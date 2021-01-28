UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Indian Polity - Topic 9 (Panchayati Raj and Municipal Committees)

Urban and rural local bodies is one of the important topics of the Indian Polity. Every year one to two questions are asked from one of these topics in the Prelims exam. Aspirants preparing for the coveted civil services exams must thoroughly study and revise these topics to score well in Prelims as well as in Mains GS 2 paper.

To help the aspirants in their preparation and revision, we have provided 10 questions based on the latest UPSC Prelims pattern. These questions have been framed by the subject expert on the three most important topics of Indian Polity.

Also Check: Indian Polity important Questions on Parliament & State Legislatures

Ques 1: Consider the following statements:

Madhya Pradesh was the first state to implement the Panchayati Raj system in India. Mandal Panchayats were recommended by the Ashok Mehta Committee.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct.

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 & 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: Rajasthan was the first state to implement Panchayati Raj in India on 2nd of Oct 1959 in the Nagaur district. Rajasthan was followed by Andhra Pradesh which also implemented in the year 1959. Thereafter most of the states adopted the system.

Ques 2: Which of the following is not true about the Village Panchayats?

Election of the Panchayati Raj institutions is conducted under the guidance of the State Election Commission. The minimum age should be 18 years to contest the election at the panchayat level

Select the correct code:

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 & 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: A person shall not be qualified for chosen to fill a seat in a panchayat at any level unless:- ➜ his name appears in the electoral roll of any constituency in the Panchayat; ➜ he has completed his twenty-first year of age (on the date of filing of nomination); ➜ in the case of a seat reserved for the Scheduled Castes or for the Scheduled Tribes, he is a member of any of those castes or for those tribes, as the case may be; [*Provided that even if a candidate has omitted any word or words inadvertently when he makes and subscribes signature in such oath or affirmation and in the case he has been subsequently elected as a member and assumed office on oath or affirmation made in the Second Schedule he shall not be considered as disqualified for the mistake happened earlier.] ➜ in the case of a seat reserved for women, such person is a women; ➜ he makes and subscribes before the returning officer or any other person authorised by the State Election Commission an oath of affirmation according to the form set out for the purpose in the first schedule. ➜ he has not been disqualified under any other provisions of this Act.

Ques 3: Mayor of a Municipal Corporation holds the office for a period of:

(a) 1 year

(b) 3 years

(c) 5 years

(d) 4 years

Ans: (a)

Explanation: Municipal Corporation/Council is headed by a Mayor who holds the office for a term of one year.

Ques 4: How many posts are reserved for women at all levels in the Panchayati raj system.

(a) 1/3

(b) 1/2

(c) 2/3

(d) 1/4

Ans: a

Explanation: One-third posts (for both the member and the chief) are reserved for women.

Ques 5: Which of the following is not a recommendation of the Ashok Mehta Committee on Panchayati Raj?

(a) Open participation of political parties in Panchayati Raj Affairs

(b) Creation of a three-tier system

(c) Reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

(d) Compulsory powers of taxation of Panchayati Raj Institution

Ans: b

Explanation: The Ashok Mehta Committee recommended that the three-tier system of Panchayati Raj should be replaced by the two-tier system, that is, Zila Parishad at the district level, and below it, the Mandal Panchayat consisting of a group of villages covering a population of the 15000 to 20000.

Ques 6: Consider the following statements:

In an urban area where municipal services are being provided by an industrial establishment, it is still mandatory to constitute a Municipality under the 74th Constitutional Amendment Act. It is obligatory to constitute Ward Committees for one or more wards within the territorial area of a Municipality having a population of 3 lakhs or more.

Which of the statements given above is / are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: In an urban area where municipal services are being provided by an industrial establishment, the establishment appoints a town administrator to look after the administration of the township.

Ques 7: Match List I with List II and select the correct answer using the codes given below:

List-I (Items) List-II (Articles)

Constitution of Municipalities 1. Article 243Q Reservation of seats in Municipal Bodies 2. Article 243T State Finance Commission 3. Article 243Y Duration of Municipalities 4. Article 243U

Select the correct codes:

(a) A-3,B-4,C-1,D-2

(b) A-1,B-2,C-3,D-4

(c) A-3,B-2,C-1,D-4

(d) A-1,B-4,C-3,D-2

Ans: b

Explanation: 243Q. Constitution of Municipalities 243T. Reservation of seats 243Y. Finance Commission 243U. Duration of Municipalities, etc

Ques 8: The tenure of every Panchayat shall be for five years from the date of:

(a) its first meeting

(b) issue of notification for the conduct of elections to the Panchayat

(c) declaration of the election results

(d) taking oath of office by the elected Members

Ans: a

Explanation: Every Panchayat shall continue for five years from the date of its first meeting. But it can be dissolved earlier in accordance with the procedure prescribed by State Law.

Ques 9: Which one of the following statements with regard to Finance Commission in States is not correct?

(a) The 74th Amendment of the Constitution of India provides for the establishment of a Finance Commission by a State to review the financial position of the municipalities.

(b) The Chief Minister of the State decides the composition of the Finance Commission and nominates the Chairman.

(c) The Finance Commission is expected to recommend the division of resources between the State and the municipalities within the State.

(d) The Finance Commission is authorised to make recommendations with regard to grants-inaid to the Panchayats from the Consolidated Fund of a State.

Ans: b

Explanation: Under Article 243-I of the Constitution of India, the governor of a state is required to constitute a Finance Commission every five years.

Ques 10: Consider the following:

District Board Municipal Corporation Notified Area Authority and Town Area Committee Township Committee and Port Trust

Which of these is/are urban local body /bodies in India?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1, 3 and 4

(d) 2, 3 and 4

Ans: d

Explanation: Types of Urban Bodies in India Municipal Corporation. Municipality. Notified Area Committee. Town Area Committee. Cantonment Board. Township. Port Trust. Special Purpose Agency.

We sincerely hope that the given questions would have helped you in your Prelims preparation. You can also check the below link to keep yourself updated on the latest GK quiz and events.

GK Quiz on Daily Static and Current Events