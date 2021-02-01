UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Indian Polity - Topic 11 (Citizenship)

Citizenship is listed in the Union List under the Constitution and thus is under the exclusive jurisdiction of Parliament. The Constitution does not define the term ‘citizen’ but details of various categories of persons who are entitled to citizenship are given in Part 2 (Articles 5 to 11). Aspirants preparing for the coveted civil services exams must thoroughly study and revise these topics to score well in Prelims as well as in Mains GS 2 paper. To help the aspirants in their preparation and revision, we have provided 10 questions based on the latest UPSC Prelims pattern. These questions have been framed by the subject expert on the three most important topics of Indian Polity.

Ques 1 Which of the following are the conditions for acquiring Indian Citizenship?

(a) Domicile and Descent

(b) Domicile and Naturalisation

(c) Domicile, Registration and Descent

(d) Domicile, Descent, Naturalisation and Registration

Ans: d

Explanation: Indian citizenship is acquired by birth, descent, registration, and naturalization. The power to grant citizenship lies with the Home Ministry.

Ques 2: Consider the following statements.

The constitution of India provided single citizenship for the entire country. Since 2003, dual citizenship is allowed by Indian law that is called Overseas Citizens of India. Those born in India on or after 26th January 1950 but before 1st July 1967 are citizens of India by birth, irrespective of the nationality of their parents.

Which of the above statement is/are correct.

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 2 and 3 only

Ans: b

Explanation: A person born in India on or after 26th January 1950 but before 1st July 1987 is a citizen of India by birth irrespective of the nationality of his parents.

Ques 3: Consider the following statements:

Originally, the Citizenship Act (1955), also provided for Commonwealth Citizenship. The provision for Commonwealth Citizenship was repealed by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2005.

Which of the above statement is/are correct.

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: The Citizenship Act, 1955 provided for the Commonwealth citizenship according to which every person who is a citizen of a Commonwealth country, shall by virtue of that citizenship, have the status of commonwealth citizenship in India. But, this provision was repealed by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2003.

Ques 4: Consider the following statements:

Dual citizens do not have voting rights. Dual citizens do not require visa to travel to India. Citizens with dual citizenship cannot be elected to Public Office nor they eligible for a defense job.

Which of the above statement is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Ans: d

Explanation: Persons registered as OCI have not been given any voting rights, election to Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha/Legislative Assembly/Council, holding Constitutional posts such as President, Vice President, Judge of Supreme Court/High Court, etc. Overseas Citizens of India and Indian Origin just need OCI documents and will not require a visa, but a passport will be mandatory.

Ques 5: Consider the following statements with reference to Assam Accord:

It is a bilateral accord signed between the Government of India, State Government of Assam It sets a cut-off of midnight of 24th March 1971, for the detection of illegal foreigners in Assam.

Which of the above statement is/are not correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: It was a tripartite accord signed between the Government of India, State Government of Assam, and the leaders of the Assam Movement in 1985.

Ques 6: Consider the following statements with reference to Indian Origin Tamils:

IOTs were shipped to Sri Lanka to Sri Lanka in the mid 19th century to work on tea estates. The Citizenship Amendment Bill in its current form does not provide for the possibility of Indian-Origin Tamil refugees living in India obtaining citizenship.

Which of the above statement is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: The Indian-Origin Tamils are the descendants of Tamil labourers who were brought to Sri Lanka from different parts of Tamil Nadu by the British to work in plantations. They are mostly Hindus and belong to the Most Backward Class and Dalit communities. Soon after Independence, Sri Lanka rendered them stateless by enacting the Ceylon Citizenship Act of 1948 and the Indian and Pakistani Residents Act of 1949. Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in its current form does not provide for the possibility of Indian-Origin Tamil refugees living in India obtaining citizenship.

Ques 7: Consider the following statements:

National Register of Indian Citizens’ is a register containing details of Indian Citizens living in India. NPR includes both Indian citizens as well as foreign citizens.

Which of the above statement is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: ‘National Register of Indian Citizens’ is a register containing details of Indian Citizens living in India and outside India.

Ques 8: Consider the following statements with reference to Nehru-Liaquat Pact:

was a bilateral treaty between India and Pakistan, where refugees were allowed to return to dispose of their property, abducted women and looted property The agreement was signed on 15 August 1949.

Which of the above statement is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: The Liaquat–Nehru Pact was a bilateral treaty between India and Pakistan, where refugees were allowed to return to dispose of their property, abducted women and looted property were to be returned, forced conversions were unrecognized, and minority rights were confirmed. Officially the agreement was signed on April 8, 1950.

Ques 9: Which of the following statement is not true about the Sixth Schedule?

(a) It relates to special provisions in the administration of certain Northeastern states.

(b) It relates to special provisions in the administration of certain Northeastern states.

(c) Entire state of Meghalaya is covered under the ILP regime, protected from CAB.

(d) Manipur is the newest state to be included in the ILP regime.

Ans: c

Explanation: Meghalaya has three ADCs. Unlike in Assam, the ADCs in Meghalaya cover almost the entire state. Only a small part of Shillong is not covered. CAB will be effective in that part of Shillong while the rest of the state is protected. Inner Line Permit (ILP) It is a special permit that citizens from other parts of India require to enter a state-protected by the ILP regime. Without an ILP granted by the state government, an Indian from another state cannot visit an state that is under the ILP regime.

Ques 10: Which of the following state/UT is not exempted (entirely or in parts) from the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB)?

(a) Meghalaya

(b) Manipur

(c) Jammu & Kashmir

(d) Nagaland

Ans: c

Explanation: In effect, it exempts the whole of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram, almost the whole of Meghalaya, and parts of Assam and Tripura, but keeps all of Manipur under its ambit.

