Indian Economy: A Complete Study Material for Competitive Exams

The Complete Study Material of “Indian Economy” is segmented into 5 Sections to streamline the learning process for all students who are at a learning stage.

In these five sections, we are covering, how economic planning is the making of major economic decisions. What and how the resources are to be produced and to whom it is to be allocated – by the conscious decision of a determinate authority, on the basis of a comprehensive survey of the economic system as a whole.

This comprehensive Study Material “Indian Economy” is designed with the reference of NCERT books (Principles of Macroeconomics – Std XII, Principles of Microeconomics – Std XII, Indian Economic Development – Std XI) and some more books like Indian Economy: Ramesh Singh & Economic Survey of India etc.

"Indian Economy" A Complete Study Material

1. Economic Planning in India

1.1 Five Year Plans after the Liberalization

1.2 Five Year Plans before the Liberalisation

1.3 How to Measure Human Development Index?

1.4 Sustainable Development: Background, Definition, Pillars & Objectives

1.5 Types of Index

1.6 Jargons of Economics-I

1.7 Jargons of Economics-II

1.8 Nature of Indian Economy: Structure and Key Features



2. The horizon of the Indian Economy

2.1 What is the role of the Finance Commission in Fiscal Federalism?

2.2 Public Sectors in Indian Economy: Objectives, Importance, Performance & Problems

2.3 New Economic Policy of 1991: Objectives, Features and Impacts

2.4 Anti Poverty & Employment Generation Programmes in India

2.5 NABARD: Functions, Roles & Achievements

2.6 20 Important facts about Indian Economy-2020

2.7 What is the Sector-wise contribution of GDP in India?



3. Government Schemes & Programmes in India

3.1 National food Security bill: Summarised Features & Benefits

3.2 Definition: Poverty & Poverty Line in India

3.3 Welfare Programmes by the Government of India

3.4 List of Important Schemes launched by the Modi Government

3.5 Know the complete procedure to get loan under the Mudra Yojana

4. Money and Banking

4.1 Operations of Commercial Banks

4.2 Goods and Services Tax (GST)

4.3 Monetary Policy: An overview

4.4 Money Supply and Inflation

4.5 Taxation in India: An Overview

4.6 Public Debt and Deficit Financing

4.7 Structure of Banking Sector in India

4.8 Microfinance Institutions in India

4.9 Components of Financial and Money market in India

4.10 Components of Indian Financial System

4.11 Basel III Norms in India: Meaning, Requirement & Impacts on Indian Banking system

4.12 Fiscal Policy of India: Meaning, Objectives & Impacts on the Economy

4.13. Crowdfunding: Meaning, Types, and Benefits

4.14. 15th Finance Commission: Meaning, Facts, Members and Terms of Reference (2020-21)

4.15. List of Finance Ministers of India



5. International Agencies and Trade

5.1 Balance of Payment (BOP)

5.2 Convertibility of Currency in India

5.3 Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20

5.4 FERA & FEMA in India

5.5 Exchange Rate Management in India

5.6 Trade-Related Investment Measures (TRIMS)

5.7 Composition of Indian Foreign Trade

5.8 Export Promotion Policies in India

5.9 Foreign Direct Investment in Retail Sector in India

5.10 Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS)

5.11 International Monetary Fund (IMF)

5.12 World Trade Organisation (WTO)

5.13 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

5.14 IBSA (India-Brazil-South Africa Dialogue Forum)

5.15 The European Union (EU)

5.16 BRICS Nations

5.17 International Finance Corporation & MIGA

5.18 South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) & ASEAN

5.19 Group of Countries (G-8 and G-20)

5.20 Who gives funding to World Health Organisation-WHO?

Here we have compiled more than 500 Indian Economy Questions with Answers for practice that will solidify your reading.

