UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Indian Polity - Topic 1 (Constitution of India and Its Framework)

Indian Polity Topic 1: Constitution of India and its Framework

The Constitution is a set of laws and rules that sets up the machinery of the Government of a state, and which defines and determines the relations between the different institutions and components of the government, the executives, the legislature, the judiciary, as well as the central and the state governments. Take the below quiz to assess your knowledge about the Constitution of India and its Framework.

Ques 1: Consider the following statements:

In 1928, the All Parties Conference chaired by Jawaharlal Nehru and other Congress leaders drafted a constitution for India. This was popularly known as Nehru’s report. Muslim league leaders rejected the proposals made in the report

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b)

Explanation:

In 1928, the All Parties Conference chaired by Motilal Nehru and other Congress leaders drafted a constitution for India.

Ques 2: Consider the following statements with regard to the Constituent Assembly:

The Assembly adopted the Constitution on 26 November 1947 but it came into effect on 26 January 1950. Mahatma Gandhi was a member of the Constituent Assembly

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: d)

Explanation:

The Assembly adopted the Constitution on 26 November 1949 but it came into effect on 26 January 1950. Mahatma Gandhi was not a member of the Constituent Assembly. However, his ideas were followed by many members.

Ques 3: Which of the following in the Indian Constitution highlights the secular character of the Indian State?

Preamble Fundamental Rights Schedule VII of the Indian Constitution Directive Principles of State Policy

Select the correct answer code:

a) 1 and 2 only

b) 2 and 3 only

c) 1, 2, and 4 only

d) All of the above

Ans: c)

Explanation:

The term ‘secular’ was added to the Preamble of the Indian Constitution by the 42nd Constitutional Amendment Act of 1976. The State shall not discriminate against any citizen on the ground of religion (Article 15) The State shall endeavour to secure for all the citizens a Uniform Civil Code (Article 44) is mentioned in DPSP – Part IV. The Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India defines and specifies the allocation of powers and functions between Union & States. It contains three lists; i.e. 1) Union List, 2) State List and 3) Concurrent List.

Ques 4: Who among the following was not a member of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution?

a) KM Munshi

b) DP Khaitan

c) Rajendra Prasad

d) N Madhava Rao

Ans: c)

Explanation:

Members: Chairman – Dr. BR Ambedkar N Gopalaswamy Ayyangar Muhammad Saadullah Alladi Krishnaswami Ayyar KM Munshi BL Mittar substituted by N Madhava Rao following his resignation on health issues Dr. DP Khaitan (died in 1948 and was substituted by TT Krishnamachari)

Ques 5: Which of the following features of the Indian Constitution is borrowed from the USA?

Judicial review Concept of “procedure established by Law” Advisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court Removal of Supreme Court and High Court Judges

Select the correct answer code:

a) 1 and 3 only

b) 1 and 4 only

c) 2 and 3 only

d) All of the above

Ans: b)

Explanation:

Following features of the Indian Constitution have been borrowed from the USA: 1. Impeachment of the president 2. Functions of president and vice-president 3. Removal of Supreme Court and High court judges 4. Fundamental Rights 5. Judicial review 6. Independence of judiciary 7. The preamble of the constitution

Ques 6: Who among the following was the Chairman of the “Minorities Sub-Committee” of the Indian Constituent Assembly?

a) B.R. Ambedkar

b) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

c) J.B. Kripalani

d) H.C. Mukherjee

Ans: d)

Explanation:

Leader Committees headed by them B.R. Ambedkar Drafting Committee Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Committee on Minorities and Tribal and Excluded Areas Provincial Constitution Committee Advisory Committee on Fundamental Rights J.B. Kripalani Fundamental Rights Sub-Committee H.C. Mukherjee Minorities Sub-Committee

Ques 7: Consider the following statements related to the Preamble of the Indian Constitution:

1) It is non-justiciable in nature.

2) It acts as a source of power for the legislature

Which of the given statements are not correct?

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b)

Explanation:

The preamble is neither a source of power to the legislature nor a prohibition upon the powers of a legislature.

Ques 8: With reference to the Constituent Assembly, consider the following statements:

The Constituent Assembly was constituted under the scheme formulated by the Cabinet Mission Plan. The total strength of the Constituent Assembly was 398. Representatives of the princely states were nominated by the British Viceroy.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) 1 and 3 only

d) All of the above

Ans: a)

Explanation:

The total strength of the Constituent Assembly was 389. Representatives of the princely states were nominated by the head of the princely states.

Ques 9: Consider the following statements:

Integrity, secular and sovereign concepts were added to the Preamble through the 42nd amendment act, 1976. Preamble secures a citizen’s social, economic, and political justice.

Which of the given statements are not correct?

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a)

Explanation:

Integrity, secular and social concepts were added to the Preamble through the 42nd amendment act, 1976.

Ques 10: From which of the following country India did not borrow any Constitutional feature?

a) Australia b) Brazil c) Canada d) Ireland

Ans: b)

