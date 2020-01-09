Search

List of Supreme Court & High Court Judges Appointed in India: 2019

In this article, we have listed the names of the judges appointed in the Supreme Court and the High Courts in 2019. 
Jan 9, 2020 19:51 IST
Judges appointed in 2019
The year 2019 witnessed the appointment of several judges in the Supreme court (the highest court in the Republic of India) as well as the High Court (the highest court in the state of Republic of India). Here is the complete list of the Judges appointed in India in 2019. 

 

Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal

Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court

Justice Sanjay Karol

Chief Justice of Patna High Court

Justice Muhammad Raffiq

Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court

Justice AP Sahi

Chief Justice of Madras High Court

Justice Akil Abdulhamid Kureshi

Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura

Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan 

Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde

47th Chief Justice of India

Lingappa Narayana Swamy

Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Ravi ShankerJha

Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Indrajit Mohanty

Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court

J.K. Maheshwari

Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court

S. Manikumar

Chief Justice of Kerala High Court

Arup K. Goswami

Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court

Ajai Lamba

Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court

Justice Vikram Nath

Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court

Justice AK Sikri

Judge of the Singapore International Commercial court (SICC)

Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel

Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court

Raghvendra Singh Chauhan

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

Justice V Ramasubramanian

Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court

Justice Prashant Kumar

Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court

Justice PR Ramachandra Menon

Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court 

Justice T B N Radhakrishnan

Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court

Justice Pradeep Nandrajog

Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Sanjiv Khanna

Judges of Supreme Court

Justice Thottathil Bhaskaran Nair Radhakrishnan

1st Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

Who is the Chief Justice of India? 

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde is the 47th Chief Justice of India. He succeeded Justice Ranjan Gogoi.  Judges at the Supreme Court retire at the age of 65 years. 

How many High Courts are there in India? 

There are currently 25 High Courts in India with seven of them having multiple jurisdictions. 

So, these were the judges who were appointed in 2019 in the Supreme Court and the High Courts of India. The names of judges of Supreme Court and High Courts are asked in the competitive exams. 