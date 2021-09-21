GK Question and Answer on Types of Unemployment in India

Answer these 10 questions on unemployment in the quiz listed below. The quiz would be beneficial for various aspirants appearing in competitive exams coming up in a few months.

1. What type of unemployment is found in India?

Structural Unemployment Seasonal unemployment Disguise unemployment All of the above

Ans. d

Explanation: India has various types of unemployed people. They can be categorized in each one listed above.

2. If a person is ready to work at the prevailing wage rate in the market, but he is unable to find the work, then what type of unemployment would it be called?

Voluntary unemployment Involuntary unemployment Seasonal unemployment None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: Involuntary unemployment is a type of unemployment in which the person wishes to work but he/she does not get the job because the country's economy lacks in providing one.

3. Which type of unemployment has the marginal productivity of the workers as zero?

Disguised Unemployment Involuntary unemployment Seasonal unemployment Structural Unemployment

Ans. a

Explanation: Disguised Unemployment is the type of a phenomenon wherein more people are employed than actually needed. This is why the marginal productivity of the workers is zero here.

4. What type of unemployment is found in developed countries?

Involuntary unemployment Voluntary unemployment Structural unemployment Disguised Unemployment

Ans. b

Explanation: Jobs to the people in the developed country is easily available but they are not ready to work on the prevailing wage rate. So, they are voluntarily unemployed.

5. If new computers are being installed in a company and some employees are fired from the job due to lack of computer knowledge then what kind of unemployment would it be called?

Disguised Unemployment Structural unemployment Hidden unemployment Frictional unemployment

Ans. b

Explanation: This category of unemployment arises from the mismatch between the jobs available in the market and the skills of the available workers in the market. If there is a mismatch between them, structural unemployment arises.

6. What type of unemployment is found in the agriculture sector of India?

Disguised Unemployment

Voluntary unemployment

Frictional unemployment

None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: In the agriculture sector in India, more people than needed are working or dependent on it. This is why it is considered under disguised unemployment.

7. Cyclical and frictional unemployment are found in....... ?

Less developed and developing countries both Developing countries Developed countries Less developed countries

Ans. c

Explanation: Cyclical and frictional unemployment are found in developed countries mainly. Cyclical unemployment rises during recessions and declines with economic growth.

8. Who developed the concept of disguised unemployment?

John Keynes Amartya Sen John Robinson Alfred Marshall

Ans. c

Explanation: John Robinson was the person who developed the concept of disguised employment.

9. What is the right formula to know the unemployment rate?

Total number of unemployed / total labour force X 100 Total labour force / Total number of unemployed x 100 Total number of unemployed / total labour force x 1000 Total labour force / Total number of unemployed x 1000

Ans. a

Explanation: Total number of unemployed / total labour force multiplied by 100 is the correct formula to find out the unemployment rate.

10. Who are counted in the labour force of a country?

The population of 18 to 60 years of age The population of 15 to 65 years of age The population of 18 to 65 years of age Population of 21 to 62 years of age

Answer b

Explanation: The population of 15 to 65 years is included in the labour force of a country.

