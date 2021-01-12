UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Indian Polity - Topic 5 (President, Vice President and Governor)

UPSC IAS Exam 2021: The appointment, powers, and impeachment of the President, Vice President, and Governor are some of the most important topics of the UPSC Polity syllabus. Every year one to two questions are asked from one of these topics in the Prelims exam. Aspirants preparing for the coveted civil services exams must thoroughly study and revise these topics to score well in Prelims as well as in Mains GS 2 paper.

To help the aspirants in their preparation and revision, we have provided 10 questions based on the latest UPSC Prelims pattern. These questions have been framed by the subject expert on the three most important topics of Indian Polity.

Also Check: Indian Polity important Questions on

Topic 1 - Constitution of India and Its Framework

Topic 2 - Fundamental Rights, Fundamental Duties, DPSP

Topic 3 - Parliamentary and Federal System

Ques 1: Consider the following statements.

1) The Oath of office to the President is administered by the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court.

2) In an emergency, the President’s emoluments and allowances can be diminished during his term of office.

3) The President can resign from his office at any time by addressing the resignation letter to the Chief Justice of India.

Select the incorrect answer from the code given below.

a) 1 and 2 only

b) 2 and 3 only

c) 1and 3 only

d) 1, 2 & 3

Ans: a

Explanation: The President can resign from his office at any time by addressing the resignation letter to the Lok Sabha

Ques 2: In case of impeachment of the President for violation of the Constitution of India, which of the following is not correct?

a) Any one of both houses of the parliament can charge sheet.

b) Resolution of the proposal to charge sheet should be signed by a minimum of one-fourth of the total members of the house.

c) Such a resolution should be produced after 10 days of issuing of written notice to the President.

d) Such resolution must be passed by a minimum of two-third majority of the total members.

Ans: c

Explanation: For the impeachment of the President for violation of the Constitution of India, 14 days’ written notice is issued to the President.

Ques 3: Which of the following is not related to the powers of the Governor?

a) He can nominate one member to Legislative Assembly from Anglo-Indian Community

b) Power to appoint State High Court Judges.

c) Summoning, Proroguing, and dissolving State Legislature

d) Power to grant reprieves, respites, or remission of punishments

Ans: b

Explanation: Governor has the power to appoint district court judges. The state High Court judges are appointed by the President in consultation with the Governor.

Ques 4: Consider the following statements:

The Vice-President of India may be removed from his office by a resolution of the council of states. An election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of Vice-President shall be completed before the expiration of the term. The Vice-President shall, notwithstanding the expiration of his term, continue to hold office until his successor enters upon his office.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

a) 1 and 3 only

b) 1 and 2 only

c) 2 and 3 only

d) 1, 2 and 3

Ans: d

Explanation: The Vice-President of India may be removed from his office by a resolution of the council of states passed by a majority of all the then members of the council and agreed to by the House of the People.

Ques 5: Which of the following statements is/are correct with regard to the Vice-President of India?

He must be a Member of Parliament. He is elected by proportional representation. He should not hold any other office of profit.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

a) 1 only

b) 1 and 3 only

c) 2 and 3 only

d) 3 only

Ans: c

Explanation: A Vice-President should not be a member of either house of the Parliament or of any state legislature. If any such person is elected, he is deemed to have vacated his sat in the house on the date on which he enters upon the office as Vice President.

Ques 6: Which of the following are the discretionary powers given to the Governor of a State?

Sending a report to the President of India for imposing the President’s rule Appointing the Ministers Reserving certain bills passed by the State Legislature for consideration of the President of India Making the rules to conduct the business of the State Government

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2, 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Ans: b

Explanation: The governor can use his/her discretionary powers: When no party gets a clear majority, the governor has the discretion to choose a candidate for the chief minister who will put together a majority coalition as soon as possible.

He can impose president’s rule.

He submits reports on his own to the president or on the direction of the president regarding the affairs of the state.

He can withhold his assent to a bill and send it to the president for his approval.

During emergency rule per Article 353, he can override the advice of the council of ministers if specifically permitted by the president.

Ques 7: Which of the following Vice President was elected unopposed?

a) S. Radhakrishnan

b) R. Venkataraman

c) V. V. Giri

d) None of the above

Ans: a

Explanation: S. Radhakrishnan, Hidayatullah, Shankar Dayal Sharma were elected unopposed.

Ques 8: In a case, if the same person is appointed as the governor of two or more states, the emoluments and allowances payable to him will bear by:

a. One of the two states decided by President

b. The first state in which he was appointed

c. Both the states shared by in such proportion as determined by the President of India.

d. The second state in which he has been appointed

Ans: c

Explanation: The Governor should not be a member of either House of Parliament or a House of the state legislature. If any such person is appointed as governor, he is deemed to have vacated his seat in that House on the date on which he enters upon his office as the governor. He is entitled to such emoluments, allowances, and privileges as may be determined by Parliament. When the same person is appointed as the governor of two or more states, the emoluments and allowances payable to him are shared by the states in such proportion as determined by the President. His emoluments and allowances cannot be diminished during his term of office.

Ques 9: In case of death of a sitting governor, who among the following will discharge the functions of the governor of that state?

a) The President of India

b) The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

c) The Chief Justice of the concerned state high court

d) None of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: The President may transfer a Governor appointed from one state to another state for the rest of the term. Further, a Governor whose term has expired may be reappointed in the same state or any other state. A governor can hold office beyond his term of five years until his successor assumes charge. The underlying idea is that there must be a governor in the state and there cannot be an interregnum. The President can make such provision as he thinks fit for the discharge of the functions of the governor in any contingency not provided for in the Constitution, for example, the death of a sitting governor.

Ques 10: Which of the following is not matched?

a) Article 54: Presidential election b) Article 55: manner of the presidential election c) Article 60: Procedure for impeachment of the President d) Article 123: Power of the President to promulgate an ordinance

Ans: c

Explanation: Article 60 is related to the oath and affirmation of the President.

We sincerely hope that the given questions would have helped you in your Prelims preparation. You can also check the below link to keep yourself updated on the latest GK quiz and events.

