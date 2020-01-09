List of Supreme Court & High Court Judges Appointed in India: 2019

The year 2019 witnessed the appointment of several judges in the Supreme court (the highest court in the Republic of India) as well as the High Court (the highest court in the state of Republic of India). Here is the complete list of the Judges appointed in India in 2019.

Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Sanjay Karol Chief Justice of Patna High Court Justice Muhammad Raffiq Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court Justice AP Sahi Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice Akil Abdulhamid Kureshi Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Justice Ravi Ranjan Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde 47th Chief Justice of India Lingappa Narayana Swamy Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Ravi ShankerJha Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Indrajit Mohanty Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court J.K. Maheshwari Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court S. Manikumar Chief Justice of Kerala High Court Arup K. Goswami Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court Ajai Lamba Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Vikram Nath Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court Justice AK Sikri Judge of the Singapore International Commercial court (SICC) Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Raghvendra Singh Chauhan Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice V Ramasubramanian Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court Justice PR Ramachandra Menon Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court Justice T B N Radhakrishnan Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Justice Pradeep Nandrajog Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Sanjiv Khanna Judges of Supreme Court Justice Thottathil Bhaskaran Nair Radhakrishnan 1st Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

Who is the Chief Justice of India?

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde is the 47th Chief Justice of India. He succeeded Justice Ranjan Gogoi. Judges at the Supreme Court retire at the age of 65 years.

How many High Courts are there in India?

There are currently 25 High Courts in India with seven of them having multiple jurisdictions.

So, these were the judges who were appointed in 2019 in the Supreme Court and the High Courts of India. The names of judges of Supreme Court and High Courts are asked in the competitive exams.