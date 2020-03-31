UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Topics from Human Geography

For the UPSC (IAS) Prelims examination, the Geography syllabus can be divided into three sections: Physical, Economic and Human. Each section is important to study for the Prelims exam. In this article, we have provided all the important topics of Human Geography which should be a part of your revision process.

⟾ Sectors of the Economy

Apart from the 4 sectors of the economy, aspirants should learn about their economic contributions to the country, employment generation share and other important factors.

Primary Sector

Secondary Sector

Tertiary Sector

Quinary Sector

⟾ World’s Major Industries and their location

For the UPSC Prelims 2020 exam, aspirants should study the various types of industries in the world, their locations (both in India and World), factors for the geographical location, etc.

Iron and Steel Industry

Textile Industry

IT industry

Meat Processing Industry

⟾ Important Biosphere Reserves of India

There are 18 biosphere reserves in India which are all important to be studied for the UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam 2020. Students should also know the difference between Biosphere Reserves, Wildlife sanctuaries, and National Parks.

Biosphere reserves in India with location

⟾ Wetlands

Wetlands or Ramsar sites are designated by the Ramsar Convention for the sites containing representative, rare or unique wetlands, or wetlands that are important for conserving biological diversity. For UPSC (IAS) Prelims, aspirants should study:

37 Ramsar sites with location

⟾ UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites

38 World Heritage Sites

⟾ GI Tags in India

GI tag is a sign used on certain products which correspond to a specific geographical location or origin. Karnataka has the highest no. of Gi tagged commodities (42) in India. Aspirants should study about the GI tagged commodities per state as well as categories.

First GI tag product

State-wise GI Tag products

⟾ Demography

This is all known as the social geography part of Human geography. The social geography consists of demographic numbers related to the population and other social factors. Each of the mentioned parameters should be studied on pan India and State-wise levels.

Census

Population Density (Gender-based, Age-based, State-wise)

Literacy rate (Gender-based, State-wise)

Sex Ratio

Poverty Ratio

Unemployment

