have a unilateral form of government.

Ques 8: Under a cabinet form of Government, the cabinet generally remains in office:

a. For a fixed-term

b. So long as it enjoys the confidence of the popular chamber of the legislature

c. So long as it enjoys the confidence of the head of state

d. So long as it enjoys the confidence of the electorate

Ans: b

Explanation: In the cabinet form of government, the lower house can remove the government by passing a veto of no confidence.

Ques 9: What is a Kitchen Cabinet?

a. It is an alternative term used for the Council of ministers in the Parliamentary form of government.

b. An alternate set of ministers kept as a substitute in case of decease or resignation by any cabinet minister,

c. An advisory body of non-departmental secretaries in the Presidential form of government.

d. The Ministers of states

Ans: c

Explanation: In the Presidential form of government, the President runs with a help of a small cabinet called the kitchen cabinet. It is an advisory body of non-departmental secretaries.

Ques 10: Which of the following is/are not a feature of the Parliamentary form of government?

1) Stable Government

2) Wide Representation

3) Continuity of Policies

4) Harmony between Legislature and executive

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

a. 1 and 2, only

b. 1 and 3 only

c. 2 and 4 only

d. All of the above

Ans: b

Explanation: In the Parliamentary form of government, the government is unstable, and therefore, there are fewer chances of continuation of the policies. Every newly elected government brings a new set of policies.

We sincerely hope that the given questions would have helped you in your Prelims preparation.

