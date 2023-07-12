600+ Important GK Questions & Answers on Indian Economy

Explore your knowledge of the Indian Economy by solving questions and answers provided below in the article. In almost all types of competitive exams; questions based on the Indian Economy are asked. Here, we have compiled more than 600 questions on the different sections of the Indian Economy that would be very useful for all types of competitive exams like UPSC, PSC, SSC, CDS, and others.

GK Questions & Answers on the Indian Economy

The Indian economy is one of the world's fastest-growing and emerging economies. It boasts a diverse economic landscape with sectors such as information technology, manufacturing, agriculture, and services contributing to its growth. However, challenges like income inequality, unemployment, and infrastructure development remain areas of focus for sustained progress and inclusive growth.

Latest Topics:

Earth Day 2020: GK Questions and Answers

GK Questions and Answers on Financial Emergency in India

GK Questions and Answers on Union Budget 2020-21

GK Question and Answer on International Economy International Institutions

GK Question and Answer on Types of Unemployment in India

GK Quiz on Minimum Support Price (MSP)

GK Quiz on Monetary Policy of India

GK Quiz on Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in India

GK Questions and Answers: Geographical Indications Tags in India (GI)

600+ GK Questions & Answers on Indian Economy

GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 1



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 2



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 3



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 4



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 5



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 6



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 7



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 8



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 9



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 10



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 11



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 12



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 13



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 14



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 15

GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 16



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 17



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 18



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 19



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 20

GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 21



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 22



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 23



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 24



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 25



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 26



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 27



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 28



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 29



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 30

GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 31



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 32



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 33



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 34



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 35



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 36



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 37



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 38



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 39



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 40

GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 41



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 42



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 43



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 44



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 45

GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 46

GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 47



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 48



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 49



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 50



GK Question with Answer on Indian Economy Set 51

Current GK Questions and Answers on Indian Economy 2019

GK Questions with answers Programmes & Policies of Government of India Set I

Related Articles