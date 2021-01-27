UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Indian Polity - Topic 8 (Supreme Court and High Court)

The Supreme Court of India is the highest judicial court and the final court of appeal under the Constitution of India, the highest constitutional court, with the power of judicial review. Whereas the highest judicial court in a state is the High Court. It is termed as the second-highest in the country after the Supreme Court of India. Currently, India has 25 High Courts established in different states of the country. Aspirants preparing for the coveted civil services exams must thoroughly study and revise these topics to score well in Prelims as well as in Mains GS 2 paper. To help the aspirants in their preparation and revision, we have provided 10 questions based on the latest UPSC Prelims pattern. These questions have been framed by the subject expert on the most important topics of Indian Polity.

Ques 1: Who among the following has the right to establish the bench of the Supreme Court elsewhere in the country?

(a) The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

(b) The President of India

(c) The Parliament

(d) Bench of Supreme Court of Judges

Ans: a

Explanation: The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court has the right to seek the permission of the President before setting up the Supreme Court bench elsewhere in the country.

Ques 2: Which of the following Article talks about the establishment of the Supreme Court?

(a) Article 176

(b) Article 153

(c) Article 124

(d) Article 324

Ans: c

Explanation: Article 176: Deals with the duties of the Governor of a state related to the state legislatures Article 153: There shall be Governor for each State: Provided that nothing in this article shall prevent the appointment of the same person as Governor for two or more States Article 124: Establishment and Constitution of Supreme Court Article 324: Article 324 of the Constitution provides that the power of superintendence, direction and control of elections to parliament, state legislatures, the office of president of India and the office of vice-president of India shall be vested in the election commission.

Ques 3: In which of the following categories of cases, the Supreme Court of India has the power to decide?

A reference made by the President on a question of law or fact. A case involving interpretation of the Constitution. A case involving a substantial question of law of general importance. A case where the constitutionality of any law has been challenged.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

a) 1, 2 and 3

b) 1, 3 and 4

c) 1, 2 and 4

d) 2, 3 and 4

Ans: d

Explanation: Article 137 of the Constitution of India lays down provision for the power of the Supreme Court to review its own judgements. Per this Article, subject to the provisions of any law made by parliament or any rules made under Article 145, the Supreme Court shall have power to review any judgment pronounced or order made by it. The Supreme Court can nullify any decision of parliament and government on the basis of violation of basic features. It can overrule the impeachment process of the President and Judges which is passed by the parliament on the basis of constitutional validity or basic features.

Ques 4: Who can extend the jurisdiction of a High Court?

(a) Parliament of India

(b) President of India

(c) Supreme Court of India

(d) The governor of the state

Ans. a

Explanation: The constitution of India provides that, Parliament may by law extend the jurisdiction of a High Court to, or exclude the jurisdiction of a High Court from, any Union territory.

Ques 5: Which of the following state does not have a High Court?

(a) Nagaland

(b) Tripura

(c) Manipur

(d) Meghalaya

Ans. a

Explanation: Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland does not have its own high court. North-Eastern states (Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh) share the same High Court in Guwahati. List of all High Courts in India

Ques 6: Which statement regarding the tenure of judges of the Supreme Court is not correct?

(a) Judge of the Supreme Court can remain in office till the age of 65 years.

(b) Judge of the Supreme Court gives his resignation letter to the Chief Justice

(c) On the recommendation of Parliament, he can be removed by the President.

(d) Supreme Court judge can be removed only in the condition of misconduct.

Ans: b

Explanation: A judge of the Supreme Court gives his resignation letter to the President.

Ques 7: How can the High Court Judge be removed?

(a) A resolution passed by the general majority of the Parliament

(b) By the Supreme Court on the advice of the President

(c) A resolution passed by the special majority of the respective state

(d) A resolution passed by the Parliament With a special majority

Ans. d

Explanation: The President of India can remove a Judge of the High Court, from his office only if each house of the parliament passes a resolution by a two third majority of its members present and voting in each house requesting him to remove the judge.

Ques 8: The transfer of Judges from one High Court to another High Court may be made by the:

a) President of India in consultation with the Chief Justice of that High Court.

b) Chief Justice of the concerned High Court

c) Governor of the concerned State in consultation with the Chief Justice of India.

d) President of India after consultation with the Chief Justice of India.

Ans: d

Explanation: Article 222 of the Constitution makes provision for the transfer of a Judge (including Chief Justice) from one High Court to any other High Court. The initiation of the proposal for the transfer of a Judge should be made by the Chief Justice of India(CJI). The opinion of the CJI “is determinative”

Ques 9: From which source India got the concept of Single order of court?

(a) Government of India Act, 1935

(b) Government of India Act, 1919

(c) Pitts India Act, 1773

(d) None of the following

Ans: a

Explanation: The concept of Single order of court is taken from the

Ques 10: Arrange the following High Courts in ascending year of their year of establishment.

Delhi Guwahati Manipur Uttarakhand

Select the correct code:

a) 1-2-4-3

b) 2-1-4-3

c) 1-4-2-3

d) 2-4-3-1

Ans: b

Explanation: Guwahati High Court was established in the year 1948. Delhi High Court was established in the year 1966. Uttarakhand High Court was established in the year 2000. Manipur High Court was established in the year 2013.

