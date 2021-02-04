UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Indian Polity - Topic 14 (Cabinet and Parliamentary Committees)

Recently, the Union government has released the composition of eight Cabinet Committees, including two new ones — one on Investment, the other on Employment and Skill Development. Indian Constitution mentions two kinds of Parliamentary Committees – Standing Committees and Ad Hoc Committees. Any subject related to these committees is dealt with Article 118 (1) of the Indian Constitution. Aspirants preparing for the coveted civil services exams must thoroughly study and revise these topics to score well in Prelims as well as in Mains GS 2 paper. To help the aspirants in their preparation and revision, we have provided 10 questions based on the latest UPSC Prelims pattern. These questions have been framed by the subject expert on the three most important topics of Indian Polity.

Ques 1: Which of the following Cabinet Committees is headed by Prime Minister?

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs. Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth.

Select the correct code:

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 and 4 only

(c) 1, 3, and 4 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3 only

Ans: c

Explanation: All cabinet committees except Cabinet Committee on Accommodation and Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs are headed by Prime Minister.

Ques 2: Consider the following statements with reference to Cabinet Committee on Appointments:

The panel appoints the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. It scrutinises non-government business and decides which official Bills and resolutions are to be presented.

Which of the given statement/s is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: Cabinet Committee on Appointments- This panel makes appointments to posts of the three service chiefs, Director General of Military Operations, chiefs of all Air and Army Commands, Director General of Defence Intelligence Agency, Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services, Director General of Ordnance Factories, Director General of Defence Estates, Controller General of Defence Accounts, Director of Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, Solicitor-General, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Chairman and Members of the Railway Board, Chief Vigilance Officers in Public Sector Undertakings and Secretariat posts of and above the rank of Joint Secretary in the Central Government. This Committee decides on all important empanelments and shift of officers serving on Central deputation.

Ques 3: Consider the following statements with reference to Financial Committees:

It is one of the eight Cabinet Committees composed by the Government. There are three categories of Financial Committees. Financial Committees are permanent in nature

Which of the given statement/s is/are not correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 nad 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 2 only

Ans: a

Explanation: Indian Constitution mentions two kinds of Parliamentary Committees – Standing Committees and Ad Hoc Committees. Financial Committees are Standing Parliamentary Committees.

Ques 4: Which of the following committees does not fall under Committees to Scrutinize and Control?

(a) Committee on Subordinate Legislation

(b) Rules Committee

(c) Committee on Empowerment of women

(d) Committee on Government Assurance

Ans: b

Explanation: Rules Committee falls under “Committees relating to the day-to-day business of the house.”

Ques 5: Consider the following statements with reference to Parliamentary Committees:

There are a total of 24 Departmental Standing Committees:- 8 under Rajya Sabha and 16 under Lok Sabha. Committee on Home Affairs falls under the Rajya Sabha

Which of the given statement/s is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: There are a total of 24 Departmental Standing Committees:- 8 under Rajya Sabha and 16 under Lok Sabha. Committee on Home Affairs works under Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Development of NorthEastern Region. The Committee on Home Affairs comes under the Rajya Sabha.

Ques 6: Which of the following is not a function of the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development?

(a) To provide “direction to all policies, programmes, schemes and initiatives for skill development

(b) To enhance workforce participation, foster employment growth and identification

(c) To identify key projects required to be implemented on a time-bound basis

(d) The panel will set targets for expeditious implementation of all skill development initiatives by the ministries.

Ans: c

Explanation: The Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development is supposed to provide “direction to all policies, programmes, schemes and initiatives for skill development aimed at increasing the employability of the workforce for effectively meeting the emerging requirements of the rapidly growing economy and mapping the benefits of demographic dividend”. It is required to enhance workforce participation, foster employment growth and identification, and work towards removal of gaps between requirement and availability of skills in various sectors. The panel will set targets for expeditious implementation of all skill development initiatives by the ministries and to periodically review the progress in this regard.

Ques 7: Which of the following is not an example of Ad-Hoc Parliamentary Committees?

(a) Joint Committee on Bofors Contract

(b) Joint Committee on Stock Market Scam

(c) General Purposes Committee

(d) Joint Committee to Enquire into Irregularities in Securities and Banking Transactions

Ans: c

Explanation: General Purposes Committee is a permanent standing committee.

Ques 8: Who constitutes and assigns functions to Cabinet committees?

(a) President

(b) Prime Minister

(c) Minister head of Concerned ministry

(d) Speaker of Lok Sabha

Ans: b

Explanation: The Prime Minister constitutes Standing Committees of the Cabinet and sets out the specific functions assigned to them. He can add or reduce the number of committees.

Ques 9: Which of the following is not correct about the Standing Committees?

(a) They don’t consider day-to-day administration

(b) They examine the bills of the concerned ministry

(c) They don’t intervene into matters taken up by other departmental standing committees

(d) Recommendations made them are permanent and binding

Ans: d

Explanation: Recommendations made them are advisory in nature, hence are not binding on the Parliament

Ques 10: Which of the following is not correct about the Cabinet Committees?

(a) The Cabinet Committees are constitutional in emergence.

(b) The executive in India works under the Government of India Transaction of Business Rules, 1961.

(c) Prime Minister constitutes Standing Committees of the Cabinet

(d) Rules of Business provide for their establishment.

Ans: a

Explanation: The Cabinet Committees are extra-constitutional in emergence. In other words, they are not mentioned in the Constitution.

