List of all High Courts in India
High Court is the 'Highest Judicial Court' in an Indian State and all other Courts of the State work under it. At present, there are 25 High Courts in the different Indian States and Union Territories.
|
Do you know?
1- Articles 214-231 of the Indian Constitution deals with the provisions of the High Courts in India.
2- Article 217 of the Indian Constitution deals with the appointment of Judges of the High Courts in India.
3- As per Article 141 of the Indian Constitution, all the Indian Courts are bounded by the judgements and orders passed by the Supreme Court of India by precedence.
List of all Indian High Courts along with their Chief Justice, Jurisdiction, Principal seat and Bench (s), year and Act of establishment.
|S.No.
|High Court
|Year of Establishment
|Act of Establishment
|Jurisdiction, Principal seat and Bench (s)
|Chief Justice
|1.
|Allahabad High Court
|17 March 1866
|Indian High Courts Act, 1861
|
Jurisdiction: Uttar Pradesh
Seat: Allahabad
Bench: Lucknow
|Govind Mathur
|2.
|Andhra Pradesh High Court
|1 January 2019
|Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014
|
Jurisdiction: Andhra Pradesh
Seat: Amravati
|Arup Kumar Goswami
|3.
|Bombay High Court
|14 August 1862
|Indian High Courts Act, 1861
|
Jurisdiction: Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Maharashtra
Seat: Bombay
Bench: Aurangabad, Nagpur, Panaji
|Dipankar Datta
|4.
|Calcutta High Court
|1 July 1862
|Indian High Courts Act, 1861
|
Jurisdiction: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal
Seat: Calcutta
Bench: Port Blair, Jalpaiguri
|T. B. Radhakrishnan
|5.
|Chhattisgarh High Court
|1 November 2000
|Madhya Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000
|
Jurisdiction: Chhattisgarh
Seat: Bilaspur
|P. R. Ramachandra Menon
|6.
|Delhi High Court
|31 October 1966
|Delhi High Court Act, 1966
|
Jurisdiction: NCT of Delhi
Seat: New Delhi
|Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel
|7.
|Gauhati High Court
|1 March 1948
|Government of India Act, 1935
|
Jurisdiction: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland
Seat: Guwahati
Bench: Aizawl, Itanagar, Kohima
|Sudhanshu Dhulia
|8.
|Gujarat High Court
|1 May 1960
|Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960
|
Jurisdiction: Gujarat
Seat: Ahmedabad
|Vikram Nath
|9.
|Himachal High Court
|25 January 1971
|State of Himachal Pradesh Act, 1970
|
Jurisdiction: Himachal Pradesh
Seat: Shimla
|L. Narayana Swamy
|10.
|Jammu & Kashmir High Court
|
26 March 1928
|Letters Patent issued by then Maharaja of Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019
|
Jurisdiction: Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh
Seat: Srinagar/ Jammu
|Pankaj Mithal
|11.
|Jharkhand High Court
|15 November 2000
|Bihar Reorganisation Act, 2000
|
Jurisdiction: Jharkhand
Seat: Ranchi
|Ravi Ranjan
|12.
|Karnataka High Court
|1884
|Mysore High Court Act, 1884
|
Jurisdiction: Karnataka
Seat: Bengaluru
Bench: Dharwad, Kalaburagi
|Abhay Shreeniwas Oka
|13.
|Kerala High Court
|1 November 1956
|States Reorganisation Act, 1956
|
Jurisdiction: Kerala, Lakshadweep
Seat: Kochi
|S. Manikumar
|14.
|Madhya Pradesh High Court
|2 January 1936
|Government of India Act, 1935
|
Jurisdiction: Madhya Pradesh
Seat: Jabalpur
Bench: Gwalior, Indore
|Mohammad Rafiq
|15.
|Madras High Court
|15 August 1862
|Indian High Courts Act, 1861
|
Jurisdiction: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Seat: Madras
Bench: Madurai
|Sanjib Banerjee
|16.
|Manipur High Court
|25 March 2013
|North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) and Other Related Laws (Amendment) Act, 2012
|
Jurisdiction: Manipur
Seat: Imphal
|Ramalingam Sudhakar
|17.
|Meghalaya High Court
|23 March 2013
|North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) and Other Related Laws (Amendment) Act, 2012
|
Jurisdiction: Meghalaya
Seat: Shillong
|Biswanath Somadder
|18.
|Orrisa High Court
|3 April 1948
|Orissa High Court Ordinance, 1948
|
Jurisdiction: Orissa
Seat: Cuttack
|S. Muralidhar
|19.
|Patna High Court
|2 September 1916
|Letters Patent issued by the then British Crown
|
Jurisdiction: Bihar
Seat: Patna
|Sanjay Karol
|20.
|Punjab and Haryana High Court
|15 August 1947
|Punjab High Court Ordinance, 1947
|
Jurisdiction: Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab
Seat: Chandigarh
|Ravi Shankar Jha
|21.
|Rajasthan High Court
|21 June 1949
|Rajasthan High Court Ordinance, 1949
|
Jurisdiction: Rajasthan
Seat: Jodhpur
Bench: Jaipur
|Indrajit Mahanty
|22.
|Sikkim High Court
|16 May 1975
|The 36th Amendment to the Indian Constitution
|
Jurisdiction: Sikkim
Seat: Gangtok
|Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari
|23.
|Telangana High Court
|1 January 2019
|Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014
|
Jurisdiction: Telangana
Seat: Hyderabad
|Hima Kohli
|24.
|Tripura High Court
|26 March 2013
|North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) and Other Related Acts (Amendment), 2012
|
Jurisdiction: Tripura
Seat: Agartala
|Akil Kureshi
|25.
|Uttarakhand High Court
|9 November 2000
|Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000
|
Jurisdiction: Uttarakhand
Seat: Nanital
|Raghvendra Singh Chauhan
As per The Constitution (Seventh Amendment) Act of 1956, one High Court can serve for more than one Indian State.
