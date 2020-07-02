UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020: 7 Effective Steps to Read Laxmikant Quickly for Indian Polity

An aspirant of the UPSC Civil Services Exam is well aware of the importance of “Indian Polity” in the Prelims as well as for Mains GS Paper II. “Indian Polity” by Laxmikant is considered as a bible for the preparation of polity section for both the papers. It is interesting to note that the book simplifies the concept of the Constitution and its various schedules for the easy understanding of the aspirants. While the book contains every minor and important detail to be studied and remembered until the exam, the thickness of the book usually swamps the aspirants. In this article, we have provided easy steps that can be followed to study the Laxmikant book effectively.

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Subject-Wise Study Material and Resources for Revision

First Reading Should Be for Basic Understanding

Aspirants who have just begun to prepare for the exam or are struggling with this book usually encounter one same problem - memorizing! The essential details and information on every page of the book usually overwhelm the aspirants. Hence. Rule 1 of reading Laxmikant is not engaging yourself in the effort to memorize in the very first reading. The first reading should be made to get through the book and its content. Try and get familiar with the chronology of the book. Read each chapter carefully, just for the sake of understanding and not memorizing.

Co-relate Chapters in Second Reading

Once you are through with the chronology and contents of the book, you would notice the similarities between various chapters. Like. the President and the Governor, the Prime Minister, and the Chief Minister chapters should be studied simultaneously in order to easily memorize the similarity and differences between the two. This helps in creating a strong foundation of learning.

Make Mind-Maps, Notes, and Tables

One important and proven method of memorizing is the concept of visuals. Hence drawing tables and mind maps will not only help in remembering facts for the prelims but also for framing answers in Mains GS papers. For example, while studying chapters on ‘Constitutional Bodies’ together, make your table to understand the manner in which appointments are made, appointments made by the President, tenure, criteria for reappointment, etc.

Sort More Time for Important Topics

While reading any book throughout your preparation it is important that you sort out the most important topics from each section. For this, refer to the previous year’s question papers. Solving Previous Year’s Question papers helps in identifying these important topics.

Like, the chapter on Fundamental Rights, DPSP, Powers of the President, etc. should be given extra time as these are important from both Prelims and Mains perspective.

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Topics from Indian Polity



Co-relate Chapters with Other Subjects

While studying the chapter on Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP) – slot them under Gandhian, Social and Philosophical categories. Chart them according to women, backward classes, industrial workers, environment, etc. This will help in writing answers for essay topics, social development, and for GS Paper IV.

Co-relate Chapter with Current Affairs

It is widely believed that the UPSC usually asks questions based on the events that occurred in the past few years. Hence it is necessary to read all the important Constitutional details related to such events. For eg, Article 370, 45 years of Emergency Imposed in 1975, NRC, CAA, etc.

Revise and Revise

As they say “Revision is the key” for getting through this toughest exam. It is essential that aspirants revise the Indian Polity Book by Laxmikant at least 4-5 times to get a hold of all the important details. If an aspirant follows the mentioned steps and logically reads the text, one will be better places in memorizing all the details for the exam.