UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Topics from Indian Polity

Indian Polity is one of the most important and crucial subjects in both the prelims and Mains examination of UPSC Civil Services. In 2019, 11 questions were asked alone from the polity section, while in 2017, 18 questions were asked from the Indian Polity section in the UPSC IAS Prelims exam. This highlights the significance of the subject in the Prelims syllabus and its preparation. With almost 2 months left for the UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam 2020, we have marked all the important topics to study for the upcoming exam. These topics are extremely important and should be a part of your preparation and revision process.

Basics of Indian Constitution

Historical Background of the Constitution

Drafting Committee

Salient Features of the Constitution

Schedules of the Constitution

Let’s have a look at reference questions asked from this topic in previous years

Ques: The main advantage of the parliamentary form of government is that

(a) the executive and legislature work independently.

(b) it provides continuity of policy and is more efficient.

(c) the executive remains responsible to the legislature.

(d) the head of the government cannot be changed without election.

Ans: c ( the executive remains responsible to the legislature)

Ques: The Parliament of India can place a particular law in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

2. The validity of a law placed in the Ninth Schedule cannot be examined by any court and no judgement can be made on

it.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans- (a) 1 Only

Preamble

Sources of Constitution

Nature of Indian States

Let’s have a look at the type of questions previously asked in the UPSC IAS Prelims Exam in the previous years:

Ques: Which one of the following objectives is not embodied in the Preamble to the Constitution of India?

(a) Liberty of thought

(b) Economic liberty

(c) Liberty of expression

(d) Liberty of belief

Ans- (b) Economic Liberty

Ques: The mind of the makers of the Constitution of India is reflected in which of the following?

(a) The Preamble

(b) The Fundamental Rights

(c) The Directive Principles of State Policy

(d) The Fundamental Duties

Ans- (a) The Preamble

Citizenship

Meaning and Significance

Citizenship Act. 1955

Fundamental Rights

Articles 14-32 of the Constitution

Exceptions to Fundamental Rights

Features of Fundamental Rights

44th Amendment Act

Right to Education

Let’s have a look at a reference question asked from this topic in previous years

Ques: Right to vote and to be elected in India is a

(a) Fundamental Right

(b) Natural Right

(c) Constitutional Right

(d) Legal Right

Ans- C (Constitutional Right)

Directive Principles of State Policy

Articles 36-51 of the Constitution

Difference b/w Fundamental Rights and DPSP

Features of DPSP

Important Cases - Keshavananda Bharati, Minerva Mills, Golaknath Case, Maneka Gandhi case.

Let’s have a look at a reference question asked from this topic in previous years

Ques: With reference to the Constitution of India, the Directive Principles of State Policy constitute limitations upon

legislative function. executive function.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans- (d) Neither 1 nor 2

Fundamental Duties

List of Fundamental Duties

Article 51A

Difference b/w FR and FD

Let’s have a look at the type of questions previously asked in the UPSC IAS Prelims Exam in the previous years:

Ques: Which of the following statements is/are true of the Fundamental Duties of an Indian citizen?

A legislative process has been provided to enforce these duties. They are correlative to legal duties. Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans- (d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ques: In the context of India, which one of the following is the correct relationship between Rights and Duties?

(a) Rights are correlative with Duties.

(b) Rights are personal and hence independent of society and Duties.

(c) Rights, not Duties, are important for the advancement of the personality of the citizen.

(d) Duties, not Rights, are important for the stability of the State.

Ans- (a) Rights are correlatives with duties

Central Government

⇒ President:

Articles 52-64 of the constitution

Election of the President

Powers (Constitutional & Discretionary)

Procedure of impeachment

Let’s have a look at a reference question asked from this topic in previous years

Ques: Which of the following are not necessarily the consequences of the proclamation of the President's rule in a State?

Dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly Removal of the Council of Ministers in the State Dissolution of the local bodies

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2and 3

Ans- (b) 1 and 3 Only

⇒ Prime Minister and Council of Ministers

Articles 74-78 of the Constitution

Appointment, powers, Role, Functions of PM

Appointment of CoM

Composition of the CoM

Role of Cabinet

Let’s have a look at a reference question asked from this topic in previous years

Ques: The Parliament of India exercises control over the functions of the Council of Ministers through

Adjournment motion Question hour Supplementary questions

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Ans- (d) 1,2 and 3

⇒ Parliament

Articles 79-88 of the Constitution

Composition of Two Houses

Duration of two Houses

Members of Parliament -Election, Functions

Joint Sitting of two houses

Let’s have a look at a reference question asked from this topic in previous years

Ques: For election to the Lok Sabha, a nomination paper can be filed by

(a) anyone residing in India.

(b) a resident of the constituency from which the election is to be contested.

(c) any citizen of India whose name appears in the electoral roll of a constituency.

(d) any citizen of India.

Ans- C (any citizen of India whose name appears in the electoral roll of a constituency).

⇒ Supreme Court

Articles 124-147 of the Constitution

Appointment of Judges

Oath, Tenure, Removal of judges

Acting CJI

Jurisdiction and Powers of SC

Power of Judicial Review

Let’s have a look at a reference question asked from this topic in previous years

Ques: In India, Judicial Review implies

(a) the power of the Judiciary to pronounce upon the constitutionality of laws and executive orders.

(b) the power of the Judiciary to question the wisdom of the laws enacted by the Legislatures.

(c) the power of the Judiciary to review all the legislative enactments before they are assented to by the President.

(d) the power of the Judiciary to review its own judgements given earlier in similar or different cases.

Ans- (a) the power of the Judiciary to pronounce upon the constitutionality of laws and executive orders.

State Government

⇒ Governor

Articles 152-162 of the Constitution

Appointment of the Governor

Oath, Term of Office, Powers

7th constitutional amendment

Let’s have a look at a reference question asked from this topic in previous years

Ques: Consider the following statements:

No criminal proceedings shall be instituted against the Governor of a State in any court during his term of office.

2. The emoluments and allowances of the Governor of a State shall not be diminished during his term of office.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans- C- Both 1 and 2

⇒ Chief Ministers and Council of State Ministers

Articles 163,164 of Constitution

Appointment, Oath Responsibilities

⇒ State Legislatures

Composition of Two Houses

Duration of two Houses

Members of State Legislature - Election, Functions

Sessions & Legislative procedures of two houses

Let’s have a look at a reference question asked from this topic in previous years

Ques: With reference to the Legislative Assembly of a State in India, consider the following statements:

The Governor makes a customary address to Members of the House at the commencement of the first session of the year. When a State Legislature does' not have a rule on a particular matter, it follows the Lok Sabha rule on that matter.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans- (a) 1 Only

⇒ Emergency Provisions

National emergency- Article 352



President’s rule or State emergency- Article 356



Financial emergency- Article 360



44 th amendment act



Effects and implications of emergency



Role of President in emergency time



The State of FR, Lok sabha, and Rajya sabha



Revoking emergency

Panchayati Raj and Municipalities

Three-tier structure

73rd Amendment Act and the 74th Amendment Act

Metropolitan planning committee and urban development

Reservation

Constitutional Bodies

Election Commission

UPSC

SPSC

JPSC

Finance Commission

National Commission for SCs and ST’s,

Composition, Powers and Functions, Removal of the Constitutional bodies

Let’s have a look at a reference question asked from this topic in previous years

Ques: Consider the following statements :

The Election Commission of India is a five-member body. Union Ministry of Home Affairs decides the election schedule for the conduct of both general elections and bye-elections. Election Commission resolves the disputes relating to splits/mergers of recognised political parties.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct ?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 3 only

Ans- (d) 2 and 3 Only.

Non Constitutional Bodies

National Human Rights Commission,

Central Information Commission,

Central Vigilance Commission,

Central Bureau of Investigation,

State Human Rights Commission,

State Information Commission

Let’s have a look at a reference question asked from this topic in previous years

Ques: With reference to the Parliament of India, which of the following Parliamentary Committees scrutinizes and reports to the house whether the powers to make regulations, rules, sub-rules, by-laws, etc. conferred by the Constitution or delegated by the Parliament are being properly exercised by the Executive within the scope of such delegation ?

(a) Committee on Government Assurances

(b) Committee on Subordinate Legislation

(c) Rules Committee

(d) Business Advisory Committee

Ans- (b) Committee on Subordinate Legislation

