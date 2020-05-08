UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Topics of Internal Security for Preparation

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check List of Important Topics for the Preparation of Internal Security

Internal Security is one of the crucial subjects often neglected by the UPSC IAS aspirants during their preparation for the prelims exam. Although the number of questions asked each year from this section substantially varies, the aspirants must not ignore the importance of the subject. With UPSC (IAS) Prelims Exam 2020 postponed from the due date of May 31, aspirants have buffer time with them to prepare the subject. In this article, we have provided all the important topics related to Internal Security which should be studied for the exam.

These topics should be studied in the following pattern:

History

Major developments till date

Important cases

Important Mandates

Current Affairs related to each division

⟹ Various Security Forces and Agencies in India

➟ Indian Security Forces Dealing with External Security

Indian Army Personnel

Indian Air Force Personnel

Indian Naval Personnel

Indian Coast Guard Personnel

➟ Indian Security Forces Dealing with Internal Security

These are various divisions covered under the CAPF (Central Armed Police Force

Assam Rifles (AR)

Border Security Force (BSF)

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

National Security Guard (NSG)

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

⟹ Central Police Organization

Intelligence Bureau

Central Bureau of Investigation

Bureau of Police Research & Development. (BPRD)

National Crime Records Bureau

National Investigation Agency

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad.

North Eastern Police Academy, Shillong.

National Institute of Criminology & Forensic Science. (NICFS)

⟹ Intelligence and Investigation Agencies

Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) – External Intelligence – Similar to the CIA of the US.

National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO).

Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT).

National Technical Research Organisation.

Defense Intelligence Agency.

Joint Cipher Bureau.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

All India Radio Monitoring Service.

Signals Intelligence Directorate.

Aviation Research Centre.

Directorate of Air Intelligence.

Directorate of Navy Intelligence.

Directorate of Income Tax (Intelligence and Criminal Investigation).

Directorate General of Income Tax Investigation.

National Investigation Agency – Central agency to combat terrorism.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) – Similar to the FBI of US

⟹ Law Enforcement Agencies

Directorate of Enforcement (DE).

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

⟹ Nuclear Weapon Programme

Cabinet Committee on Security

Nuclear Command Authority

National Security Council

Nuclear TRIAD

⟹ National Cyber Security

National Cyber Security Strategy 2020

National Cyber Security Center

National Cyber Security Policy 2013

Cyber & Information Security

National Cyber Coordination Center

⟹ Malware and its Types

What is malware?

Common Malware Types

Malware recently appeared in News

