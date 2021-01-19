UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Indian Polity - Topic 6 (Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Council of Ministers)

UPSC IAS Exam 2021: The appointment, powers, and removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister and Council of Ministers are some of the most important topics of the UPSC Polity syllabus. Every year one to two questions are asked from one of these topics in the Prelims exam. Aspirants preparing for the coveted civil services exams must thoroughly study and revise these topics to score well in Prelims as well as in Mains GS 2 paper.

Ques 1: The Prime Minister must be a member of which of the following house?

a) Lok Sabha

b) Rajya Sabha

c) Either of the houses

d) Not a necessary condition being a member of either house

Ans: c

Explanation: In 1997, the Supreme Court held that a person who is not a member of either House of Parliament can be appointed as Prime Minister for six months, within which, he should become a member of either House of Parliament; otherwise, he ceases to be the Prime Minister. Constitutionally, the Prime Minister may be a member of any of the two Houses of parliament. For example, three Prime Ministers, Indira Gandhi (1966), Deve Gowda (1996) and Manmohan Singh (2004), were members of the Rajya Sabha. In Britain, on the other hand, the Prime Minister should definitely be a member of the Lower House (House of Commons).

Ques 2: The Prime Minister advises President with regard to the appointment of whom among the following?

a) Election Commissioners

b) Chairman and members of the UPSC

c) Chairman and members of the Finance Commission

d) All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: The Prime Minister enjoys the following powers in relation to the President: 1. He is the principal channel of communication between the President and the council of ministers. It is the duty of the prime minister: to communicate to the President all decisions of the council of ministers relating to the administration of the affairs of the Union and proposals for legislation; to furnish such information relating to the administration of the affairs of the Union and proposals for legislation as the President may call for; and if the President so requires, to submit for the consideration of the council of ministers any matter on which a decision has been taken by a minister but which has not been considered by the council. 2. He advises the president with regard to the appointment of important officials like attorney general of India, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, chairman and members of the UPSC, election commissioners, chairman and members of the finance commission and so on.

Ques 3: Which of the following is / are parts of Union Executive?

Council of Ministers headed by the Prime Minister President of India Central Secretariat Vice President

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

a) 1 and 2 only

b) 1,2 and 3 only

c) 2 and 4 only

d) 3 and 4 only

Ans: b

Explanation: The Union executive consists of the President, the Vice-President, and the Council of Ministers with the Prime Minister as the head to aid and advise the President.

Ques 4: Which of the following is not matched correctly?

a) Article 167: Duties of the Chief Minister

b) Article 163: sworn in of the Chief Minister

c) Article 164: Provisions related to State Ministers

d) Article 166: Operations by the State Government

Ans. b

Explanation: Article 163: Council of Ministers to aid and advise Governor (1) There shall be a Council of Ministers with the Chief Minister at the head to aid and advise the Governor in the exercise of his functions, except in so far as he is by or under this Constitution required to exercise his functions or any of them in his discretion. (2) If any question arises whether any matter is or is not a matter as respects which the Governor is by or under this Constitution required to act in his discretion, the decision of the Governor in his discretion shall be final, and the validity of anything done by the Governor shall not be called in question on the ground that he ought or ought not to have acted in his discretion. (3) The question whether any, and if so what, advice was tendered by Ministers to the Governor shall not be inquired into in any court.

Ques 5: With reference to the powers enjoyed by the Prime Minister which of the following is incorrect?

a) He advises the President with regard to summoning and proroguing of the sessions of the Parliament.

b) He can recommend dissolution of the Lok Sabha to President at any time.

c) He can recommend dissolution of the Rajya Sabha to President at any time.

d) He announces government policies on the floor of the House.

Ans: c

Explanation: Prime Minister cannot recommend dissolution of the Rajya Sabha to President at any time

Ques 6: Who among the following Prime Minister was appointed by President using his discretionary powers for the first time:

a) Charan Singh

b) P. Singh

c) H.D. Deve Gowda

d) P.V. Narasimha Rao

Ans: a

Explanation: When no party has a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, then the President may exercise his personal discretion in the selection and appointment of the Prime Minister. In such a situation, the President usually appoints the leader of the largest party or coalition in the Lok Sabha as the Prime Minister and asks him to seek a vote of confidence in the House within a month. This discretion was exercised by the President, for the first time in 1979, when Neelam Sanjiva Reddy (the then President) appointed Charan Singh (the coalition leader) as the Prime Minister after the fall of the Janata Party government headed by Morarji Desai.

Ques 7: Which of the following statements is false?

a) Chief Minister's tenure is not fixed (with some conditions).

b) If the Chief Minister resigns from his post then the entire Council of Ministers has to resign.

c) The Governor is the President of the Inter-state Council.

d) The collective responsibility of the Council of Ministers is to the State legislature.

Ans: c

Explanation: Pursuant to the recommendation, The Inter-State-Council was set up under Article 263 of the Constitution of India vide Presidential Order dated 28.5.1990. The present composition of the Council is as follows: Prime Minister - Chairman Chief Ministers of all States Members Chief Ministers of Union Territories having a Legislative Assembly and Administrators of UTs not having a Legislative Assembly and Governors of States under President’s Rule(Governor’s Rule in the case of J&K) Members Six Ministers of Cabinet rank in the Union Council of Ministers to be nominated by the Prime Minister Members Four Ministers of Cabinet rank as Permanent invitees Members

Ques 8: Consider the following statements regarding the role of President in appointment of Prime Minister:

In accordance with the conventions of the parliamentary system of government, the President has to appoint the leader of the majority party in the Lok Sabha as the Prime Minister. When no party has a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, then the President may exercise his personal discretion in the selection and appointment of the Prime Minister.

III. The discretion was exercised by the President, for the first time in 1979, when Neelam Sanjiva Reddy (the then President) appointed Charan Singh (the coalition leader) as the Prime Minister after the fall of the Janata Party government headed by Morarji Desai.

Which of the following statement(s) is/are correct?

a) Only I

b) I and II

c) II and III

d) All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: In accordance with the conventions of the parliamentary system of government, the President has to appoint the leader of the majority party in the Lok Sabha as the Prime Minister. But, when no party has a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, then the President may exercise his personal discretion in the selection and appointment of the Prime Minister. In such a situation, the President usually appoints the leader of the largest party or coalition in the Lok Sabha as the Prime Minister and asks him to seek a vote of confidence in the House within a month. This discretion was exercised by the President, for the first time in 1979, when Neelam Sanjiva Reddy (the then President) appointed Charan Singh (the coalition leader) as the Prime Minister after the fall of the Janta Party government headed by Morarji Desai.

Ques 9: The council of ministers shall be collectively responsible to the house of people”. Which article states this?

a) Article 75 (1)

b) Article 75 (2)

c) Article 75 (3)

d) Article 75 (4)

Ans: c

Explanation: Article 75. Other provisions as to Ministers (1) The Prime Minister shall be appointed by the President and the other Ministers shall be appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister (2) The Minister shall hold office during the pleasure of the President (3) The Council of Ministers shall be collectively responsible to the House of the People (4) Before a Minister enters upon his office, the President shall administer to him the oaths of office and of secrecy according to the forms set out for the purpose in the Third Schedule (5) A Minister who for any period of six consecutive months is not a member of either House of Parliament shall at the expiration of that period cease to be a Minister

