UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Environment - Topic 3 (National Parks and Sanctuaries)

UPSC: UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2021 exam is scheduled for June 27. Considering the dynamic exam syllabus, preparing for the exam comes with different kinds of hurdles. Some aspirants struggle at memorizing the facts while others face difficulty in solving questions even from well-prepared topics. To help the aspirants’ shred exam fear and be fluent with the exam pattern, Jagran Josh has come up with this new “Important Questions and Answers for Prelims” series. Aspirants can solve these topic-wise important questions to test their preparation level.

Topic 1: Biodiversity

Topic 2: Pollution

Ques 1: Which of the following is not included in the UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserve (WNBR) under the Man and Biosphere Programme (MAB).

Gulf of Mannar Nanda Devi Agasthyamala Lakshadweep Island

Select the correct answer from the following codes:

a. 1 and 2 only

b. 3 only

c. 4 only

d. 2 and 3 only

Ans: c

Explanation: Recently, Khangchendzonga Biosphere Reserve was included in the UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserve (WNBR) under the Man and Biosphere Programme (MAB). Others MAB -WNVR site in India Gulf of Mannar-Tamil Nadu Sundarban-West Bangal Nanda Devi- Uttrakhand Nokrek - Meghalaya Pachmarhi - Madhya Pradesh Simlipal - Orisa Achanakmar - Amarkantak - Madhya Pradesh Great- Nicobar- Andaman and Nicobar Island Agasthyamala - (Western Ghat) Kerala & Tamilnadu

Ques 2: Which one among the following is India’s first ‘Mixed World Heritage Site’?

a Kaziranga National Park

b Khangchendzonga National Park

c Banni grassland of Gujarat

d Western Ghats

Ans: b

Explanation: Khangchendzonga National Park (KNP), Sikkim has been inscribed as India’s first “Mixed World Heritage Site” on UNESCO World Heritage List, by fulfilling the nomination criteria under both natural and cultural heritage.

Ques 3: Which of the following is/are true about Chilka Lake?

Western Ghats infringe Chilka Lake in the southern margins. It experiences both South–west and North-east monsoons Endangered Irrawaddy dolphin and dugong are also found in Chilka Lake

Select the correct answer from the following codes

a. 1 Only

b. 1 and 2 Only

c. 2 and 3 Only

d. 1, 2 and 3

Ans: c

Explanation: The western and southern margins of the lake are fringed by the Eastern Ghats hill range. The lake experiences both Southwest and North-east monsoons. The rare and threatened animal species identified are green sea turtle (EN), dugong (VU), Irrawaddy dolphin (VU), blackbuck (NT), Spoon-billed sandpiper (CR), limbless skink and fishing cat (EN) and 24 mammalian species were reported.

Ques 4: With reference to Bhitarkanika National Park, Which of the following is/are true?

It is the second-largest mangrove ecosystem in India which is one of 26 Ramsar sites. It is drained by Brahmani and Baitarni rivers. Towards the east lies Gahirmatha Beach and Marine Sanctuary.

Select the correct answer from the following codes

a. Only 1

b. Only 1 and 2

c. Only 2 and 3

d. 1, 2 and 3

Ans: d

Explanation: The national park is surrounded by the Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary. Gahirmatha Beach and Marine Sanctuary lies to the east and separates the swamp region cover with a canopy of mangroves from the Bay of Bengal. The park is home to the endangered Saltwater Crocodile, White Crocodile, Indian python, King Cobra, black ibis, darters and many other species of flora and fauna. The sanctuary is the second largest mangrove ecosystem in India. The national park and wildlife sanctuary is inundated by a number of rivers - Brahmani, Baitarni, Dhamra, Pathsala and others.

Ques 5: Which of the following pairs is/are correctly matched?

Ranthambore national park - Confluence of Banas and Chambal Harike wetland - Confluence of Beas and Ravi Tulbul Project - River Jhelum

Select the correct answer from the following codes

a. Only 1

b. Only 1 and 3

c. Only 2 and 3

d. 1, 2 and 3

Ans: b

Explanation: Ranthambore National Park lies at the edge of a plateau and is bounded to the north by the Banas River and to the south by the Chambal River. The Tulbul Project is a "navigation lock-cum-control structure" at the mouth of Wular Lake. Wular Lake (also spelt Wullar), One of the largest fresh water lakes in Asia, is in Bandipora district in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. The lake basin was formed as a result of tectonic activity and is fed by the Jhelum River. Harike Wetland is located downstream of the confluence of the Beas and Sutlej rivers.

Ques 6: Consider the following statements

Agroforestry is a process under which farmers grow trees for commercial and non-commercial purposes on their farmlands. Farm forestry is rising of trees and agriculture crops on the same land inclusive of the waste patches.

Select the correct answer from the following codes

a. Only 1

b. Only 2

c. Both 1 and 2

d. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: d

Explanation: Agro-forestry is the raising of trees and agriculture crops on the same land inclusive of the waste patches. It combines forestry with agriculture, thus, altering the simultaneous production of food, fodder, fuel, timber and fruit. Farm forestry is a term applied to the process under which farmers grow trees for commercial and non-commercial purposes on their farmlands.

Ques 7: Which of the following is/are true about Biosphere reserves?

It protect larger areas of natural habitat than a National Park or Animal Sanctuary. It protects human communities along with flora and fauna inhabiting this region. Agasthyamala Biosphere Reserve is a part of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves, based on the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme.

Select the correct answer from the following codes

a. 1 Only

b. 1 and 2 Only

c. 2 and 3 Only

d. 1, 2 and 3

Ans: d

Explanation: Biosphere Reserves in India protect larger areas of natural habitat than a National Park or Animal Sanctuary, and often include one or more National Parks and/or preserves, along with buffer zones that are open to some economic uses. Protection is granted not only to the flora and fauna of the protected region, but also to the human communities who inhabit these regions, and their ways of life. Ten of the eighteen biosphere reserves are a part of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves, based on the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme list. Agasthyamala Biosphere Reserve was added World Network of Biosphere Reserves, based on the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme on March 2016.

Ques 8: Consider the following statements

Major forest type of the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve is temperate. Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve also possesses dry scrubs and swamps.

Select the correct answer from the following codes:

a. 1 Only

b. 2 Only

c. Both 1 and 2

d. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: The Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve situated in Uttaranchal. The major forest types of the reserve are temperate. The Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve possesses different habitat types, unspoiled areas of natural vegetation types with several dry scrubs, dry and moist deciduous, semievergreen and wet evergreen forests, evergreen sholas, grasslands, and swamps.

Ques 9: Which of the following is/are true about mangroves?

Mangroves grow well in estuaries and mudflats but not on salt marshes. Since mangroves grow well in estuaries it consists of number of tolerant species of plants. Mangrove swamps protect coastal areas from erosion tsunamis

Select the correct answer from the following codes:

a. 1 Only

b. 1 and 2 Only

c. 2 and 3 Only

d. 1, 2 and 3

Ans: d

Explanation: Mangroves grow along the coasts in the salt marshes, tidal creeks, mudflats and estuaries. They consist of a number of salt-tolerant species of plants. Crisscrossed by creeks of stagnant water and tidal flows, these forests give shelter to a wide variety of birds. Mangrove swamps protect coastal areas from erosion, storm surge (especially during hurricanes), and tsunamis

Ques 10: Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park is situated in _______.

a. Lakshadweep Islands

b. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

c. Dadar and Nagar Haveli

d. Daman and Diu

Ans: b

Explanation: Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park is a national park of India near Wandoor on the Andaman Islands. It belongs to the South Andaman administrative district, part of the Indian union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

