Various International Organizations throughout the World have been working for the betterment and peace of the world.

India has transformed its global image and earned the title of the 'pharmacy of the world' due to its contributions to the pharmaceutical industry. India maintains diplomatic relations with countries worldwide, participates actively in international organizations like the United Nations, QUAD, SCO, and BRICS, engages in negotiations, and contributes to peacekeeping missions.

The influential Indian diaspora in North America, Europe, and the Middle East plays a vital role in various fields, promoting Indian culture(Indian cinema, Yoga and meditation, etc), heritage, and economic ties with their adopted countries, enhancing India's soft power. India is th largest economy of the world with highest population.