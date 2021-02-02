UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Indian Polity - Topic 12 (Important Constitutional Bodies)

Commissions are different from the legislature or the constituent assembly in at least three ways: function (they do not make final decisions on the constitution, being advisory), qualifications, size, and other dynamics. UPSC, SPSC< CAG< NHRC, AG are some of the important commissions mentioned in the Indian Constitution. To help the aspirants in their preparation and revision of these topics, we have provided 10 questions based on (Emergency Provisions topic of the Indian Polity syllabus. All questions have been created as per the latest UPSC Prelims pattern. Questions are accompanied by the correct answer and an attached explanation for better understanding. Aspirants can solve these topic-wise important questions to test their preparation level.

Also Check: Topic-wise Important Questions on Indian Polity

Ques 1: Currently, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India is entrusted with which of the following responsibilities?

Audit of the receipts and expenditure of the Centre and each state Audit of the accounts of any other authority when requested by the Governor Compiling and maintaining the accounts of central government Ascertaining and certifying the net proceeds of any tax or duty Controlling exchequer on behalf of the Parliament during financial emergency

Select the correct codes:

a) 1, 3 and 5 Only

b) 1, 3 and 4 Only

c) 1, 2 and 4 Only

d) 1,2 and 3 Only

Ans: c

Explanation: He audits the receipts and expenditure of the Centre and each state to satisfy himself that the rules and procedures in that behalf are designed to secure an effective check on the assessment, collection, and proper allocation of revenue He audits the accounts of any other authority when requested by the President or Governor. For example, the audit of local bodies He used to [before 1976 i.e. NOT CURRENTLY] compile and maintain the accounts of state governments. In 1976, he was relieved of his responsibilities with regard to the compilation and maintenance of accounts of the Central Government due to the separation of accounts from audit, that is, departmentalization of accounts. He ascertains and certifies the net proceeds of any tax or duty (Article 279). His certificate is The ‘net proceeds’ means the proceeds of a tax or a duty minus the cost of collection. No such provision is available [We have picked up this statement from UPSC 2012 question].

Ques 2: Consider the following statements with respect to Attorney General of India

He is not a member of Central Cabinet

He is not part of the Union Executive He is not eligible to vote in the Parliament Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) ! and 3 only

Ans: d

Explanation: Articles 52 to 78 in Part V of the Constitution deal with the Union executive. The Union executive consists of the President, the Vice-President, the Prime Minister, the council of ministers and the attorney general of India.

Ques 3: Which of the following bodies investigate all matters relating to the constitutional and other legal safeguards for the Anglo-Indian Community and report to the President upon their working?

(a) National Commission for Minorities

(b) National Commission for SCs

(c) National Commission for STs

(d) Special Office for Linguistic Minorities

Ans: b

Explanation: The National Commission for SCs is also required to discharge similar functions with regard to the other backward classes (OBCs) and the Anglo-Indian Community as it does with respect to the SCs. In other words, the Commission has to investigate all matters relating to the constitutional and other legal safeguards for the OBCs and the Anglo-Indian Community and report to the President upon their working.

Ques 4: Who among the following will represent the Government of India in any reference made by the president to the Supreme Court under Article 143 of the Constitution?

(a) Union Law Minister

(b) Chairman of Law Commission

(c) Attorney General

(d) Solicitor General

Ans: c

Explanation: The president has assigned the following duties to the Attorney General: 1. To appear on behalf of the Government of India in all cases in the Supreme Court in which the Government of India is concerned. 2. To represent the Government of India in any reference made by the president to the Supreme Court under Article 143 of the Constitution. To appear (when required by the Government of India) in any high court in any case in which the Government of India is concerned.

Check Important Topics from Indian Polity To Study for UPSC IAS Prelims 2021

Ques 5: Consider the following statements:

UPSC is not concerned with the training of recruited Civil Servants. UPSC falls under the Ministry of Education The government consults Central Vigilance Commission and UPSC while taking Disciplinary action against a Civil servant.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 1 and 3 only

Ans: d

Explanation: UPSC falls under Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions

Ques 6: Consider the following statements:

The inter-state council is a permanent constitutional body for coordination between the states and union government The Prime Minister is the chairman of inter-state council

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 Only

(b) 2 Only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: Article 263 of the Constitution of India provides for the establishment of an Inter-State Council. The inter-state council is not a permanent constitutional body for coordination between the states and union government. It can be established ‘at any time’ if it appears to the President that the public interests would be served by the establishment of such a council.

Ques 7: With reference to the Finance Commission of India, which of the following statements is/are incorrect?

It allows the withdrawal of money out of the Public Account of India To supervise and report on whether the Union and State governments are levying taxes in accordance with the budgetary provisions It ensures transparency in financial administration

Select the correct code:

a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3 only

Ans: d

Explanation: Finance commission is not vested with such powers. The statement is absurd as an appointed body consisting of few officials allowing the withdrawal from any fund is illogical. Finance Commission is not vested with such powers.

Ques 8: Consider the following statements with reference to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India:

CAG is the head of Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS) He holds office for five years or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: He holds office for six years or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Ques 9: Who bears the salary, pension and allowances of the chairman and members of the Union Public Service Commission?

(a) Consolidated fund of India

(b) Contingency fund of India

(c) Ministry of Finance

(d) None of the above

Ans: a

Explanation: Salary, pension and allowances of the chairman and members of the Union Public Service Commission bore by the consolidated fund of India.

Ques 10: Which among the following bodies do not have the powers of Civil Court as part of their duties?

(a) National Commission for SCs

(b) National Commission for STs

(c) Union Public Service Commission

(d) None of the Above

Ans:: c

Explanation: Both the National Commission for SCs and National Commission for STs, while investigating any matter or inquiring into any complaint, has all the powers of a civil court trying a suit . Union Public Service Commission is not vested with such powers.

We sincerely hope that the given questions would have helped you in your Prelims preparation. You can also check the below link to keep yourself updated on the latest GK quiz and events.

GK Quiz on Daily Static and Current Events