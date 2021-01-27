List of all High Courts in India

High Courts in India is an important examination topic for the candidates preparing for UPSC, SSC, RRB, Bank PO/Clerk or any other government and competitive examinations. In this article, we have mentioned the list of all 25 High Courts in India.
List of all High Courts in India

High Court is the 'Highest Judicial Court' in an Indian State and all other Courts of the State work under it. At present, there are 25 High Courts in the different Indian States and Union Territories. 

1- Articles 214-231 of the Indian Constitution deals with the provisions of the High Courts in India. 

2- Article 217 of the Indian Constitution deals with the appointment of Judges of the High Courts in India. 

3- As per Article 141 of the Indian Constitution, all the Indian Courts are bounded by the judgements and orders passed by the Supreme Court of India by precedence.

List of all Indian High Courts along with their Chief Justice, Jurisdiction, Principal seat and Bench (s), year and Act of establishment. 

S.No. High Court Year of Establishment Act of Establishment Jurisdiction, Principal seat and Bench (s) Chief Justice
1. Allahabad High Court 17 March 1866 Indian High Courts Act, 1861

Jurisdiction: Uttar Pradesh

Seat: Allahabad

Bench: Lucknow

 Govind Mathur
2. Andhra Pradesh High Court 1 January 2019 Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014

Jurisdiction: Andhra Pradesh

Seat: Amravati

 Arup Kumar Goswami
3. Bombay High Court 14 August 1862 Indian High Courts Act, 1861

Jurisdiction: Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Maharashtra

Seat: Bombay

Bench: Aurangabad, Nagpur, Panaji

 Dipankar Datta
4. Calcutta High Court 1 July 1862 Indian High Courts Act, 1861

Jurisdiction: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal

Seat: Calcutta

Bench: Port Blair, Jalpaiguri

 T. B. Radhakrishnan
5. Chhattisgarh High Court 1 November 2000 Madhya Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000

Jurisdiction: Chhattisgarh

Seat: Bilaspur

 P. R. Ramachandra Menon
6. Delhi High Court 31 October 1966 Delhi High Court Act, 1966

Jurisdiction: NCT of Delhi

Seat: New Delhi

 Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel
7. Gauhati High Court 1 March 1948 Government of India Act, 1935

Jurisdiction: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland

Seat: Guwahati

Bench: Aizawl, Itanagar, Kohima

 Sudhanshu Dhulia
8. Gujarat High Court 1 May 1960 Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960

Jurisdiction: Gujarat

Seat: Ahmedabad

 Vikram Nath
9. Himachal High Court 25 January 1971 State of Himachal Pradesh Act, 1970

Jurisdiction: Himachal Pradesh

Seat: Shimla

 L. Narayana Swamy
10. Jammu & Kashmir High Court

26 March 1928

 

 Letters Patent issued by then Maharaja of Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019

Jurisdiction: Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh

Seat: Srinagar/ Jammu

 Pankaj Mithal
11. Jharkhand High Court 15 November 2000 Bihar Reorganisation Act, 2000

Jurisdiction: Jharkhand

Seat: Ranchi

 Ravi Ranjan
12. Karnataka High Court 1884 Mysore High Court Act, 1884

Jurisdiction: Karnataka

Seat: Bengaluru

Bench: Dharwad, Kalaburagi

 Abhay Shreeniwas Oka
13. Kerala High Court 1 November 1956 States Reorganisation Act, 1956

Jurisdiction: Kerala, Lakshadweep

Seat: Kochi

 S. Manikumar
14. Madhya Pradesh High Court 2 January 1936 Government of India Act, 1935

Jurisdiction: Madhya Pradesh

Seat: Jabalpur

Bench: Gwalior, Indore

 Mohammad Rafiq
15. Madras High Court 15 August 1862 Indian High Courts Act, 1861

Jurisdiction: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Seat: Madras

Bench: Madurai

 Sanjib Banerjee
16. Manipur High Court 25 March 2013 North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) and Other Related Laws (Amendment) Act, 2012

Jurisdiction: Manipur

Seat: Imphal

 Ramalingam Sudhakar
17. Meghalaya High Court 23 March 2013 North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) and Other Related Laws (Amendment) Act, 2012

Jurisdiction: Meghalaya

Seat: Shillong

 Biswanath Somadder
18. Orrisa High Court 3 April 1948 Orissa High Court Ordinance, 1948

Jurisdiction: Orissa

Seat: Cuttack

 S. Muralidhar
19. Patna High Court 2 September 1916 Letters Patent issued by the then British Crown

Jurisdiction: Bihar

Seat: Patna

 Sanjay Karol
20. Punjab and Haryana High Court 15 August 1947 Punjab High Court Ordinance, 1947

Jurisdiction: Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab

Seat: Chandigarh

 Ravi Shankar Jha
21. Rajasthan High Court 21 June 1949 Rajasthan High Court Ordinance, 1949

Jurisdiction: Rajasthan 

Seat: Jodhpur

Bench: Jaipur

 Indrajit Mahanty
22. Sikkim High Court 16 May 1975 The 36th Amendment to the Indian Constitution

Jurisdiction: Sikkim 

Seat: Gangtok

 Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari
23. Telangana High Court 1 January 2019 Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 

Jurisdiction: Telangana 

Seat: Hyderabad

 Hima Kohli
24. Tripura High Court 26 March 2013 North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) and Other Related Acts (Amendment), 2012

Jurisdiction: Tripura

Seat: Agartala

 Akil Kureshi
25. Uttarakhand High Court 9 November 2000 Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000

Jurisdiction: Uttarakhand

Seat: Nanital

 Raghvendra Singh Chauhan

As per The Constitution (Seventh Amendment) Act of 1956, one High Court can serve for more than one Indian State. 

FAQ

How many types of Courts are there in India?

There are three types of Courts in India-- Supreme Court, High Courts, and Subordinate Courts.

Which of the Indian States do not have their own High Courts?

Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland do not have their own High Courts. North-Eastern states (Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh) share the same High Court in Guwahati.

Which is the oldest High Court in India?

Calcutta High Court is the oldest High Court in India.

How many High Courts are there in India?

At present, there are 25 High Courts in India.

