JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Nominations open for Students and Educators. Apply Now!

UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Indian Polity - Topic 12 (Important Constitutional Bodies)

Indian Constitution included many commissions like CAG, UPSC, SPSC, SG, etc. The institutions hold some special importance and should be thoroughly studied for the UPSC Prelims exam. Aspirants of the UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 exam can check below 10 important questions on this topic. 

Created On: Feb 2, 2021 17:16 IST
UPSC IAS Prelims Important Questions on Indian Polity Important Constitutional Bodies
UPSC IAS Prelims Important Questions on Indian Polity Important Constitutional Bodies

Commissions are different from the legislature or the constituent assembly in at least three ways: function (they do not make final decisions on the constitution, being advisory), qualifications, size, and other dynamics. UPSC, SPSC< CAG< NHRC, AG are some of the important commissions mentioned in the Indian Constitution. To help the aspirants in their preparation and revision of these topics, we have provided 10 questions based on (Emergency Provisions topic of the Indian Polity syllabus. All questions have been created as per the latest UPSC Prelims pattern. Questions are accompanied by the correct answer and an attached explanation for better understanding. Aspirants can solve these topic-wise important questions to test their preparation level.

Also Check: Topic-wise Important Questions on Indian Polity

Ques 1: Currently, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India is entrusted with which of the following responsibilities?

  1. Audit of the receipts  and  expenditure  of  the  Centre  and  each  state
  2. Audit of the accounts  of  any  other  authority  when  requested  by  the Governor
  3. Compiling and maintaining the accounts of central government
  4. Ascertaining and certifying the net proceeds of any tax or duty
  5. Controlling exchequer on behalf of the Parliament during financial emergency

Select the correct codes:

a) 1, 3 and 5 Only

b) 1, 3 and 4 Only

c) 1, 2 and 4 Only

d) 1,2 and 3 Only

Ans: c

Explanation: 

He audits  the  receipts  and  expenditure  of  the  Centre  and  each  state  to satisfy himself  that  the  rules and procedures  in  that behalf are designed  to secure  an  effective  check  on  the  assessment,  collection, and  proper allocation of revenue

He audits the accounts of any other authority when requested by the President or Governor. For example, the audit of local bodies

He used to [before 1976 i.e. NOT CURRENTLY] compile and maintain the accounts of state governments. In 1976, he was relieved of his responsibilities with regard to  the compilation and maintenance of accounts of the  Central  Government due to the separation of accounts from audit, that is, departmentalization of accounts.

He ascertains  and certifies the  net proceeds  of  any  tax  or  duty  (Article 279).  His  certificate  is   The  ‘net proceeds’  means  the  proceeds  of  a tax or a duty minus the cost of collection.

No such provision is available [We have picked up this statement from UPSC 2012 question]. 

Ques 2: Consider the following statements with respect to Attorney General of India

He is not a member of Central Cabinet

  1. He is not part of the Union Executive
  2. He is not eligible to vote in the Parliament
  3. Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) ! and 3 only

Ans: d

Explanation: 

Articles  52  to  78  in  Part  V  of  the  Constitution  deal  with  the  Union executive. The Union executive consists of the President, the Vice-President, the Prime Minister, the council of ministers and the attorney general of India.

Ques 3: Which of the following bodies investigate all matters  relating  to  the constitutional and other  legal  safeguards for  the  Anglo-Indian  Community  and  report  to  the  President upon their working?

(a) National Commission for Minorities

(b) National Commission for SCs

(c) National Commission for STs

(d) Special Office for Linguistic Minorities

Ans: b

Explanation: 

The National Commission for SCs is also required to discharge similar functions with regard to  the  other  backward  classes  (OBCs)  and  the  Anglo-Indian  Community  as  it does  with  respect  to  the  SCs.  In  other  words,  the  Commission  has  to investigate all matters  relating  to  the constitutional and other  legal  safeguards for  the  OBCs  and  the  Anglo-Indian  Community  and  report  to  the  President upon their working.

Ques 4: Who among the following will represent  the  Government of  India in  any reference  made by the president to the Supreme Court under Article 143 of the Constitution?

(a) Union Law Minister

(b) Chairman of Law Commission

(c) Attorney General

(d) Solicitor General

Ans: c

Explanation: 

The president has assigned the following duties to the Attorney General:

1. To appear  on  behalf  of  the  Government  of  India  in  all  cases  in  the Supreme Court in which the Government of India is concerned.

2. To represent  the  Government  of  India  in  any  reference  made  by  the president to the Supreme Court under Article 143 of the Constitution.

To appear  (when  required  by  the  Government  of  India)  in  any  high  court in any case in which the Government of India is concerned.

Check Important Topics from Indian Polity To Study for UPSC IAS Prelims 2021

Ques 5: Consider the following statements:

  1. UPSC is not concerned with the training of recruited Civil Servants.
  2. UPSC falls under the Ministry of Education
  3. The government consults Central Vigilance Commission and UPSC while taking Disciplinary action against a Civil servant.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 1 and 3 only

Ans: d

Explanation: 

UPSC falls under Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions

Ques 6: Consider the following statements:

  1. The inter-state council is a permanent constitutional body for coordination between the states and union government
  2. The Prime Minister is the chairman of inter-state council

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 Only

(b) 2 Only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: 

Article 263 of the Constitution of India provides for the establishment of an Inter-State Council.

The inter-state council is not a permanent constitutional body for coordination between the states and union government. It can be established ‘at any time’ if it appears to the President that the public interests would be served by the establishment of such a council.

Ques 7: With reference to the  Finance  Commission of  India,  which of the following statements is/are incorrect?

  1. It allows  the  withdrawal  of  money  out  of  the  Public Account  of India
  2. To supervise and report on whether the Union and State governments are levying taxes in accordance with the budgetary provisions
  3. It ensures transparency in financial administration

Select the correct code:

  1. a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3 only

Ans: d

Explanation: 

 Finance commission is not vested with such powers. The statement is absurd as an appointed body consisting of few officials allowing the withdrawal from any fund is illogical.

Finance Commission is not vested with such powers.

Ques 8: Consider the following statements with reference to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India:

  1. CAG is the head of Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS)
  2. He holds office for five years or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: 

He holds office for six years or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Ques 9: Who bears the salary, pension and allowances of the chairman and members of the Union Public Service Commission?

(a) Consolidated fund of India

(b) Contingency fund of India

(c) Ministry of Finance

(d) None of the above

Ans: a

Explanation: 

Salary, pension and allowances of the chairman and members of the Union Public Service Commission bore by the consolidated fund of India.

Ques 10: Which among the following bodies do not have the powers of Civil Court as part of their duties?

(a) National Commission for SCs

(b) National Commission for STs

(c) Union Public Service Commission

(d) None of the Above

Ans:: c

Explanation: 

Both the National Commission for SCs and National Commission for STs,  while  investigating  any  matter  or  inquiring  into  any complaint,  has  all  the  powers  of  a  civil  court  trying  a  suit . Union Public Service Commission is not vested with such powers.

We sincerely hope that the given questions would have helped you in your Prelims preparation. You can also check the below link to keep yourself updated on the latest GK quiz and events. 

GK Quiz on Daily Static and Current Events
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next