UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Topics of Internal Security for Preparation

Internal Security is one of the crucial subjects often neglected by the UPSC IAS aspirants during their preparation for the prelims exam. Although the number of questions asked each year from this section substantially varies, the aspirants must not ignore the importance of the subject. With UPSC (IAS) Prelims Exam 2020 postponed from the due date of May 31, aspirants have buffer time with them to prepare the subject. In this article, we have provided all the important topics related to Internal Security which should be studied for the exam.
These topics should be studied in the following pattern:
- History
- Major developments till date
- Important cases
- Important Mandates
- Current Affairs related to each division
⟹ Various Security Forces and Agencies in India
➟ Indian Security Forces Dealing with External Security
- Indian Army Personnel
- Indian Air Force Personnel
- Indian Naval Personnel
- Indian Coast Guard Personnel
UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Subject-Wise Study Material for Preparation/ Revision
➟ Indian Security Forces Dealing with Internal Security
These are various divisions covered under the CAPF (Central Armed Police Force
- Assam Rifles (AR)
- Border Security Force (BSF)
- Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
- Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
- Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
- National Security Guard (NSG)
- Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)
⟹ Central Police Organization
- Intelligence Bureau
- Central Bureau of Investigation
- Bureau of Police Research & Development. (BPRD)
- National Crime Records Bureau
- National Investigation Agency
- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad.
- North Eastern Police Academy, Shillong.
- National Institute of Criminology & Forensic Science. (NICFS)
⟹ Intelligence and Investigation Agencies
- Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) – External Intelligence – Similar to the CIA of the US.
- National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO).
- Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).
- Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT).
- National Technical Research Organisation.
- Defense Intelligence Agency.
- Joint Cipher Bureau.
- Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.
- All India Radio Monitoring Service.
- Signals Intelligence Directorate.
- Aviation Research Centre.
- Directorate of Air Intelligence.
- Directorate of Navy Intelligence.
- Directorate of Income Tax (Intelligence and Criminal Investigation).
- Directorate General of Income Tax Investigation.
- National Investigation Agency – Central agency to combat terrorism.
- Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) – Similar to the FBI of US
⟹ Law Enforcement Agencies
- Directorate of Enforcement (DE).
- Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).
- Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
- Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).
⟹ Nuclear Weapon Programme
- Cabinet Committee on Security
- Nuclear Command Authority
- National Security Council
- Nuclear TRIAD
⟹ National Cyber Security
- National Cyber Security Strategy 2020
- National Cyber Security Center
- National Cyber Security Policy 2013
- Cyber & Information Security
- National Cyber Coordination Center
⟹ Malware and its Types
- What is malware?
- Common Malware Types
- Malware recently appeared in News
Aspirants can also refer to the below links useful for preparation:
➡ UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Subject-Wise Study Material for Preparation/ Revision
➡ UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Complete List of NCERT Textbooks & State Board Books Required for Preparation
➡ Check Tina Dabi’s (AIR 1) Preparation Strategy & Study Plan for Last 3 Months Preparation