Various International Organizations throughout the World have been working for the betterment and peace of the world. Most of the times 3-4 questions based on these organizations and their working are asked in the UPSC (IAS) Prelims Exam. To help the students revise all the information related to such organizations, we have provided a list of international organizations India is a part of with other essential details:

AALCO - Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization

Was constituted on 15 November 1956.

Originally known as the Asian Legal Consultative Committee (ALCC)

Founding Members: India, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Egypt & Syrian Arab Republic

The Headquarters of AALCC in New Delhi

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Subject-Wise Study Material for Preparation/ Revision

ADB - Asian Development Bank

Established on 19 December 1966

From 31 members at its establishment, ADB now has 68 members.

India is a founding member of the organization

Headquartered in Manila, Philippines

AfDB - African Development Bank (non-regional members)

Established in 1964

Headquartered in Tunis, Tunisia

AG - Australia Group

Established in 1985

Total of 48 member countries

India joined the group in January 2018

Its first meeting was held in Brussels, Belgium, in September 1989

ASEAN Regional Forum - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Founded on 8 August 1967

India became a dialogue member in 1995

Headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia

BIMSTEC - Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation ➨

Founded on June 1997

India is a founding member among 6 others

Headquartered in Dhaka, Bangladesh

BIS - Bank for International Settlements

Founded on May 1930

Reserve Bank of India is a member among the total Central banks of 60 other nations

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland

BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa

Founded on June 2006

India is a founding member

Headquartered in Shanghai, China

CoN - Commonwealth of Nations

Founded on 11 December 1931

India is a member among 53 others

Headquartered in London, UK

CERN - European Organization for Nuclear Research

Established in 1954

Headquartered in Geneva

India is an associate member of CERN

CP - Colombo Plan

Established in 1950

Headquartered in Colombo, Sri Lanka

India is a founding member of CP

Important Questions on Int’l Organizations from Previous Years Papers

EAS - East Asia Summit

Established in 1950

Headquartered in Colombo, Sri Lanka

India is a founding member

FAO - Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

Established on 16 October 1945

Headquartered in Rome, Italy

India is a founding member

G-15 - Group of 15

Established in September 1989

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland

India is a founding member

G-20 - Group of 20

Established in September 1999

Headquartered in Cancun, Mexico

India is a founding member

G-77 - Group of 77

Established on 15 June 1964

Headquartered in New York

India is a founding member

IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency

Established in 1957

Headquartered in Vienna, Austria

India is a founding member

IBRD - International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (World Bank)

Established in 1944

Headquartered in Washington DC, US

India is a founding member

ICAO - International Civil Aviation Organization

Established in 1944

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada

India is an elected member

ICC - International Chamber of Commerce

Established in 1919

Headquartered in Paris, France

India is a member

IDA - International Development Association

Established on 26 September 1950

Headquartered in Washington DC, US

India is a founder member

IEA - International Energy Agency

Established in November 1974

Headquartered in Paris, France

India is an associate member

IFAD - International Fund for Agricultural Development

Established in December 1977

Headquartered in Rome, Italy

India is a founder member

IFC - International Finance Corporation

Established in July 1956

Headquartered in Washington DC, US

India is a Founder member

ILO - International Labour Organization

Established in 1919

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland

India is a Founder member

IMF - International Monetary Fund

Established in December 1945

Headquartered in Washington DC, US

India is a Founder member

IMO - International Maritime Organization

Established in March 1948

Headquartered in London, UK

India is an elected member

IMSO - International Mobile Satellite Organization

Established in 1999

Headquartered in London, UK

India is a Founder member

Interpol - International Criminal Police Organization

Established in 1923

Headquartered in Lyon, France

India is a member since 1949

IOC - International Olympic Committee

Established in June 1894

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland

India is a member

IPEEC - International Partnership for Energy Efficiency Cooperation

Established in 2009

Headquartered in Paris, France

India is a founder member

ISO - International Organization for Standardization

Established in February 1947

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland

India is a member

ITSO - International Telecommunications Satellite Organization

Established in 1964

Headquartered in Washington DC

India is a member

ITU - International Telecommunication Union

Established on 17 May 1864

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland

India is an active member

ITUC - International Trade Union Confederation (the successor to ICFTU (International Confederation of Free Trade Unions) and the WCL (World Confederation of Labour))

Established in November 2006

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium

India is a member

MTCR Missile Technology Control Regime

Established in April 1987

Headquartered in Japan

India is an active member since June 2016

NAM - Non-Aligned Movement

Established in 1961

Headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia

India is a founder member

OPCW - Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

Established in April 1997

Headquartered in Hague, Netherland

India is an active member

PCA - Permanent Court of Arbitration

Established in 1899

Headquartered in Hague, Netherland

India is a party

PIF - Pacific Islands Forum (partner)

Established in 1971

Headquartered in Suva, Fiji

India is a partner

SAARC - South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation

Established in December 1985

Headquartered in Kathmandu, Nepal

India is a founding member

SACEP - South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme

Established in 1982

Headquartered in Colombo, Sri Lanka

India is an active member

SCO - Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (member)

Established in April 1996

Headquartered in Beijing, China

India is a founding member

UN - United Nations

Established in October 1995

Headquartered in New York, US

India is a founding member

UNAIDS - United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS

Established in October 1995

Headquartered in New York, US

India is a founding member

UNESCO - United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation

Established in November 1946

Headquartered in London, Uk

India is a founding member

WHO World Health Organization

Established in April 1948

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland

India is a founding member

Check Tina Dabi’s (AIR 1) Preparation Strategy & Study Plan for Last 3 Months